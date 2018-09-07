Your Daily Scoop: Recro Proceeds, MannKind Zooms, Aduro's Publication

News in focus: REPH, MNKD

Recro Pharma plans to resubmit NDA

Discussion: On September 4, Recro Pharma (REPH) reported positive outcome of its meeting with the FDA regarding its NDA for IV meloxicam that was rejected in last May. Based on the discussion with the FDA, the company now plans to submit a revised NDA by the end of this month. Suggestions offered by the FDA now guides the company to include revised labelling language and further information on extractable and leachable items. The May CRL included ad hoc analysis of the trial and reports on secondary endpoints that undermined the candidate’s efficacy claims.

Meloxicam is a sustained cyclooxygenase (COX-2) inhibitor that leads to subsequent reduction in prostaglandin biosynthesis. This chemical property endows the drug with analgesic, anti-inflammatory and antipyretic activities. However, before becoming REPH’s lead candidate meloxicam has an established clinical history. Since 1990s, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. marketed the approved drug as an oral agent branded as Mobic®. Mobic was indicated for treatment of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

However, the company claims that poor water solubility of oral Meloxicam leads to a slow absorption and consequent slow onset of action. Hence it is not effective in treatment of acute pain and accordingly its is not approved for such indication. Maximum observed plasma concentration (‘tmax) for the oral formulation peaks during approximately 5-6 hours after oral administration. This is in line with the poor water solubility of the drug.

To overcome this obstacle, Recro is developing injectable form of the drug using Alkermes NanoCrystal™ technology. The company further claims that this formulation provides a quicker action of meloxicam. They further claim that this change in formulation provides a rapid and sustained treatment for acute pain via the intravenous (‘IV) or intramuscular (‘IM) administration routes.

In a 2015 publication in The Journal of Pain found out that “an estimated 25.3 million adults (11.2 percent) had pain every day for the preceding 3 months.” The NIH intiatiated study also found out that “Nearly 40 million adults (17.6 percent) experience severe levels of pain.” There is little indication that the situation has significantly changed in last three years. Around the same time of this publication, the global pain market was estimated to expand with a CAGR of 10% through the next decade from the existing ~$60B. However, the development in the research and development of major drugs hasn’t seen more than a handful analgesics to enter into the market.

This market in the U.S. is more or less equally divided between two dominant groups - opioid and NSAID drugs, each claiming ~28%. However, development of these two fields seem to have reached a saturation point. Further, due to the recent unearthing of the nation-wide opioid crisis, the non-opioid options like meloxicam become even more relevant. Recro Pharma has a developed drug pipeline. All three of its candidates meloxicam, dexmedetomidine and fadolmidine have progressed to at least Phase 2 trials in at least one indication.

Among the initial apprehensions following the unclear terms of the CRL was a prospective repeat Phase 3 trial. That could have damaged the prospect of the drug seriously and could have pushed the drug and the company into at least another year’s uncertainty. Now it seems from the current announcement made by the company regarding the revised submission of NDA that the issues raised by the CRL are not of such difficult and time-consuming in nature.

The company reported that their requested Type A meeting with the FDA in July to discuss CRL was fruitful. Two of the major concerns raised in the CRL - ad hoc data analysis and selective secondary endpoints - were both addressed by the company. Further, the concerns regarding extractable and leachable data provided in the NDA too was addressed. Official minute records of the FDA Recro considers that concerns have been satisfactorily addressed.

However, since the specific data sets of the company’s answer are not yet publicly available nor are they open to public scrutiny to determine whether the concerns were addressed to everybody’s satisfaction, the uncertainty regarding the resubmitted NDA remain quite persistent. Hopefully, by the end-September deadline by when the company plans to resubmit the NDA, further update regarding this issues in more tangible forms will be available to the public to consider the merit of the revised submission. Till then, a degree of caution should be necessarily adopted to deal with the market uphoria based on company’s claims.

Apart from the main focus on addressing the CRL, 10Q of the Q2 also included significant update on the strong performance of the company’s contract manufacturing business. The business arm generated revenues amounting to $21.7M for the second quarter of 2018. This is a clear improvement from Q2 earnings of $16.9M in 2017. The $4.8M improvement in revenue generation is a clear indication of the “impact from the new revenue recognition.”

