HP Inc. (HPQ) CEO Dion Weisler on Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Joining me on stage is the Chief Executive Officer, Dion Weisler [indiscernible] Weisler. We will be doing an interactive fireside chats, talking about some of the key items in both of their segments. As a reminder, this is HP Inc., who does printers and PCs. So we will not be discussing servers, networking and storage.

We will not be doing interactive Q&A due to the size of the audience, as well as we want to get through some items that have been prepared by us, as well as the company for key investor focus points. However, we do have some time, you're welcome to e-mail them to me. But we believe the majority of our time will be spent with both Dion and myself.

We will not be doing interactive Q&A due to the size of the audience, as well as we want to get through some items that have been prepared by us, as well as the company for key investor focus points. However, we do have some time, you’re welcome to e-mail them to me. But we believe the majority of our time will be spent with both Dion and myself.

And to begin, can we talk big picture. As you as Chief Executive Officer of HP Inc., see a lot of different changes in the world and your company. Can you talk about demand importantly, on your two different product segments, both Printing and PCs? And any impact or anything you're doing from the recent chatter around tariffs?

And to begin, can we talk big picture. As you as Chief Executive Officer of HP Inc., see a lot of different changes in the world and your company. Can you talk about demand importantly, on your two different product segments, both Printing and PCs? And any impact or anything you’re doing from the recent chatter around tariffs?

Dion Weisler

Okay. Thank you, Jim, and thank you, everyone, for joining us here today. It’s a pleasure to be with you. You mentioned change in the industry, that’s not new news for us in this business, it’s a constancy of change. And I think in many respects, we think about changes creating opportunity for us. And if we can out - execute our competitors even through times of change, we can continue to perform well. And I think, we’ve been doing that fairly consistently since the company separated almost three years ago now.

In terms of end user demand, it’s being relative to recent years, pretty strong in both personal systems, as well as print. Last quarter, if you observe IDCs publications, you’d note even that the PC business grew both in terms of units and revenues in overall market perspective.

And in both of those markets, Printing and PCs, we’ve been taking a healthy premium to the market of the back of our execution around prudent cost management, around segmenting the markets and fueled largely by some amazing innovation that the teams come up with.

As we look forward, we don’t broadly disagree with what the analysts are predicting what we outlined at our last Security Analysts Meeting. In that, we expect from a personal systems perspective relatively flat unit growth, some potential for ASP increases, which we’ve seen over the course of the last year, primarily driven by component cost increases that have driven ASPs up.

And in Printing, we don’t broadly disagree that the home segment will still remain challenged with some slight declines there and a relatively flat overall Office Printing segment. Having said all that, we’ll continue to play our own game in those markets. We’ll take the changes that we see in the business and turn them to an opportunity. I think we’ve demonstrated over the course of the last three years that we can operate in both up and down markets.

And as it relates to tariffs being the second part of your question there, we’ve had some tariffs that we know about, that have gone through into an effect. And we’ve incorporated the impact of those tariffs in our guidance in Q4, and they’re relatively immaterial. We were able to mitigate most of the tariffs in the first tranche.

Now there is the second tranche that’s in discussion. We are obviously in active discussions with the administration. And like you, we wait to see what the final codes will be and what the impact will be in rather than chase those and speculate on what they may or may not be. We will obviously respond and keep our investors posted as their facts come to hand and how we deal with those facts.

Needless to say, we have a very broad manufacturing base around the world. We have proven that we can increase prices over time with our customers off the back of strong innovation, and that will exercise the levers that we have to mitigate any potential damage that could be imposed by tariffs. But again, rather than speculating, we’ll just wait and see what happens.

Jim Suva

What I’d like to do now is shift it to talk about your two different segments. And while everyone knows about your PC segments and we’ll definitely get to that. I’d like to start with Printing, simply because, if I remember correctly, it’s the biggest proportion of bigger company’s profits and very important.

So let’s just first start about printing. You talk about disrupting the A3 market. Can you help investors understand what you’re doing in the print market to disrupt something that is so mature and in secular decline?

Dion Weisler

Yes. Look, one of the geneses of the separation was that, as we focused the businesses on end markets, we’re able to invest in those businesses. And in deed, we wake up everyday and we think about nothing except Printing and PCs, that’s what we do. And we think about that business in the context of really three pillars over time. Our core businesses that we’ve been traditionally operating in print and PCs. As you’ve talked about, at least, our large markets and matured categories.

