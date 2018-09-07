Microchip: An Undervalued Stock Offering Low Uncertainty

With a 16% market share in the MCU industry, Microchip has become one of the best-positioned companies in the semiconductor universe.

Despite a tense relationship between China and the US during the first half of the year, Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) was approved by China's antitrust authorities to complete the purchase of its rival Microsemi Corporation in May 2018, marking the first major approval since the Broadcom-Brocade (NASDAQ:AVGO) agreement in August 2017.

Both analysts and investors have closely followed this agreement which has been the most important for Microchip in a long time. Unfortunately, the results for the first quarter of 2019, which included one month of revenue and expenses from Microsemi, were received negatively by the market. Apparently, a higher leverage than originally projected — a lower EBITDA from the Microsemi business — coupled with high inventory levels from distributors, caused a rapid 9% drop in the share price after the release.

Despite this, we believe that Microchip is one of the best-positioned companies in the semiconductor industry, and it enjoys enviable competitive advantages given the nature of the microcontroller (MCU) industry.

The businesses of MCU and Analog chips

Microchip has positioned itself through the last decade as a leading supplier of microcontrollers (MCU), achieving almost 16% of market share at the end of 2017 and becoming the third most important MCU provider. We see that its high quality standards, the ease of use of its products, and its diverse product offer and low prices make Microchip one of the best-positioned companies in the semiconductor universe, generating returns well above its cost of capital.

The company has managed to penetrate a wide range of end markets through its 8-bit MCUs, which are still the most profitable for the company. These 8-bit MCUs are used in various electronic products due to their simplicity and low cost. This simplicity has resulted in lower R&D costs for the company, since these chips do not depend on excessively advanced designs.

MCUs are usually accompanied by chips that allow analog detection of real-world inputs, such as temperature, pressure, humidity, etc. Together, Microchip products are selected based on their performance instead of their price, since they represent a small part of the total cost of the final product. In addition, these chips tend to have a long life cycle within the final product design for their customers, providing the company with sustainable revenues and high operating margins in the long term.

Source: Extracted from 10-K filings. Revenues in millions of dollars.

In addition to the growth of 8-bit MCUs, Microchip also has seen a rapid increase in sales of its 16-bit and 32-bit microcontrollers. These MCUs provide greater performance and functionality and are generally found in more complex electronic devices and applications. The demand for these MCUs is expected to be robust in the long term, as the trend toward smarter devices and the Internet of Things (IoT) gain traction in the medium and long term.

Strategic position through proprietary chips and high switching cost

Microchip has managed to create a strategic position within the semiconductor industry thanks to its patented designs, its manufacturing experience, and the switching costs of its products.

With almost 3,000 MCUs in its product portfolio, and 3,800 different analog products, the company's intangible assets represent its greatest strength. Although the design of many of its 8-bit Microchip devices performs simple processing functions, we believe that many of these chip architecture patents have the ability to generate profits for years, retaining their intangible value. Patents such as the Peripheral Interface Controller (PIC), developed in 1993, continue to generate revenue for the company to date.

Similarly, the high switching costs associated with MCUs in general have given the companies in that industry a competitive advantage over other companies in the semiconductor sector. Generally, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) tend to stay with the same supplier of MCU and analog chips during the useful life of the design of their products, since it's expensive to redesign a device to be compatible with a new chip.

In general, the intangible value of MCU patents and the switching costs of customers has allowed Microchip to benefit from a long lifetime for its chip products, generating revenues that have been sustainable in the long term.

Recent acquisitions

Another factor that must be taken into account is the ability of management to allocate capital efficiently, which has generated sustainable value for Microchip in recent years. In the past, the company has acquired companies with the objective of adding lines of business that strengthen its product offering, then spinning off less desirable product lines.

The most recent and significant acquisition of Microchip was Microsemi, which materialized at the end of May 2018 for approximately $10 billion. This acquisition expanded the company's range of solutions and products for the aerospace, defense, communications data centers and industrial markets.

Unfortunately, the arguments of CEO Steve Sanghi about the excess of shipments of inventory to distributors, along with "a culture of excessive extravagance and high spending" by Microsemi have raised the question of whether this acquisition was really worth the $10 billion that was paid for it.

Although Microchip’s management promises to level distributors' inventories in the next two quarters, and has replaced all the main executives (while retaining key managers) since it acquired the company, the market continues to discount the high premium that Microchip paid for this company. Despite this, we believe that this acquisition will benefit Microchip in the medium and long term as the company reports its integration progress over the next quarters, and begins to receive revenues from Microsemi memory products.

Microchip’s risks

Although the problems of inventories and excessive expenses are circumstantial problems for Microchip, we consider that the increase in the leverage of its balance sheet represents a systematic risk that must be taken into account.

To finance the acquisition of Microsemi, the company had to draw on approximately $8.10 billion of loans consisting of: $3.10 billion under its modified revolving line of credit, $3 billion under the term loan facility of the line of credit, and $2 billion in guaranteed senior notes recently issued.

As a result, the company is leveraged to historically high levels, ones not seen in more than 10 years, putting stress not only the capital structure, but also the net income.

An additional risk for the company comes from the semiconductor industry, which has been known to be notoriously cyclical. Although Microchip provides products to diverse end markets, the company's operating results have been affected by both seasonality and wide fluctuations in supply and demand in the semiconductor industry. In addition to this, with a significant exposure of 60% of its revenues from Asian markets, the company is vulnerable to both movements in exchange rates and the trade tensions between China and the US.

Quick valuation

MCHP data by YCharts

After the incorporation of Microsemi's business to Microchip's operations for this fiscal year, we estimate total revenues for 2019 in the range of $5.5 to $5.7 billion. Looking forward, we believe that the company is well positioned to sustain organic growth of 8% for the period of 2020-2024, reaching $8 billion in revenues at the end of the expected period.

We see that Microchip will have no difficulty in maintaining its market share as a provider of 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit MCUs, while also increasing its market share of memory products after the acquisition of Microsemi.

Taking a look at the valuations, we see that the movements in the price of the shares are closely linked to both organic growth and growth generated by acquisitions. With this in mind, we see that the market has not yet discounted the future revenues that Microchip will receive in the coming quarters from Microsemi. Ratios such as the forward PS and the forward EV to revenue show a significant one-year contraction compared to current levels.

Overall, we estimate that Microchip shares are currently undervalued and offer low uncertainty given the company's strategic position. We believe that shares offer the potential for a significant appreciation for the medium term, and a constant value generation for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.