Along with the increased revenue, the company's expenses for the reported quarter was $10.2. An increase in pre-commercialization manufacturing costs for IV meloxicam, Phase IIIb clinical trials and and a small hike in cost of pipeline development all contributed to the $3.1M increase compared to the similar quarter in the previous year. The net reported loss of the quarter stood at $12.7M. Total cash stands at $48.91M. In the latest 10Q the company, the company reaffirms its CDMO guidance for the FY to generate ~$70M in revenue. Fulfilling that financial target is a crucial factor in maintaining the company’s cash and burn balance at this crucial stage of development.

The market responded to the positive development by pushing the share price of the company up by 14% on Sep 4. It continued to rise through Sep 5 to touch $9.10 on Sept 6 market opening. At the last close of the market, the share prices has gone back to the level of Sep 4 and traded at $8.44. It is still way behind its pre-CRL 52-wk high of $13.05. If the expectations regarding a fresh approval are not adequately built up, there is little chance of the company recovering its lost ground. However, this could be a good time to enter into REPH story, if an investor foresses the stock becoming favorite again.

MannKind up on collaboration news with United Therapeutics

Discussion: MannKind Corporation (MNKD) zoomed from $1.10 at the end August 31 trading. By the early hours of September 5, the stock price zoomed to $2.87. The most important driver for this spectacular rise of ~160% was the news of its worldwide exclusive licensing and collaboration agreement with United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR). The agreement concerns development and commercialization of treprostinil as a dry powder formulation. The candidate is Phase 3-ready for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (‘PAH).

This early phase agreement shows confidence of both the companies in the drug. The agreement made MannKind richer by $45M by way of upfront payment. Additionally MNKD is now entitled to potential milestone payments of up to $50M and low double-digit royalties on net sales of the product.

PAH is a serious condition that is also progressive in nature. The disease is characterised by high pulmonary arterial pressure (‘PAP) and pulmonary vascular resistance (‘PVR). This may lead to right ventricular failure, and even death. PAH is a rare disease with an estimated prevalence from 10-25/ 1M.

In Other News:

Just-published research supports value proposition of Aduro's BION-1301 in multiple myeloma; shares up 1% after hours

A recent paper published collaboratively by the scientists of Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Dana Farber Cancer Institute, in the Leukemia published positive findings supporting the action mechanism of Aduro’s BION-1301 in multiple myeloma (‘MM).

EyeGate's EGP-437 stumbled at the late-stage study in eye inflammation; shares down 25%

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) announced failure of Phase 3 trial of its EGP-437 (dexamethasone phosphate ophthalmic solution). The candidate is being developed for non-infectious anterior uveitis. The trial failed to achieve non-inferiority to control set administered with prednisone acetate ophthalmic solution. There is no definite news regarding the next steps in development. While the more elaborate data analysis of the trial goes on, the discussions regarding shifting priorities are doing the rounds.

Tesaro advanced Zejula in first-line lung cancer

TESARO’s (TSRO)PARP inhibitor ZEJULA (rucaparib) plus its PD-1 inhibitor, TSR-042 now moves to the beginning of the second stage in its open-label JASPER study assessing the first-line treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (‘NSCLC).

Dova Pharma filed U.S. marketing application for expanded use of Doptelet

Marketing application of Dova Pharmaceuticals’s (DOVA) DOPTELET (avatrombopag) to treat adult patients with immune thrombocytopenia who have not responded adequately to prior therapy was recently submitted to the FDA. The candidate has an existing approval in another indication and an Orphan Drug indication.

Asterias up 3% after second safety review of VAC2 study

Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSEMKT:AST) announced that trial of VAC2 in non-small cell lung cancer (‘NSCLC) will continue as planned after. The announced comes after completion of the second review by the Safety Review Committee.

Apellis Pharma up 3% on encouraging APL-2 data

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) updated Phase 1b clinical trial details of APL-2 in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (‘PNH) on Alexion Pharmaceuticals' (ALXN) Soliris (eculizumab) who are severely anemic and transfusion-dependent.

Aeglea Bio's pegzilarginase shows treatment effect in arginase 1 deficiency; investors unmoved, shares down 22%

Even if Aeglea BioTherapeutics’s (AGLE) pegzilarginase showed positive Phase 1/2 trial in patients with a rare inherited disorder called arginase 1 deficiency (ARG1-D), the market remains unmoved and a sharp 22% slump of share price ensued.

Check-Cap up 3% on C-Scan post-approval study results

Preliminary data from a post-CE approval study of the third-generation version of colorectal cancer screening device C-Scan is released by Check-Cap (CHEK).

