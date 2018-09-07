Sangamo: Did It Work?

I present four hypotheses, covering the bull and bear cases for SGMO, to explore the question: did it work?

However, no IDS activity was measured, leaving the door open to whether or not the therapy actually worked.

The data demonstrated a substantial reduction (51%) in GAG levels in two patients treated at the higher of two doses.

SGMO, a fan-favorite among retail investors, got crushed by the weight of investor expectations after announcing data yesterday on SB-913, their lead gene-editing candidate.

Introduction:

Twitter's darling Sangamo (SGMO) dropped data yesterday from their first-in-human gene editing trial of SB-913. SGMO rode a wave of expectations on their way to the readout, with shares trading up 35% in the previous month. The stock has since plummeted to below previous trading averages.

So what happened? Sangamo presented data from four patients treated with their novel gene editing technology. Clearly, the data missed expectations, but the results received extremely mixed reviews, with bulls touting a roaring success despite Wall Street's pullback. There have been extensive articles written elsewhere on Sangamo's gene editing technology. I leave the reader to reference the background on SB-913 and instead focus on the clinical results.

In this article, I outline the leading hypotheses regarding yesterday's data and the corresponding implications for the SGMO investor.

Glossary of Terms:

Lysosome: a spherical vesicle that contains over 60 different enzymes required to break down a variety of biological macromolecules in a cell

a spherical vesicle that contains over 60 different enzymes required to break down a variety of biological macromolecules in a cell Iduronate-(2)-sulfatate (IDS): an enzyme contained in lysosomes that catalyzes the degradation of heparan sulfate and dermatan sulfate

an enzyme contained in lysosomes that catalyzes the degradation of heparan sulfate and dermatan sulfate Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) Type II : a rare, genetic lysosomal storage disease that arises from deficiency in the IDS enzyme.

: a rare, genetic lysosomal storage disease that arises from deficiency in the IDS enzyme. Glycosaminoglycans (GAGs) : a polysaccharide (a long chain of repeating carbohydrate subunits) that forms a main component of the extracellular matrix. Heparan sulfate and dermatan sulfate are examples of GAGs.

: a polysaccharide (a long chain of repeating carbohydrate subunits) that forms a main component of the extracellular matrix. Heparan sulfate and dermatan sulfate are examples of GAGs. Enzyme replacement therapy (ERT): the standard of care for patients with MPSII is ERT with idursulfase, a purified form of the healthy IDS enzyme, given as a weekly injection.

The Data:

Sangamo reported on 4 patients treated with SB-913 at two dose levels, 5e12 vg/kg (cohort 1) and 1e13 vg/kg (cohort 2). In summary, the result showed:

No severe treatment-related adverse events No evidence of clinical activity in two patients treated at low dose Evidence of GAG reduction (-51%) in two patients treated at intermediate dose No evidence of plasma IDS activity

Evidence of GAG reduction is absolutely critical. For one, it is the key driver of pathophysiology in MPSII patients. Secondly, it provides an indication that gene editing with SB-913 was successful. However, because these results are presented in two patients in cohort 2, they must be taken with a grain of salt.

In context, the last point is certainly the most controversial. GAG reduction could not have occurred without IDS activity. Therefore, one of two scenarios is possible:

The Bull Thesis: Gene editing occurred, IDS is active (but not measurable), and the GAG reduction is meaningful. The Bear Thesis: Gene editing did not occur and/or IDS is not active, and the GAG reduction will not be replicated.

There are a number of valid hypotheses to explain these results. Each carries with it a separate set of implications for SB-913 and a corresponding investment thesis. Here, I present these hypotheses and encourage you to form an investment thesis based on your interpretation of these hypotheses.

(1) IDS activity is too low to detect but still efficacious

The IDS enzyme is degrading a small amount of GAG, not enough to detect the activity of the enzyme, but enough to decrease GAG concentrations. The IDS assay is described by SGMO management as "poorly quantitative", with a detection threshold of 5.2 nmol/hr/mL. It is possible that IDS activity is below the detection threshold for the IDS assay, but above the minimum activity required to achieve a therapeutic benefit. We see a similar effect in mice. In preclinical models, IDS activity was BARELY detected at low dose in SB-913 murine preclinical and GAG reduction was still observed in the low dose group. The low dose in mice corresponds to a little over 1e13 vg/kg, the highest dose reported by Sangamo.

SGMO management suggested on the conference call that they might be able to replicate this effect in mice.

(2) IDS uptake in tissues masks activity

In theory, SB-913 modifies hepatocytes (liver cells) to produce IDS enzyme. IDS then enters circulation and cellular uptake in tissues is mediated by oligosaccharide receptors (a carbohydrate) on the cell surface.

The lead hypothesis championed by SGMO management is that cellular uptake hides IDS activity from the IDS assay, which only measures IDS activity in the blood. They argue, a large quantity of active IDS is produced in the liver and distributed throughout the body's tissues, resulting in a clinically relevant reduction in GAGs.

This hypothesis is viable, but difficult to evaluate from a biotransport perspective.

GAG reduction is due to variability:

We are dealing with two cohorts, each containing two patients. An apparent reduction in GAGs could very likely be an artifact of small numbers. There are many sources of variation that could explain these results. SGMO management reports 15-20% variability in the assay used to detect IDS. Furthermore, patients with MPII tend to have wide variability in baseline GAGs. In a review of 77 patients, urinary GAGs ranged from >100 mg/mol to <20 mg/mol (~healthy).

One factor, or a combination of factors, could easily result in a measurement that appears to be a substantial reduction in GAGs.

GAG reduction is confounded by weekly ERT:

Enzyme reduction therapy, the current standard of care in MPSII, is given as a weekly injection and has been shown to substantially decrease serum GAGs.

Patients on the trial were adults and had been receiving ERT for years prior to treatment with SB-913 and were assumed to have a stable baseline level of serum GAGs. However, urine GAGs fluctuate during the course of treatment, introducing another point of uncertainty, especially if measured at a low point between injections.

The ultimate test will come if/when patients receiving treatment with SB-913 are removed from ERT.

Conclusions:

At the end of the day, GAGs are responsible for the pathology of MPSII. If SGMO is able to show significant, sustained, and clinically relevant reduction in GAGs, then they will knock it out of the park, regardless of whether or not they show a hint of IDS activity. The problem is, two patients are not significant, and the lack of IDS activity raises questions as to whether we can expect to see replicable results in more patients at a future readout.

Therefore, a viable investment thesis stems from an ability to weight the different hypothesis regarding SGMOs results.

Hypothesis Implication Investment Thesis IDS activity is too low to detect, but enough to make a difference. Gene editing was successful. GAG reduction is repeatable in MPS patients at intermediate dose. IDS activity may be seen at higher doses. Bull IDS is produced in high quantities and distributed in tissues, resulting in undetectable IDS activity. Gene editing was successful and GAG reduction is repeatable. Bull Apparent GAG reductions and dose response are statistical artifacts due to natural variation Gene editing was likely unsuccessful. Future data will fail to demonstrate statistically significant reduction in GAGs and results will regress to the mean. Bear Apparent GAG reductions are confounded by ERT. GAG reduction rates will fall when patients are taken off ERT. Bear

