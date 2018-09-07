Can China Reverse Gold's Bear Market?

As emerging markets fell briefly into bear market territory on Thursday, gold investors feared that the yellow metal would sell off once again in response. The gold price held firm, however, while investors pondered the metal’s immediate future. In today’s comments we’ll focus especially on China and how that nation’s fight to restore its currency, if successful, could eventually reverse gold’s bear market. Gold's immediate-term trend remains weak, however, as we'll also discuss in today's report.

The last several months have been dominated by headlines of weakness in China and emerging markets. Much of that weakness is reflected in the currencies of the emerging nations, which have suffered while the U.S. dollar has strengthened. Not only the emerging markets, but the price of gold has suffered as a consequence of the dollar’s strength as well as the weakness of China’s yuan currency. Yet there have recently been signs that China’s central bank is intent on fighting back against the yuan’s slide. The outcome of this attempt will almost certainly have repercussions for gold investors.

A month ago, the People’s Bank of China intervened to stabilize the yuan after the currency experienced several months of weakness. The yuan bottomed last month shortly after the People’s Bank increased its reserve requirement ratio on some foreign exchange forwards in an attempt at supporting the yuan. This had the effect of stopping, at least temporarily, the yuan’s bleeding and has allowed the currency to build some support for a potential rally. Shown here is the WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (CYB), which is my favorite yuan proxy.

Source: BigCharts

While the yuan ETF is still close to its 2018 low, the fund is clearly trying to establish an interim bottom. Doing so won’t necessarily mean an end to the yuan’s lows, but it would certainly allow for a much-needed relief rally. CYB can confirm a short-term bottom by rallying above its nearest peak from Aug. 27 at the $25.74 level. This in turn would establish a pattern of higher highs and higher lows – the first such bullish pattern (short term) in CYB since last year. For now, though, China’s yuan currency is still vulnerable to the dollar’s strength. Shown here is a relative strength comparison of the U.S. dollar versus the yuan ETF. The $USD/CYB ratio is still reflecting the dollar’s superior strength - it will continue to do so as long as this ratio remains above its rising 50-day moving average.

Source: StockCharts

Aside from raising the reserve requirement ratio, does China have another trick up its sleeve for reversing the dollar’s strength and restoring its own currency’s value? That’s the suggestion of one expert who recently outlined an interesting scenario of how China can fight back against the U.S. dollar’s overpowering strength.

The expert in question is Alasdair Macleod of GoldMoney, who contends that China can fight back against the U.S. dollar’s supremacy with its gold reserves. Macleod told Russia Today that “China has a lot more gold than the 1,842 tons the government officially admits to holding in its reserves.” Macleod told RT that Beijing has been diversifying away the greenback for the last three decades and may have accumulated “more than 20,000 tons of gold.” Should China decide to back the yuan currency with its gold reserves, it could significantly undermine the dollar’s hegemony, according to Macleod.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar index (DXY) is still in a confirmed intermediate-term (3-9 month) rising trend but is struggling to stay above its widely-watched 50-day moving average. This psychologically significant trend line is at the 95.00 level in the DXY, as can be seen in the following graph. The 95.00 level also is where the dollar index has spent the last few days trading around. As I suggested in previous commentaries, a weekly close below the 95.00 level would potentially set up a gold relief rally since it would suggest to traders that the dollar is getting weaker in the immediate term. This in turn would likely encourage some short covering the gold market.

Source: BigCharts

Meanwhile the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), my favorite gold ETF, still remains in a downward trend as reflected in its 15-day moving average. As you can see here, IAU hasn’t been able to close two days higher above this immediate-term trend line without completely erasing its progress (as it did last week). We’re therefore still waiting for IAU to confirm that an immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom has been made.

Source: BigCharts

Moreover, until IAU closes above the $11.60 level (its nearest pivotal high) I consider the gold ETF’s downward trend to still be intact. A close above $11.60 at any time in the next few days could change this by giving the gold bulls an immediate technical advantage and possibly sparking a short-covering rally. As of Thursday’s close, the IAU price was just nine cents under this level.

While a gold short-covering rally could easily ignite at any time in the coming days, I still recommend a defensive posture for now. Before gold can rally on a sustained basis, the U.S. dollar index (DXY) should show additional deterioration by reversing its latest rally and closing under its 50-day moving average. To reiterate my previous statement, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) also must close above the $11.60 level to complete an immediate-term bottom signal per the rules of my trading discipline before it can be safely purchased. For now I recommend that investors remain in cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IAU over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.