And in our Printing business in the Office Printing space, there’s really two parts of the market. There’s the core A4 business that we’ve been operating in for the longest time, think about those as departmental printers. And then there is the large copy of it sits at the end of the floor that everyone walks up to and that’s the A3 space.

That A3 space is also highly contractual. In that, people don’t generally buy a machine, they buy a contract for multiple years. And so we like to think about it as a contractual business. And whilst we’re market leaders in the A4 printer market coming in after separation, we had sort of around about 5% market share of this A3 contractual space.

And what we said when we came out is that, we’re going to continue to invest in our businesses in Printing and Personal Systems, and we identified three areas of growth for the company, the second pillar of our strategy. And one of those areas is this A3 market. We feel that the HP brand is incredibly strong. It’s a natural adjacency for us. And that it makes all the sense in the world to participate in a $55 billion even if it’s highly mature market, where we’re underpenetrated.

And so since we separated, we’ve heavily invested in that space. One, firstly, with the acquisition of Samsung’s Printing business, which gave us access to that core A3 technology in addition to the ink-based technology, we now have a laser-based technology that’s very different to all of our competitors.

And more recently, we’ve acquired what’s called an office equipment dealer in a company called Apogee, which is going to give us access to increase profit pools and accelerate our ability to be able to offer this incredible technology that we acquired through the Samsung acquisition into this office equipment dealer space.

Jim Suva

Staying on the printing area, I think, many people don’t fully appreciate your strength in graphics, whether it be printing on the plastic labels in front of us on water bottles, cardboard, you just announced, and even now 3D printing. Can you talk about graphics, because I assume graphic consumes a lot of ink and a lot of consumables, which I assume are highly profitable to the company?

Dion Weisler

We love graphics. We love all of our printing businesses. And when we sell a laser printer or an ink-based printer, the cartridges are relatively small. They’re obviously highly profitable when we sell a graphics printer that comes in a great big barrel, the supplies generally and so we like that.

The graphics business is a very mature business. However, it’s largely led by the analog world for the longest time. People have been in the printing business and we think about the good print press, which is an analog printing process. And one of the pitfalls of any analog technology is, it’s not highly customizable.

When you do a print run in the analog world, you have to really do very large print runs to get economies of scale. If you do a short print runs, it becomes extremely expensive. Companies today all over the world are trying to form much more personalized messages to their customers. Being able to have a personalized message is very difficult in an analog world that requires very large print runs.

So digital printing provides the capability to do a print run of one to highly customized. And that’s enabled companies, for example, like Coca-Cola to do a campaign, Share a Coke with a friend, because it might be easy to share a Coke with George in the analog world, because there’s lot of Georges. But it’s very hard to share a Coke with Dion, because there’s not that many of us.

But in that world, you can create Share a Coke with a whole range of people who have a much more personalized message. That campaign was super successful for Coke. It gave them access to a generation that had never tasted Coke before off of a highly personalized campaign, where millennials really resonate with that personal message.

And so we’re able to do that on flexible packaging surfaces. We’re able to do it in broad displays. We can wrap buildings. We can wrap buses. You can’t do that in the analog world very effectively. So a real competition here is not so much other digital competitors. We have very large market share in the digital world.

Our competitor is really the analog print press. And creating applications rather than technologies that enabled these customers to have that very personalized relationship with their end customer. And so I’m very happy with the way this business is going. You mentioned a couple of new innovations that we have in the latex business. And latex is a technology that works both indoor and outdoor.

So we can wrap buildings with it and we can do signage with it and it’s very, very economic - ergonomically-friendly. It doesn’t have toxins and most of our competitors have high toxins in this area. So we’re now able to print on rigid surfaces, as well as flexible surfaces, our indigo print presses.

If you buy a book from Amazon today, it’s likely it’s printed on an indigo press. That disrupted an entire industry and we’re able to print that one book just for you and there’s no wastage there. So that’s going well, a page what is going well, now new range of DeskJet printers, we design that professional photographers and signage is also going well.

So we see a lot of room to grow in that business. We’ve seen unit growth. We’ve seen supplies growth in graphics and it’s really about that transformation of analog to digital.

Jim Suva

My last question on printing before we turn it over to the PC segment is on printing. You went through a channel change, where you had to right size your channel and then omni pricing model and working on the supplies. Recently, I think, you gave guidance for supply growth to be above flattish. How can I bridge that flattish growth outlook versus units have been growing? I would think with units growing, that supplies would be growing also?

