App Economy Portfolio: A New Marketplace Service On Seeking Alpha

(Editors' Note: This article is meant as an introduction for App Economy Portfolio, a new Marketplace service by App Economy Insights.)

As a former Big Four consultant for years, I had the opportunity to work with a wide range of companies and industries, going through three-statement financial modeling, interviewing management and providing recommendations.

I decided to move in-house to work as a financial executive for a leading global gaming publisher in the Silicon Valley where I focus on corporate strategy and investment opportunities.

My investment strategy originally came from a very simple premise: for the past decades, the video game industry has been completely disrupted by the rise of the App Economy - the range of economic activity surrounding mobile applications.

In a matter of 10 years, the majority of the industry turned:

From Low resolution to Full HD

From Physical Retail to Digital Platforms

From Consoles to Mobile

From Premium to Free-to-Play

From Single-player to Highly Social, Collaborative and Competitive

From Pay once and play forever to Game As A Service

From Local High Score Leaderboard to Global scale eSports events

The surge of entirely new ways to consume and promote video games content such as live streaming, influencer marketing, and SEO, have changed forever the way the industry is acquiring, retaining and monetizing (the trifecta of cloud business).

After having been trained to identify and invest through radical changes in my own industry, I realized I could apply my knowledge toward other disruptors beyond gaming. The rise of the App Economy is disrupting many industries: retail, entertainment, financials, media, social platforms, healthcare, enterprise software and more. It is generating some of the biggest investment opportunities of the beginning of the 21st century.

Image Source: App Annie

While keeping in mind some of the best recommendations from experienced gurus of Wall Street such as Warren Buffett, Peter Lynch, Burton Malkiel or Benjamin Graham, I am trying to beat the S&P 500 index by a significant margin.

It’s not about being active. It’s not about trying to time the market or play around with commodities and currencies daily. It’s about identifying companies that will fundamentally benefit from current trends and that are poised to deliver outstanding results over the next decades and hold onto them for years until they tell their full story.

That's why I'm launching a new Marketplace service on Seeking Alpha called the App Economy Portfolio.

You can now unlock exclusive access to my real-money portfolio focused on the inexorable rise of the App Economy. The investment plan and asset allocation are built around mega-trends (macro) resulting in individual bets (micro), ideally for the decades to come – unless the story changes.

Most of the individual bets are very long-term and not momentum driven.

The App Economy Portfolio is a comprehensive solution for investors focused on successfully beating the S&P 500 benchmark over the long term. It includes portfolio allocation, live trades, business analysis, and risk management strategy developed at App Economy Insights.

Here are some of the mega-trends reflected in the portfolio:

I try to maximize three types of edges for my readers:

Informational edge through industry expertise and research. Analytical edge through models, dashboards and scorecards. Behavioral edge through coaching and reading recommendations.

Discipline and consistency win the game over time. Unfortunately, many investors violate their own model or strategy when their portfolio performance is temporarily disappointing. I would rather sell too late than too early, so I tend to never sell. I let my winners compound to a significant portion of my portfolio and let my losers become insignificant over time.

Volatility is my friend. I use it to my advantage to add to my winners when it makes sense. I don’t mind letting my winners lose 40% or more of their value through a bad credit cycle because history shows that they tend to recover and continue their march to new heights.

I have written about some of the companies benefiting dramatically and disproportionately from the App Economy in previous articles. For example:

Online Dating : how Match Group (MTCH) and its portfolio of apps is connecting millions of people everyday and is gaining paying subscribers at an impressive pace.

: how Match Group (MTCH) and its portfolio of apps is connecting millions of people everyday and is gaining paying subscribers at an impressive pace. Entertainment : how iQIYI (IQ), the "Netflix (NFLX) of China", is building a Digital Entertainment Ecosystem, or how Huya (HUYA) is benefiting from the monetization of eSports and game live-streaming on mobile

: how iQIYI (IQ), the "Netflix (NFLX) of China", is building a Digital Entertainment Ecosystem, or how Huya (HUYA) is benefiting from the monetization of eSports and game live-streaming on mobile Mobile Gaming : how NetEase (NTES) or Glu Mobile (GLUU) are currently benefiting from the Game As A Service model

: how NetEase (NTES) or Glu Mobile (GLUU) are currently benefiting from the Game As A Service model E-Commerce : how Baozun (BZUN) is bringing top US brands to China with digital storefronts

: how Baozun (BZUN) is bringing top US brands to China with digital storefronts Digital Payment: how Square (SQ) is winning in the cashless society transition with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Alibaba (BABA)

Performance of The App Economy Portfolio

I am fortunate enough to have seen this strategy deliver outstanding results over the years.

As illustrated below from Personal Capital, my real money long-only portfolio has delivered 27% annual IRR over the last three years.

