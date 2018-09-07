Markel To Acquire Nephila Holdings For Insurance-Linked Risk Management

For MKL, the bolt-on deal promises to make it the leading provider in the sector.

Specialty insurance underwriter Markel has agreed to acquire Nephila Holdings for an undisclosed sum.

Markel (MKL) has announced it has agreed to acquire Nephila Holdings for an undisclosed amount.

Nephila Holdings operates as a reinsurance risk investment management firm.

With the acquisition, MKL will control 20% of the insurance-linked securities service market and be the leader in the sector.

Target Company

Hamilton, Bermuda-based Nephila was founded in 1998 to manage risk through insurance-linked securities. The company has assets under management of approximately $12.3 billion as of July 31, 2018.

Management is headed by Managing Principal, CCO and CMO Steve Glassman, who has been with the firm since 2010 and has previously served BofA Merrill Lynch (BAC), working in the real estate group, primarily in the commercial real estate space.

Investors have invested at least $20 million in the company and include Cape Analytics and Boost Insurance. (Source: CrunchBase)

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Artemis, the catastrophe bond and related insurance-linked securities [ILS] markets have surpassed $5.7 billion during the period between January and April 2018, while the risk capital market reached $33 billion.

Major competitive vendors that provide ILS include:

Leadenhall Capital Partners

Twelve Capital

Securis Investment Partners

Velocity Risk Underwriters

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Markel did not disclose the acquisition price or terms but did file an 8-K and said it would pay for the transaction with cash on hand. MKL did not disclose a change in financial guidance.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of June 30, 2018, it had cash and equivalents of $1.9 billion and total debt of $3.0 billion.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was $255.1 million.

Markel is acquiring Nephila in a ‘bolt-on’ deal as a complement to its existing CATCo unit which it acquired in 2015 for its collateralized reinsurance and retrocessional coverage offerings.

As Richie Whitt, Markel Co-CEO stated in the deal announcement,

The addition of Nephila to Markel's insurance, reinsurance, insurtech, fronting, and existing insurance-linked securities capabilities will enhance and strengthen the breadth and depth of Markel's offerings to policyholders, producers and investors...The combined assets under management (AUM) between Nephila and Markel CATCo will stand at approximately $19 billion, representing approximately 20% of the insurance-linked securities sector. With this transaction, Markel is set to become the largest manager of funds in this sector. [Italics mine]

In the past 12 months, MKL’s stock price has risen by 20% vs. the S&P 500 Index 13%, as the chart below indicates:

Investors clearly like Markel’s management and financial results, with the stock doubling in value from the beginning of 2014 through press time.

With its buy of Nephila, Markel hopes to combine its strong insurance rating and greater resources with Nephila’s ‘pre-eminent’ ILS market position to create a market standout in the sector.

This combination holds excellent promise as industry conditions evolve and ILS products grow in prevalence and tradeability.

