UnitedHealth's Share Price Will Continue Its Rapid Uptrend

We can't look next to United Health (UNH) which has been one of the best performers since the Great Financial Crisis. I've been following UnitedHealth recently (Belgian investors look little across the border seeking for opportunities as we have significant withholding taxes). Nevertheless, the company seems to be a powerhouse trading at appealing valuations, but there's more: UnitedHealth's track record is impressive and above all, there still is more room to increase margins and cash flows. Dividends and buybacks are well-covered and especially buybacks are a powerful weapon to increase the fair value which is quite attractive to reward long-term shareholders. It is clear that I prefer buybacks above dividends to maintain a robust growth rate for the fair value to counter possible free cash flow declines.

Most investors who build up a wallet with only value stocks like UnitedHealth will undoubtedly beat worldwide benchmarks. However, investors seem to have problems holding quality equities for a long time. Throughout this article, I am going to highlight UnitedHealth in order to convince hesitating investors to cherish value stocks that they can easily hold for retirement.

Business profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc. is an American for-profit managed health care company based in Minnetonka, Minnesota. It is 5th in the United States on the Fortune 500. UnitedHealth Group offers healthcare products and insurance services and has become great thanks to smart acquisitions.

Beginning in 2011 and continuing into 2012, UnitedHealth Group implemented an enterprise reorganization. This coincided with retiring brands adopted following the various acquisitions of previous years and adopting the unified brand UnitedHealthcare. The firm decided to refocus its UK business solely on commissioning support under the name of Optum.

The role of Optum

Optum includes five divisions:

OptumInsight - Health Data Analytics, Payment Integrity, Life Science, Risk Quality & Network Solutions, Medical Billing

OptumRx - Pharmacy Benefit Manager (now includes all UnitedHealthcare membership) and Catamaran acquisition

OptumHealth - Healthcare delivery services and support including Consumer Solution Group and OptumCare (Behavioral Health and Substance Abuse, Dental, Vision, Transplant Management, and other ancillary services)

Optum Technology and

Optum Operations.

The role of UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare includes four divisions:

UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual - provides a comprehensive array of consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for large national employers

UnitedHealthcare Community & State - provides innovative managed care solutions to state Medicaid programs

UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement - addresses the health and well-being of individuals age 50 and older

UnitedHealthcare Global - serves more than 4 million people with medical benefits, principally in Brazil, but also residing in more than 125 other countries

Track record

The least we can say about UnitedHealth is its track record has been absolutely fascinating since the Group was founded in 1974:

Constant revenue growth, providing strong cash flows (don't mind the capricious movements as they are derived from working capital fluctuations) and a shareholder-friendly policy with increasing dividends and decreasing share counts:

Financial highlights

United Health Group could convince with its latest results. In the second quarter, UNH earned 56.1B USD revenue which implies a YoY growth rate of 12%. Net adjusted earnings amounted to $ 2.98 per share reflecting a growth 28% YoY. The Company has also raised its outlook for 2018 net earnings to a range of $11.80 to $12.05 per share and adjusted net earnings to a range of $12.50 to $12.75 per share, and now expects cash flows from operations to approach $15.5 billion.

That said, the question is whether dividends and buybacks are sustainable, so without increasing interest-borrowing debt levels. If free cash flows were not able to cover distributions over the past few years, we have to quit our investment thesis. Below in the graphic, you can find my FCF calculations of the latest second-quarter results:

Source: company results

Adjusted for working capital changes, FCF amounted to 6.364B USD. This was sufficient to cover dividends and buybacks. If we extrapolate the half-year figure, total FCF before working capital changes should come in at around 12.7B USD. However, we've learned that Cash Flow From Operating Activities will come in at 15.5B USD. After deducting CapEx (1.92B USD) FCF may stand at 13.6B USD. This result is above my targeted 12.7B USD. Based on the current market cap of 258B USD, that makes 5.3% FCF yield. That's not decent enough for now, but minding future growth opportunities the picture looks even brighter than forecasted.

Source: company results

Net buybacks were 2.672B USD, whilst UnitedHealth paid 1.588B USD cash dividends. So, in total there still was an excess cash flow of 2.104B USD leaving more room to increase buybacks substantially. Nevertheless, the excess cash didn't rot on the balance sheet; UnitedHealth made smart acquisitions. As a result of positive seasonal impacts from outflows of working capital, the financial position improved. Including long-term and short-term investments UnitedHealth remains a very healthy company with a the net cash position amounting to 18.042B USD:

Source: company results

This strong set of results is mainly derived from further margin improvements (operating margin amounted to 7.2%) and the latest Tax Reform. Nevertheless, the Group achieved was able to offset higher tax expenses as the portion long-term debt increased on its balance sheet. However, the impact was not that significant to deteriorate the free cash flow. Note that most of UnitedHealth's debt is issued at fixed interest rates, namely 4.03% due to the long duration of UnitedHealth's notes.

