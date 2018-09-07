Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/6/18

Includes: ADC, AGFS, ESNC, LGCY, MIC, SNCR
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/6/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: There has been a predictable leveling off of insider trades surrounding the Labor Day holiday week. Form 4 filing volumes will increase again soon, however, and stay strong through September.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Synchronoss Tech (SNCR);
  • Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC);
  • Legacy Reserves (LGCY);
  • EnSync (ESNC), and;
  • Agree Realty (ADC).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • AC Convertible & Income (AVK);
  • Usana Health (USNA);
  • Tyler Technologies (TYL);
  • Stryker (SYK);
  • Shake Shack (SHAK);
  • New Relic (NEWR);
  • M&T Bank (MTB);
  • Emergent BioSolutions (EBS);
  • CarGurus (CARG), and;
  • Arista Networks (ANET).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Bridge Bancorp (BDGE);
  • Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA), and;
  • American Homes 4 Rent (AMH).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Hughes B Wayne Et Al

DIR

American Homes 4 Rent

AMH

B

$4,993,344

2

Macquarie

BO

Macquarie Infrastructure

MIC

AB

$3,586,430

3

Basswood Capital Mgt

DIR, BO

Bridge Bancorp

BDGE

B

$1,357,225

4

Advent Capital Mgt De

FO

AC Convertible & Income

AVK

B

$784,242

5

Rakolta John Jr

DIR

Agree Realty

ADC

B

$727,455

6

Cadogan William J

DIR

Synchronoss Tech

SNCR

B

$564,628

7

Dowdupont

BO

Agrofresh Solutions

AGFS

B

$503,828

8

Baines Creek Capital

BO

Legacy Reserves

LGCY

B

$443,654

9

Koeppe Paul F

DIR

EnSync

ESNC

B

$350,000

10

Agree Richard

CB, DIR

Agree Realty

ADC

B

$328,620

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Green Equity Invi

DIR

Shake Shack

SHAK

S

$14,840,502

2

Cirne Lewis

CEO, DIR, BO

New Relic

NEWR

AS

$8,793,866

3

Steinert Langley

CEO, CB, BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$8,480,822

4

Shaver Charles W

DIR

Axalta Coating Systems

AXTA

AS

$7,432,500

5

Owen Katherine Ann

VP, IR

Stryker

SYK

AS

$6,317,708

6

Abdun Nabi Daniel

CEO, DIR

Emergent BioSolutions

EBS

AS

$5,463,231

7

Gull Global

BO

Usana Health

USNA

AS

$5,069,565

8

Womble Dustin R

DIR

Tyler Tech

TYL

S

$4,943,000

9

Salamone Denis J

DIR

M&T Bank

MTB

S

$4,531,555

10

Bechtolsheim Andreas

DIR, BO

Arista Networks

ANET

S

$3,794,835

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B=Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S=Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