Dion Weisler

Yes. This is a fairly common question that we get asked, particularly when people are looking at our in-quarter results this year, where we’ve been delivering 5%, 6%. But we guided between 5% to 7%. We delivered sort of in the middle of that range of supplies growth for the last few quarters and they’re trying to understand how do we go from that performance back to flat to slightly up next year.

There is no new news here. Most of this has actually met. But we acquired Samsung’s Printing business last year that time with both revenue in hardware, as well as supplies that was in a business in the investment mode. And it was a business that had declining supplies revenue and declining installed base, much like our business it had before we stabilized supplies.

So that creates a drag on supplies after you get through the first initial year of the bump that you get to having that in the first year. So next year, it becomes a drag, which is partially offset by the increased units that we are putting into the business, as well as the A3 units that we’re putting into the business, the graphics and 3D printing supplies offsets that declining installed base of the Samsung business going into its second year.

The other thing that we said at SAM last year was that, we still expect our installed base to decline in the home segment, that also being offset by those additional units. And when you do the math of that, you put all of that into the full box model that we’ve talked about fairly extensively, which has been a very good predictor of our supplies trajectory over time. It shows - it showed a couple of things. It showed that this year, we would be 5% to 7% growth in terms of supplies that we’ve been delivering right in the middle of that range, and it also shows that will be flat to slightly up next month.

Jim Suva

Now if we can switch over to the PC side of the business, which I believe is about 70% of revenues were about 30% of profits, generally speaking, on a long-term basis. Your company has been gaining share, and it’s actually at a time when people were saying, oh, the PC is dead, because tablets and phones are going to make them completely obsolete. Can you talk a little bit about the PC trends that A, you’re seeing in the industry; and B, that you’re seeing at HP Inc.?

Dion Weisler

Yes. Look, I never signed up or agreed with the PC is dead. In fact, I was pretty…

Jim Suva

I don’t think you’d be CEO if you did?

Dion Weisler

Yes. I’ve always articulated end user compute is living on a spectrum in what I call the complexity of task. In that an end user will choose the device based on the kind of work they need to do. So if they want to do Snapchat or Instagram or reply to a simple e-mail or read the news, picking up a smartphone device, is a perfectly appropriate device, because those tasks are not highly complex and they lend themselves well to the availability - always availability of that kind of device.

At the same time, I don’t see a future with the animate is that DreamWorks or Disney will ever create the next version of Shrek on the smartphone, because the complexity of tasks requires a lot more compute, both traditional CPU compute, as well as graphics compute. And they’re likely to gravitate towards a high-end work station. And then we’ve got all other devices that sit between those two poles, that the lower-end of the task complexity is tablets varying in size. Then you get into sort of at the other end of the spectrum, desktops and notebooks.

In the middle, you’ve got this interesting category of two-in-ones detachables and convertibles that I don’t have a trade off to power or have a trade off to size. And I would argue over time as technology improves that complexity of task axis compresses and you’ll have more of that stuff in the middle having less compromises to either end of the poles.

And what we’re seeing is a rebalancing of that complexity of tasks, as users have - Intel talked about a couple of years ago 400 million to 500 million PCs that are four years or older, a lot of people were investing in tablets and smartphones. They’re now are seeing more limited incremental value in trading up from generation to generation. And the spend across the whole spectrum is now being more well-balanced and we’re seeing that show up in all the figures.

We see less tablets. We see less smartphones, and we’re seeing a healthier Personal Systems business and Workstations business as a result of that. Our approach has been to segment the market, not chase market share for market share sake to grow profitably to take - to be in the right cost position to enable us to take that profitable growth and seek pockets of growth in the market that we find particularly attractive.

In the consumer area, that might be gaming and premium. And in the commercial space, it’s with a real focus on around one life and design and security as those things are really resonating with our customers. And adding the sprinkles, the magic in differentiation to our portfolio, that seeing us grow this business double digits over the top of double digits for many quarters in a row now.

With those markets expected now to be relatively flat as opposed to double-digit declines that we saw during the heyday of tablet and mobile phone acceleration, we think we’re well-positioned. We think we have incredible technology, great innovation. There are, of course, always headwinds in the business. Most recently, that’s around currency and potential trade impacts. But it’s offset by our ability to consistently out - execute our competitors and have been there end user market.