Eiger on go with U.S. marketing application for lonafarnib for progeria; shares up 2%

No additional trials are being considered by Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) for its estimated NDA in 2019 of lonafarnib for the treatment of children with progeria, a rare inherited disorder characterized by accelerated aging.

Trans-study analysis affirms efficacy of Sage's brexanolone in PPD

Affirmative efficacy results of an integrated analysis across three randomized studies evaluating Sage Therapeutics' (SAGE) brexanolone in women with postpartum depression (‘PPD) were published in The Lancet.

Soligenix's RiVax shows long-term stability at high temperature; shares up 3%

Positive results from an in-house study demonstrating the long-term stability of Soligenix’s (SNGX) RiVax ricin vaccine were published in in the journal Vaccine..

OPKO launches mid-stage study of Rayaldee in dialysis patients; shares up 1% premarket

OPKO Health (OPK) begins Phase 2 clinical trial of its RAYALDEE (calcifediol extended-release capsules) for the treatment of adult patients with end stage chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis with secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) with vitamin D insufficiency.

Zogenix's ZX008 shows positive effect in mid-stage study in rare childhood epilepsy; shares up 5% premarket

Positive results from Zogenix’s (ZGNX) Phase 2 clinical trial of its candidate ZX008 in patients with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (‘LGS) are published in the journal Epilepsia. LGS is a rare and severe type of childhood epilepsy. The data were just published in.

Synlogic reports positive Phase 1/2a data for SYNB1618 for the management of PKU

Interim data from Phase 1/2a study of Synlogic’s (SYBX) SYNB1618 in HVs and patients with phenylketonuria (PKU) showed positive results.

Dynavax announces publication of preclinical study of TLR9 agonist in lung cancer

Cancer Research journal recently published a paper entitled “"Inhaled TLR9 Agonist Renders Lung Tumors Permissive to PD-1 Blockade by Promoting Optimal CD4+ and CD8+ T cell Interplay” supporting Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) drug development technology .

Puma Bio's Nerlynx OK'd in Europe for HER2+ breast cancer; shares up 1% premarket

The European Commission approved Puma Biotechnology’s (PBYI) NERLYNX (neratinib) for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer who are less than one year from completing prior adjuvant treatment with Roche's Herceptin (trastuzumab).

Johnson & Johnson files U.S. marketing application for esketamine nasal spray for depression

Janssen Pharmaceutical, a Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) unit, submits an NDA of esketamine nasal spray for adults with treatment-resistant depression

RedHill Biopharma completes enrollment for confirmatory Phase III study with TALICIA for H. pylori infection

Enrollment of the last patient into the confirmatory Phase 3 study of Redhill Biopharma’s TALICIA (RHB-105) for H. pylori infection (ERADICATE Hp2 study) is now complete.

Enrollment underway in late-stage study of Biogen's BIIB093 in severe type of ischemic stroke

Enrollment of the first patient into Phase 3 clinical trial of Biogen's (BIIB) intravenous (IV) glibenclamide (BIIB093) is now complete. The candidate is indicated in prevention and treatment of severe cerebral edema in large hemispheric infarction (LHI), a severe type of ischemic stroke with a poor prognosis .

Helius Medical submits request for FDA 510(k) clearance of the PoNS device

Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) requested de novo classification and 510(k) clearance of the company’s Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (‘PoNS) device for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild- to moderate-traumatic brain injury.

BioCryst's BCX7353 shows positive action in mid-stage HAE study; shares up 5% premarket

Positive results are reported in Phase 2 clinical trial of three oral doses of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s BCX7353 in patients with hereditary angioedema (‘HAE).

Horizon Pharma completes enrollment in late-stage study of teprotumumab in thyroid eye disease

Enrolment in Horizon Pharma’s (HZNP) Phase 3 trial of teprotumumab in patients with moderate-to-severe active thyroid eye disease (TED)is now complete. The candidate has existing Orphan Drug, Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations.

Sanofi's Cablivi OK'd in Europe for autoimmune blood clotting disorder

Sanofi's (SNY) Cablivi (caplacizumab) for the treatment of adults experiencing an episode of acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (‘aTTP) is now approved by the European Commission. The disease is a life-threatening autoimmune-based blood clotting disorder characterized by the formation of blood clots in small blood vessels.

FDA grants priority review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA for the treatment of MCC

Priority review of Merck's (MRK) new supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for accelerated approval for KEYTRUDA for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with recurrent locally advanced or metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma (‘MCC) is now granted by the FDA.

