Eldorado Gold's Self-Inflicted Seppuku Is Delivering Its Evil Effect (Update)

The reverse split seems almost unavoidable now or is it really?

The 30-day moving average stands at $1 as of September 6, 2018, which means that the stock will be noncompliant tomorrow.

Sharp technical headwinds in addition to a weakening price of gold to $1,200 per ounce, due primarily to the "mighty dollar" resulted in a catastrophic impact on the stock.

Skouries mine in Greece. Courtesy Eldorado Gold.

Investment Thesis

Eldorado Gold (EGO) is a mid-tier Canadian gold miner with several international operations. The company attempted a turnaround after the sale of its Chinese assets (3 producing mines and one project) for nearly $1 billion and recently acquiring 100% of Integra Gold (OTCQX:ICGQF) (with its flagship project called Lamaque in Quebec) expected to be producing commercially early next year.

It is not a secret; the company is still struggling, even more now, with a never-ending dispute with the leftist SYRIZA government of Greece and some additional technical issues in its major producing mine in Turkey called Kişladağ.

Kişladağ is a low-grade, bulk-tonnage, open-pit operation that has used heap leach for gold recovery and has been open since 2006, but now needs a costly new mill that should be completed in 2020 at the cost of well over $400 million (maybe less after the Turkish lira problems).

I have covered the company for years, and I recommend to read my preceding article on the issue.

EGO data by YCharts

Those sharp technical headwinds in addition to a weakening price of gold to $1,200 per ounce - due primarily to the "mighty dollar" - resulted in a catastrophic impact on the stock price, which turned to the worse today.

This recurring situation is increasing the likelihood that the company will implement a reverse split 1:5 to stay listed in the NYSE if the 30-day stock average falls, once again, below $1 which is nearly a done-deal unless a miracle happens tomorrow.

The drop below $1 will trigger a notice from the NYSE indicating that Eldorado Gold no longer met the continued listing requirement and risks delisting, as soon as Monday next week.

As I have said before, a reverse split is considered detrimental to the stock price, even if it doesn't alter the value of EGO in theory.

However, a wide majority of reverse splits that I have experienced produced a sell-off as an immediate consequence, followed by more downside or a sharp upside depending on the financial situation of the company. Eldorado Gold is a particular case, and it is hard to predict what will happen. What we know is that EGO is trading below its fair value as we speak.

The 30-day moving average stands at $1 as of September 6, 2018, which means that the stock will be non-compliant tomorrow and the company can implement a reverse split 1:5 as soon as next week assuming management wants it done quickly for unknown reasons.

A reminder: the reverse split 1:5 has been allowed by shareholders on June 21, 2018, by a vast majority of the shareholders (89%), which is puzzling.

Self-Inflicted seppuku (forgive me for the tautology) that should speak a lot about Eldorado Gold management true competence

Most of the companies that went through a reverse split have vigorously tried to avoid it because they know well that the most likely outcome of such an implementation is a stock sell-off driven by fear and manipulation and consequently, will upset shareholders who have already suffered enough with Greece.

1 - What is the NYSE general rule?

Below is what the NYSE indicates as "the rule":

Share Price Requirement The NYSE has a $1.00 minimum share price requirement. A listed company will fail to satisfy this requirement if the average closing price of its common stock is less than $1.00 over a period of 30 consecutive trading days. At the end of the 30-day period, the NYSE will notify the company and, if the company responds within 10 business days, it will be given six months to cure the deficiency. The company will regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement if its closing share price is at least $1.00 on the last day of the six-month period and its average closing share price was at least $1.00 over the preceding 30 trading days. If shareholder approval is required to take action to raise the bid price (i.e., a reverse stock split), the NYSE will grant an extension of the six-month period if the company is otherwise in compliance with the NYSE continued listing requirements.

Eldorado Gold dealing with this matter is unique, and here is what the CEO George Burns said in the 1Q'18 conference call, responding to Kerry Smith, an analyst:

Kerry Smith Okay, and maybe just a one last question, George. you talk about this one for five consolidation to keep the New York listing. I think that's a terrible idea. To be honest there's other - I think there is other exchanges in the U.S. that would like to maintain on listing without the consolidation and if you do that consolidation, your stock is going to be 20% lower post the consolidation. I think that's a terrible idea, I'm not sure why you wanted to do it? But I would just let the New York listing elapse. George Burns Kerry, from our perspective, the trading of our stock is dominantly on the New York Stock Exchange. When you look at how shares are traded between the two exchanges. And from our perspective, making that share consolidation is a technical solution to the exchange. And it's the exchange where we're already on. So from our perspective, it's prudent to move forward. And our intention is to move forward and have our shareholders vote on that proposal with the upcoming AGM. Kerry Smith Okay. I think just be prepared for it to be trading at $0.80 on a pre-consolidation basis, not a buck US, that'd be my only concern. Anyhow. Thanks very much.

I considered this response from George Burns incomplete and somewhat misleading. George Burns is not even alluding about the possible 6 months granted by the NYSE to cure the deficiency. It is like inviting manipulators to short the stock to the ground, and they did several times since then. If it was so crucial to stay listed, as he told us, why the company did not take a more proactive strategy and initiated a share buyback and communicate freely with shareholders?

2 - The reverse split seems almost unavoidable in Q4 or is it?

The answer to this crucial question depends on what Eldorado Gold intends to do when the company receives the notice of non-compliance next week. So far, we do not know, and the company is silent.

We know that if Eldorado Gold responds to the notice of non-compliance "within 10 days," it will get a "grace period" of 6 months to cure the deficiency and it perfectly can achieve that in my opinion. Then, this "grace period" will probably cure the deficiency again.

Peter Lekich P. Eng, Manager, Investor Relations, sent me a nice mail yesterday that may be interpreted that way? He wrote:

Regarding the r/s, shareholders voted to give the Board the authority up to the end of the year to put a reverse split into effect if they deemed it necessary. This has been our position since the spring, nothing has changed. As you point out, when you are given notice of non-compliance by the NYSE you are given time to remedy the situation.

However, the "time" given by the NYSE is granted only if the company asks for it within 10 days.

Assuming that the company receives the NYSE notice on Monday next week and assuming that it is 10 trading days, EGO must respond no later than Friday, September 21, to benefit to an automatic 6-month extension.

In this case, Eldorado will get until the end of December 2018 to implement a reverse split 1:5 even if the "grace period" allows the company until March 2019 theoretically. The reason is that Eldorado asked already the shareholders to authorize a reverse split and it must be implemented before the end of 2018, otherwise the company will have to ask again the same question next year. If Eldorado Gold decides to drop the idea of a reverse split in 2018, which is possible, then it needs to get a new shareholders' approval next year, and the NYSE will be prepared to do it.

Now, why Eldorado Gold decided so precipitously to ask the permission to reverse split instead of waiting next year is another sad conundrum that triggers an extensive manipulation. Let's look again at what the NYSE is saying:

If shareholder approval is required to take action to raise the bid price (i.e., a reverse stock split), the NYSE will grant an extension of the six-month period if the company is otherwise in compliance with the NYSE continued listing requirements.

It means, in my opinion, that Eldorado Gold can get a new extension period next year and probably until H2 2019 to ask shareholders about a possible reverse split 1:5.

Then, why the hurry? Why deliberately put shareholders in harms' way unnecessary? I do not have any logical answer, and I sincerely hope that the company will finally explain what it intends to do and act decisively. Mr. George Burns, it is time to talk to your shareholders.