Jim Suva

When we think about components like memory, the past 18 months has been a headwind. It appears now to be turning more favorable. Can you talk a little bit about that? Do you think that will actually help demand or consumers and enterprises are just buying PCs, because employment is strong and the ASP really doesn’t matter quite as much?

Dion Weisler

Well, it’s true. ASPs are being on the increase in the industry and certainly for us. For us, it’s a mix of industry participation, which is largely off the back of those cost increases that we’ve seen and our ability to reprice for that. It’s also for us a function of how we’ve been modifying and changing our mix to higher - higher ends of the market.

All of that being said even with those cost increases and rising ASPs, the end markets are being stronger to the point where last quarter we tipped into growth as an industry. Having said that, the analysts still believe that the markets will be flat to next year, whether it’s flat or up 1 point or up 2 points or down 1 point. So that really is how you execute within that market is what’s really important.

So we’re going to continue to play our own game in that space. We see a mix basket of commodity costs. On the one hand, I don’t think we’re seeing memory costs decelerating. We’re seeing more stabilized pricing for memory. We’re seeing parts of memory if we’re thinking about NAND, that’s coming down in price. We’re seeing resistance go up in price. We’re seeing resins go up in price. We’re seeing logistical cost increases as oil goes up in price.

So when we - we’ve seen shortages in CPUs in the sort of short to medium-term. When we look overall at the basket Q3 to Q4, we’re seeing more stabilization rather than cost increases. And we’ll guide further as we get to SAM in a few weeks time on October 30 in New York.

Jim Suva

I want to make sure we talk about also even though you’re a CEO, you interact with the CFO a lot and your capital deployment team and things like that. Can you talk about your cash flow guidance this company puts up a lot of cash flow, you’re a tech company that pays a dividend, I believe your yield is around 2%. Your stock has been going higher.

So your yield has been coming lower. But - and you’ve also been buying back stock. Can you talk about cash flows expectations? Because I’m sure you want to grow the business. I’m sure the bankers are pitching you a lot of companies to acquire. How do you balance that? How should we think about your priorities for cash flow?

Dion Weisler

So it’s kind of a couple of questions embedded in there. I’ll take cash flow first and then segue across to capital allocation, which is the second part of question. And yes, I do spend a lot of time with my CFO. He’s a great guy. We went into this year guiding at our Security Analysts Meeting $3.3 billion of free cash flow in quarter two, based on really the strong performance - largely due to the strong performance of the Personal Systems business that operates at a very negative cash conversion cycle. We increased our guidance, which is not something we normally do in inside of the year. We increased it to at least $3.7 billion.

So far, we’ve returned $2.6 billion to our shareholders. And if you do the rough math on that $3.3 billion, that’s more than 80%, and we guided this year 50% to 75% in terms of the capital allocation policy. And with the dividends that we’ll pay in Q4 plus our activity in the market and share repurchase is likely that we will deliver above 75% for the full-year.

Thinking longer-term about our capital allocation policy, it really hasn’t changed since the road shows that we did before separation. We said that we would be a company that would deliver 50% to 75% of our free cash flow, which should grow largely in line with earning, even though it’s growing a little faster than earnings this year, primarily off the back of that stronger PC business, because we want to have the right flexibility to invest in our business to accelerate our strategy.

So this third I’m asked a question there around M&A. M&A is an important part of our thesis and strategy as a company. But it is squarely targeted on the areas of our business that we’ve articulated in our strategy over the future our core businesses, print and PC. The growth areas of the A3 contractual space and graphics business and Device-as-a-Service and longer-term in the future five to 10 years, the 3D printing business. And those would be the areas that we would look to invest.

We’ll have a very prudent returns by its framework around that. And that we would always evaluate M&A activity against other uses of cash to ensure we’re in greatest return. So on balance, we don’t look to change our capital allocation policy with regards to dividends, the board from time to time look at that, that dividend position that we make a determination as a board and obviously, we update people as that changes.

But we feel good about that balance in the business that we’re delivering strong free cash flow today, returning and have for the last three years towards the higher-end, if not exceeding the 75%. But having that flexibility to invest wisely in the business for shareholders for the long-term.

Jim Suva

And we talked about the dividend. What about stock buyback in the cadence of it? Is this something just kind of just perpetual we should think about? Is there a seasonality or think just - think about their cadence for the stock buyback?

