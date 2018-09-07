Commodities Recap For The Week Of September 7, 2018

The story of this week:

A shift of seasons

The start of September marks an end of the summer season and the beginning of the fall. In the world of commodities, seasonality can have a significant impact on the path of least resistance of prices. In some raw material markets, we have moved from the period of peak demand to the offseason, while in others we are now heading towards a time of the year where requirements will increase. On the supply side, the fall season is the time of the year where farmers in the northern hemisphere harvest crops and bring them to market increasing inventories and fulfilling commitments to deliver agricultural products that feed hungry mouths around the world.

The animal protein sector of the commodities market has moved from peak to offseason after the Labor Day holiday. The grilling season each year begins on Memorial Day weekend and is the time of the year when meat consumption peaks as barbecues sizzle across the United States. Prices of cattle and hogs typically move higher as the grilling season approaches and lower in its aftermath. In 2016, both types of meat hit their lowest prices in many years.

When it comes to gasoline, the summer months is the height of the driving season each year as vacations, and favorable weather conditions result in an increase in driving and consumption of gasoline to power automobiles. Gasoline prices typically rally into the summer months, but at this time of the year, they tend to go the other way.

There are so many examples of seasonality in markets, as we head into the fall season precious metals typically experience buying as October through December is the Indian wedding season each year which translates to increased demand for gold and silver bars, coins, and ornaments. The heat of summer will soon become the cool days of fall leading to winter’s chill, and a whole new set of seasonal trends are now beginning to exhibit strength. Heating oil and natural gas futures tend to move higher as the demand for heating rises during the winter months. And, since the seasons are opposite in the southern hemisphere, farmers are preparing for the next crop year south of the equator as the harvest in the northern hemisphere gets underway.

While trade issues and the stronger dollar have combined to weigh on commodities prices over the past months, seasonality in the raw material markets tends to influence prices which is an integral part of the analysis when searching of clues about the path of least resistance of prices.

On Friday, President Trump upped the ante when it comes to the trade dispute with China. The President said that he is ready to slap another $200 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods and is standing by with another $267 billion covering all of the goods flowing from China into the United States. The threat of escalation caused stocks to move lower on the final trading day of the week. The dollar strengthened as China continues to devalue the yuan with the rising threat of a trade and currency war that drove capital into the U.S. currency. Commodities are the assets at the center of trade issues and the threat of escalation will continue to distort prices.

Friday’s employment report that the economy added another 201,000 jobs and the unemployment rate stood at 3.9% in August is another reason why the odds favor a Fed rate hike on September 26. Meanwhile, bonds fell on the rising chances of credit tightening by the Fed. Next week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will release its September World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report on Wednesday, September 12 at noon EST.

Highlights in commodities:

Gold posts a 0.52% loss on the week as the dollar index strengthens

Silver moves 2.66% lower since the last report

Platinum posts a 0.85% loss for the week, and was trading at a $414.70 per ounce discount to gold on their respective October futures contracts

Palladium sheds only 0.11% of value on the week and closes at just under $970 per ounce on Friday

Copper moved 1.82% lower on the week and closed at the $2.6225 per pound level on the December futures contract

Iron ore rebounds 2.92% on the week

The BDI drops 8.05% since the last report

Rotterdam coal rises 2.29% on the week

Lumber plunges 7.12% on the week and closes below $385 on the November futures contract

October NYMEX crude oil moved 2.94% lower on a strong dollar and trade issues

November Brent crude oil moves 2.93% lower but Iran remains in the background

The premium for Brent over WTI in November closes the week at the $9.33 up $1.12 on the week

Gasoline moves 1.35% lower, and heating oil drops 1.11% since last week on the October futures contracts

The gasoline crack spread rises 8.43% while the heating oil crack increases by 3.88% on October futures

Natural gas moves 4.80% lower on the October futures contract as the energy commodity drops below the $2.80 per MMBtu level. The EIA reports an injection of 63 bcf into storage on Thursday for the week ending on August 31

Ethanol moves 0.62% lower on the week on the back of weakness in energy

November soybeans move just 0.06% higher for the week

December corn gains 0.55% on the week

CBOT wheat corrects 6.28% lower on the week. December KCBT wheat trading at a 3.50 cents premium over CBOT wheat down 4.25 cents from last week

October sugar moves 3.87% higher on the week

December coffee up just 0.64% since last week’s report

Cocoa moves 3.30% lower on the weekly on the December futures contract

Cotton down just 0.28% on the week

FCOJ futures rise 1.52% on the week

Live cattle up 1.08% since last week

August feeder cattle up 2.56% since the previous report

Hog futures recover by 10.36% on the week and they settle above the 55 cents per pound level

The September dollar index futures contract rolls to December and moves 0.36% higher and closes just above the 95 level

December Long-Bond futures trading at around 142-18 down 1-17 for the week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes at 25,917 on Friday, September 7, down 48 points on the week. The VIX moves 2.04 higher and was trading at 14.90 on Friday

Bitcoin closes at $6,422.25 Friday down $628.24 or 8.91% since last week

Ethereum moved lower to $217.70 down 23.37% since the last report

Price Changes for the week:

GSG closes the week at $17.19 per share, down 25 cents since last week’s report

GSG is the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust which represents a diversified basket of commodities futures contracts, has net assets of $1.37 billion and trades an average daily volume of 367,017 shares.