The portfolio achieved 121% gains since January 1st, 2015 compared to 41% for S&P 500 benchmark, therefore nearly tripling the market gains over 44 months.

Among the successful stories or the portfolio (past and present):

Match Group bought first at $14 and added more on the way up. Still holding.

bought first at $14 and added more on the way up. Still holding. The Trade Desk (TTD) bought first at $49 and added more on the way up. Still holding.

(TTD) bought first at $49 and added more on the way up. Still holding. Amazon (AMZN) at $618, Netflix at $96. Both still holding today.

(AMZN) at $618, at $96. Both still holding today. LinkedIn , WholeFoods Market , Juno Therapeutics (all bought out with significant upside)

, , (all bought out with significant upside) Glu Mobile at $2 (position exited with more than 100% gain after expected growth story materialized)

What you get with the App Economy Portfolio subscription

Access to the App Economy Portfolio tracker updated in real time via Google Sheets with real time pricing. The models show key information pertaining to each investment, to help you make a more informed decision for your own portfolio (asset allocation, size, sector). Real money long-only portfolio of equities with hundreds of thousands of dollars on the line.

updated in real time via Google Sheets with real time pricing. The models show key information pertaining to each investment, to help you make a more informed decision for your own portfolio (asset allocation, size, sector). Real money long-only portfolio of equities with hundreds of thousands of dollars on the line. History of trades and corresponding performance

and corresponding performance Live alerts ahead of any new trade (buy or sell)

ahead of any new trade (buy or sell) Monthly Stock Idea – either existing positions or new ones

– either existing positions or new ones Monthly Book or Podcast Idea

Starter Stocks : Just getting started? We hand-picked 12 stocks we believe make the perfect foundation for your own App Economy Portfolio.

: Just getting started? We hand-picked 12 stocks we believe make the perfect foundation for your own App Economy Portfolio. Best Buys Now : Our list of top stocks to invest in right now – hand-picked from our list of individual bets focusing on which ones offer the best opportunity for that specific month

: Our list of top stocks to invest in right now – hand-picked from our list of individual bets focusing on which ones offer the best opportunity for that specific month Chat support for questions and discussion

What you won’t get with the subscription

A quick, easy way to make money. We think our portfolio is volatile and could see a 40% correction in the next credit cycle. Our positions could need many years to deliver their true potential.

A deep value strategy. Several companies we invest in are richly valued, many of them have yet to turn a profit: think Amazon, Netflix, iQIYI, Square, or small biotech companies.

A high-frequency trading portfolio (we care about taxes, and we think you should too). We focus almost exclusively on long term investments. We ideally never sell, as long as the story continues.

This service is for you if:

You enjoy investing in businesses, following and researching their stories and watching your investments grow and compound over time.

You don’t mind having losers in your portfolio and letting them tell their full story over an extended period (five years or more).

You are willing to see your portfolio drop 40% in a few months and keep your positions intact.

You understand the importance of diversification and that a portfolio performance depends on a few winners (a.k.a. multibaggers) and many average performers or losers. Most of the performance of the S&P 500 itself relies only on a few high fliers such as FAANG stocks.

You are a committed investor adding regularly to a diversified portfolio looking for a comprehensive solution to inspire, educate and entertain you.

About the portfolio (asset allocation August 2018)

Holdings are subject to change.

Note: Many of our small cap picks grow fast and become mid cap, so we try to add small cap as much as possible when opportunity arises to re-balance the portfolio.

Weighted Average Market Cap = $150 billion

Median Market Cap = $10 billion

Top 10 Holdings = 48% of the portfolio

of the portfolio Mid Cap definition = Capitalization between $4 and $20 billion

Overall allocations:

Sources and core inspirations:

The Money Game - Adam Smith

A Random Walk Down Wall Street - Burton Malkiel

One Up On Wall Street - Peter Lynch

The Motley Fool Investment Strategy – Tom and David Gardner

The Intelligent Investor - Benjamin Graham

Invest Like The Best Podcast - Patrick O’Shaughnessy

About the author:

Former Big Four consultant with years of experience as a financial executive in the video game industry. Master of Science in Management and Finance.

Legal Disclaimer:

All App Economy Insights contributions to Seeking Alpha, or elsewhere on the web, are personal opinion only and do not constitute investment advice. All articles, blog posts, comments, emails, and chatroom contributions by App Economy Insights - even those including the word "recommendation" - should never be construed as official business recommendations or advice. In an effort to maintain full transparency, related positions will be disclosed at the end of each article to the maximum extent practicable. The majority of trades are reported live, but this cannot be guaranteed due to technical constraints. This premium service is a research and opinion subscription. I am not registered as an investment adviser. Investors should always do their own due diligence and fact check all research prior to making any investment decisions. Liability of all investment decisions reside with the individual investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTCH, BZUN, IQ, NFLX, NTES, HUYA, SQ, TCEHY, BABA, AMZN, TTD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.