Dion Weisler

Yes. Look, we’ve recently announced about $4 billion of authorization for share repurchase. That’s - we’ve started out with a $3 billion share repurchase when we formed the company. We’ve - largely go through that through share repurchases that we’ve done over the course of the last couple of years. So it was important for us to get a new authorization, which is broadly in line with our capital allocation policy of 50% to 75%.

In terms of seasonality, we look at share repurchases constantly. We evaluated against alternative uses of cash. Our investments that we’re making, how much dividend, how much we’ve already paid in any given year. And what we think the - what the stock price is relative to what we believe the intrinsic value is of our stock going forward. And when we put it all that together, we figure out a schedule and we repurchase according to that schedule.

Jim Suva

Dion, as CEO, you’re juggling a lot of poles on your time. Are you spending a disproportionate more of it on one segment versus the other?

Dion Weisler

Look, I think there is no substitute in this business for a deep understanding of the business. And so if you’re going to do anything you have to do it properly. But given a lot of the drags on time, you have to make sure that you’re zooming in on the right areas. And for me, the right area are, I need to spend an appropriate amount of time on external things that are just required when you run a large $56 billion, $57 billion, $60 billion company, including events like this talking to our shareholders.

I spend very little time in Palo Alto. I figure I don’t learn anything sitting behind the desk in Palo Alto. I spend a lot of time out with customers and partners to understand where our end customers are going. How the big mega trends are impacting society to ensure that the products and services that we make intercept where the market is going.

There’s no point just getting beyond the path. And you do that by giving it out in front of customers and partners, but also spending time with the ecosystem, whether that’s Intel or Microsoft or our OEM suppliers, triangulating all that information and making sure that company is executing according to a strategy from business management perspective is also important.

And then I spend a lot of time with our people, because ultimately, if the culture of the company doesn’t have a broad mindset. If the culture of the company isn’t rooted in all the core values that are important to us, then you’re building a company for the short-term, not for the long-term.

So I spend a lot of time with our people and people development and getting in front of our people making sure they understand, where we’re going, what they need to do, and how they’re going to participate in the market.

So I spend a lot of time all over the business. I spend a lot of time in the 3D printing business just because it is such an incredible opportunity for us over the long-term. Five to 10 years away, probably close towards the 10 years, the revenue composition of this organization will be very different as we disrupt $12 trillion manufacturing industry.

There is no question in my mind that this will happen. It’s a question of when it happens or if it happens. And it’s exciting. I’ve got to ride the wave being largely in PCs my whole life of the impact that PCs have made on the world and society. I think, it will - the world compared to the fourth industrial revolution, it won’t just be an industrial revolution, it will be a sustainability revolution. And that’s really important for our planet, our people, and our communities, which are core values to our associated company, so I spend a lot of time there as well.

Jim Suva

Dion, what’s the one or two things that you think could potentially cause either your segments to see upside or additional headwinds?

Dion Weisler

Look, I think, if history tells us nothing, it tells us that change is the constant. It’s how you as a - as an organization prepared for that change, is what defines you. If you do a great job in any kind of change, you can still be a beneficiary. There’s a lot of companies that make a lot of money through transitions and through change. And being on top of those changes and being able to be nimble and react quickly and responsibly is what will define our ability to keep pace with how we’ve been going, and I have a lot of confidence in our ability to do that.

Of course, there are - the economies feel pretty good right now, whether it’s here in the U.S. or whether it’s in Asia or whether it’s in EMEA, even there’s a few teething problems in EMEA and some countries, broadly speaking, economies feel pretty, pretty good.

There are, however, interesting conversations with regards to trade and we’re not immune to that. We obviously work with the administrations all over the world as we have, but there are a lot of unknowns there as well. We’ll just have to deal with those changes, as they come to light. There’s currently - that triggers currency movements, it triggers confidence.

So whilst the underlying economics are all pretty strong right now, there are things that could impact that. But what we need to be prepared for is, if and when those things happen, how we adapt to it and how we mitigate.

Jim Suva

Within your company, there’s a couple of areas of green shoots or growth that traditionally your company hasn’t focused on. And maybe that was part of the history of being a giant conglomerate with Hewlett-Packard Enterprise together. But when I look at it, I see these things like gaming or electronic gaming, many people see some Asia companies that specialize only in that. They don’t realize. HP actually has PCs that are in gaming, as well as display and digital graphics. People view printing as kind of a dying dinosaur, but you’re within that.

How can you all focus on it more? Is there something still to come that we should expect more focus on or more the legacy of look, you only were given so much stage, time and these items weren’t as big and they were overshadowed by other things like networking, and storage, and servers. And those two areas seems like something you just don’t talk much about?