Source: company report

The overall conclusion: based on the latest financial report, UnitedHealth still is in a good shape to benefit from synergies derived from the latest acquisitions.

Future growth drivers

The U.S. spendings on Medicare and Medicaid programs have been growing substantially since 1970. In 2019, one predicts U.S. healthcare spendings will increase by 6%. This is well above wage growth and inflation.

Source: mass.gov

The main trends are clear: UnitedHealth has been delivering strong revenue growth since its foundation. Even in the Great Financial Crisis, health care still was a necessary part of our daily life. It is a simple thought, but value companies remain indispensable in every economic cycle and above all, they trade at lower-than-expected multiples. UnitedHealth belongs to that select club.

Risks

Most of UnitedHealth's businesses are subject to comprehensive federal, state and international laws and regulations. UnitedHealth is regulated by federal, state and international regulatory agencies that generally have discretion to issue regulations and interpret and enforce laws and rules. The regulations can vary significantly from jurisdiction to jurisdiction and the interpretation of existing laws and rules also may change periodically. Domestic and international governments continue to enact and consider various legislative and regulatory proposals that could materially impact certain aspects of the health care system.

On the other hand, UnitedHealth operates in a low margin sector, so higher costs will directly impact cash flows. As a diversified healthcare company, UNH operates in highly competitive markets. Its competitors include managed health care companies, insurance companies, HMOs, TPAs, PBMs and business services outsourcing companies, health care professionals that have formed networks to contract directly with employers or with CMS, specialty benefit providers, government entities, population health management companies, and various health information and consulting companies. New entrants into the markets in which UNH competes, as well as consolidation within these markets, also contribute to a competitive environment. UNH tries to compete on the basis of the sales, marketing and pricing of our products and services; product innovation; consumer engagement and satisfaction; the level and quality of products and services; care delivery; network and clinical management capabilities; market share; product distribution systems; efficiency of administration operations; financial strength; and marketplace reputation.

UnitedHealth has to cope with pressure from new medical technologies and government regulation as well by shifting from expensive drugs to cheaper alternative generics. One becomes more selective in defining the services covered by public health systems. Above all, people want to reduce the reliance on payroll taxes for funding health services.

These threats may seem serious, but UnitedHealth has already managed to achieve the highest margins in its sector. CVS Health, for example, has a slower dividend growth, lower margins, and a higher debt ratio. Because of these weaknesses, such companies deserve a lower rating:

Calculating Fair Value

I've already calculated the recurring FCF for this year, which is 13.6B USD. In the meantime, we should see UnitedHealth's future looks bright and that impressive growth rates are likely to continue. Admittedly, growth rates will slow down, but that's not an issue if you focus on the long-term. Below I'll highlight my fair value calculations and the capital allocation - I predict - UnitedHealth will apply.

The analyst community made these forecasts:

Source: market screener

To estimate future free cash flows, I implement the cash conversion rate which is expected to be 65.1% (FCF/EBITDA). Suggesting a slight improvement in margins, the cash conversion level can be lifted to 67.5%. These assumptions result in the following FCFs:

- 2019: 15.1B USD

- 2020: 16.9B USD

Too conservative scenario

If we determine the endless FCF to be 16.9B USD in my DCF with a visible period of 10 years and a WACC of 6.0%, UnitedHealth's fair market cap amounts to 295B USD. That signals the fair value stands at $ 306.48. This means the C.A.G.R. of future free cash flows is set at 2.20% (I use no endless growth rate), which is too moderate given UnitedHealth's past growth rates when it was already a big healthcare player. In particular, we may not forget that UNH's multiples have been substantially higher than 16.6 times FCF (my WACC of 6% implies a multiple of 16.6).

Source: author's calculations

Basic scenario

If we lift the growth rate to 4%, the fair value is $ 349.13 resulting an upside potential of at least 40%. In the long run, investors receive 7.8% FCF Yield, which is quite compelling minding that UnitedHealth has never traded at high FCF yields. This is a result of robust growth perspectives leading to a lower risk premium. After adding the net cash position, the total fair value is attractive enough to consider a buy rating.

Source: author's calculations

Optimistic scenario

Ignoring the safety margin in terms of growth perspectives, we may implement a C.A.G.R. of 5.84%. This scenario leads to a fair value of $ 393.97. However, it looks too good to be true, at least we might think. Indeed, UnitedHealth has been able to deliver a stronger revenue and margin growth compared to its peers. Honestly, I assume this process will continue due to a mix of accretive acquisitions.

Source: author's calculations

Above all, UnitedHealth will launch additional buybacks and these shareholder-friendly actions will impel fair value by 2 or 2.5% per year. Overall conclusion: UnitedHealth will reward shareholders generously with FCF yields of 7.3% per year in the long-term based on my basic scenario and fortunately they can reduce the share count by 2.5% per year. Over the subsequent five years, FCF Yield can be lifted from 7.7% to 8.9% due to buybacks. In total: a compelling and rare opportunity given the quality and growth status UnitedHealth has. I'll be settled long soon.