Dion Weisler

Well, we talk about them to the extent that it’s important to talk about them from a customer perspective, but we shy away from getting too deeply into the specifics of any one of our businesses, because frankly, it gives our competitors a heads up, and we would rather not do that. There’s a competitive world out there when you’re doing well. When your business is growing double digits and the competitors are not or they’re going backwards in many respects. They are spending, you can imagine, hundreds of hours trying to figure out what we’re doing. And the more we tell them what we’re doing, the more they copy.

And so rather than doing that, we just play our own game. We have - and we have talked about a game. And this has been a terrific business for us. A couple of years ago, it was zero. And today, it’s substantial. There are other areas and we call them pockets of growth in both our Printing business and our PC business that we’re very proud about some that we talk about more publicly, some that we don’t. But indeed, separation has been one of the key factors that has driven the performance of this company.

When Meg took over a business that had more than $10 million of debt on it. After the Autonomy acquisition, job number one was to repair that balance sheet, and I think she did an incredible job. But what became very clear and apparent as we work through the turnaround of that company and I was on her team doing that running this business for now the past, I don’t know, seven years or so.

You do triage. You look at your business and you say, where do we have to invest. And they were areas of that business that really needed a lot of investment, whether it was server, storage networking.

Relatively speaking, Printing and Personal Systems was in better shape. So money that we made in that business often was channeled into other areas of the business, which was the right thing to do for [indiscernible] Now separation forces you to make those trade off decisions.

We now get to invest in our business. And Hewlett-Packard Enterprise get to determine, which businesses they want to invest. And that focus, I think, has been great for both companies are one that they all tend to speak for the Hewlett-Packard Enterprise. We’re not at all connected with them no more so than we are at Coca-Cola. They’re a great customer and a great supplier.

But in our business, we’re very focused on investing to accelerate our strategy that includes our core businesses, accelerating growth in those three growth areas that I talked about and investing for the future in both 3D Printing and Immersive Computing.

Jim Suva

Well, Dion, it’s a great attendance crowd here. And I just got to tell you, as we start to wind down here, every time I publish my reports, a lot has been titling it HP Inc. is a growing company. And people reply back question mark, question mark or what? I think there’s a misperception there that they think PCs are dying, Printing is dying, yet you’ve been putting up growth numbers, which is great.

As we conclude this lunch, can you kind of bring it home with maybe two or three points about what gets you excited as Chief Executive Officer of HP Inc.? And a couple of nuggets around why people should leave this fireside lunch here owning HP Inc. stock or going out to buy it?

Dion Weisler

Yes. Look, I think we have a very simple strategy that’s well articulated. And if you take the time to think it through, what you’ll see is that, it’s grounded in the realities of the here and now and we call that the core, both core PC and core print. These are great markets. These are huge markets. Even if you do accept that they would decline slightly, they’re hundreds of billions of dollars.

And last time I check, we had three out of four PCs that don’t have a HP logo on it. That means 75% of customers out there still haven’t enjoyed the innovation that our engineers are generating every single day. So that represents an opportunity in a consolidating market.

And the world without print would be a pretty boring place. If you just took away everything that’s around you and said, well, this is now printless environment. It’s hard to imagine that kind of world. So print is not going away either. That is a less consolidated market. But I think many of our competitors there are largely distracted and some of them don’t have particularly strong balance sheet.

So I think over time, there’s an opportunity for consolidation in that space as well. And so we think those core markets are attractive. It’s a great free cash flow business, generating at least $3.7 billion of free cash flow here is a great cash flow business. And that provides us with opportunity to invest in the future.

And over the next sort of two to four years that growth segment of the A3 copier market, contractual space, the graphics business and Device as a Service that we didn’t really get to today, but our fastest growing pipeline in the business is PCs-as-a-Service. It’s incredible, provides opportunity in the medium-term. All of that provides opportunity for us to continue invest for the longer-term in this very bright future of industry 4.0 and 3D printing.

When we disrupt the trillion dollar manufacturing industry, that provides shareholders with really opportunity today, the strong dividends and returns, as well as opportunity for the future.

Jim Suva

I’d like to personally thank HP Inc., the CEO, Dion, for joining us today, as well as his investor relations teams. And with that, this will conclude the fireside chat. Thanks, Dion.

Dion Weisler

Thanks, Jim.

