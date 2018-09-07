Dividend Champion Spotlight: Lancaster Colony Corporation

This article is part of a series that will put a spotlight on "Dividend Champions" and the fundamentals behind their success.

The dividend is prudently managed, growing at a managed rate above inflation. The dividend has plenty of room to grow.

While not the darling of the market during strong economic times, food brands and consumer staples are all over the dividend champions list. These food companies with typically strong brand power, and serving a basic need of human life (eating), usually exhibit years of steady profits. Today's dividend champion spotlight touches on an example in Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC). A dividend champion with a hefty 55 year dividend growth streak, Lancaster Colony Corporation is an under the radar food company with a growth runway ahead of it.

source: Lancaster Colony Corporation

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a specialty foods company headquartered in Westerville, OH. The company manufactures and distributes a number of specialty foods including salad dressings, sauces, vegetable and fruit dips, and frozen baked goods. Its brands are market leaders in six retail food categories. Approximately 95% of sales are within the United States, and the business is split almost evenly between retail food products, and food service to businesses (including 17 of the top 25 restaurant chains).

source: Seeking Alpha

Financial Performance

LANC Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Lancaster Colony has seen an uptrend in the top and bottom lines over the past decade. Revenues have grown at a CAGR of 2.23% over the past decade, while the bottom line has grown at a CAGR of 14.41%.

The first place to look when evaluating a company, is to check the profitability and cash flow generation. We want the companies we invest in to throw off large amounts of cash. This cash can be used to fuel the business and grow the dividend - without using debt to do so.

LANC Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

I always use a 10% benchmark when looking at the conversion rate of revenues to free cash flow. We can see that Lancaster Colony has met this mark on a pretty consistent basis. We see that operating margins have also remained consistent.

LANC Cash Return on Capital Invested (CROCI) data by YCharts

Next I look at the cash rate of return on invested capital. This metric gauges the cash generated on a company's deployed resources. This is a good way to get a feel for the effectiveness of management, as well as a general indicator of a company's moat. I look for this metric to come in at the low teens, or higher. Lancaster Colony's CROCI well exceeds this benchmark, which is a great sign. Companies with high CROCI are typically profitable and efficiently run.

LANC Net Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

The last place I look when reviewing a company's financials is the balance sheet. This is an easy discussion because Lancaster Colony is operating without debt, which is ideal of course. With zero debt and about $200 million in cash, the company can use all of its profits in productive ways such as dividends and growth investments (Lancaster Colony has a history of acquisitions, which we will touch on later).

Dividend Outlook

Lancaster Colony has an outstanding dividend growth streak of 55 years. Investors receive a quarterly dividend of $0.60, for a total annual payout of $2.40 per share. The dividend yields 1.51% on the current share price. While there are lesser yields out there, the dividend is a couple of notches below what 10 year treasuries are offering (yielding 2.875%), so if your sole focus is income, Lancaster Colony may not be for you.

LANC Dividend Growth (Annual) data by YCharts

What the dividend lacks in yield however, it makes up with steady growth. Over the past 10 years, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 7.5% (roughly double the historical inflation rate), a solid growth rate for a consumer staples company. The dividend also only consumes about half of cash flow, so there is plenty of room for growth to continue. Management has been prudent about raising the dividend at a controlled rate in order to have cash flow "breathing room" for acquisitions, so investors can probably expect the dividend growth rate to remain the same for the foreseeable future.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

A profitable company with a market cap of only $4.36 billion, there are a lot of avenues to growth in the years to come.

The company has a history of making strategic acquisitions of assets that align with the overall vision of its portfolio. As management continues to identify acquisition targets in specialty niches, and with advantageous market positioning, Lancaster Colony will continue to pursue those options.

source: Seeking Alpha

The company is also active in licensing, partnering with franchises such as Buffalo Wild Wings. These licensing ventures are a means for Lancaster Colony to both diversify its portfolio, as well as penetrate new product niches and markets.

Finally, as a company whose sales are virtually all domestic, the company is looking at virtually untapped foreign markets for growth. This is not a simple growth engine, as the company must figure out how to penetrate these markets (either organically, or through acquisition). If management decides to aggressively pursue this venue, the results could potentially lead to decades of growth.

The company does not come completely risk free however. The company derives a large percentage of its sales from two main accounts. The first being Walmart (WMT), whose stores account for 17% of total revenues for Lancaster Colony. The other major account is food service distributor McLane, whose business accounts for 16% of total sales. With 33% of sales coming from two accounts, there is inherent risk present. A souring in the relationship between either customer would have a large negative impact on the business.

In addition, Lancaster Colony is working through many of the inflationary pressures that other food companies are also currently facing. These pressures are in the form of rising input costs such as ingredients and transportation. As these pressures worsen, they will squeeze operating margins.

source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation

At just under $158 per share, the stock is trading just under its 52 week high. With analysts projecting full year earnings to come in at $5.16 per share, the stock is trading at approximately 30.6X full year earnings. Even though the company's growth prospects, cash flow metrics, and clean balance sheet deserve a strong earnings multiple, the current valuation is still 27% overvalued compared to its decade median multiple of 24X.

I compare this to the free cash flow yield. The free cash flow yield is important because I want to maximize the amount of cash flow I am receiving per dollar invested. I want to see a yield in the high single digits or higher, but this can be rare if the market awards a premium to the stock because of growth, or earnings quality.

LANC Free Cash Flow Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

We can see two things here. First, the current yield of 3% is nowhere near my targeted benchmark. This indicates that from a FCF standpoint, the stock is currently a poor value proposition. We do see that the stock does get a premium from the market, the FCF yield hasn't even crossed the 5% mark since 2014. Secondly, we see that the FCF yield has trended lower throughout the decade. This is a result of the overall bull market that has stretched general valuations for the past decade.

Overall, shares of Lancaster Colony are definitely quite overvalued. If we targeted entry at just below the 10 year median earnings multiple (say 23X earnings), we would be looking to acquire shares at around $119 per share.

Wrapping Up

There are a lot of things to like in Lancaster Colony Corporation. Not the biggest, or most well known, the company is filled with niche products that hold high market share. The company generates good cash flow, and sports a strong CROCI. Meanwhile the balance sheet is debt free, giving management full reign of the company's profits.

The dividend is steadily growing, and will continue to do so for years to come. The company has a proven record of acquisitions, and still has the untapped frontier of foreign markets to go after.

The major knock on the stock, is that the market is aware of all of this. The stock is way too rich at almost 31X earnings. If a negative market event brings shares back to the $119 neighborhood, Lancaster Colony is a lesser followed stock that could add a strong punch to your portfolio.

Please click the "Like" button if you found this insight useful. You can receive updated content by hitting the orange "Follow" button.

Author Disclaimer: Wealth Insights is an investor and investment author. His content is not geared to anyone's specific investment goals, time horizons, or risk tolerance. Content is for illustrative purposes only and is not intended to displace advice from a fee-based financial adviser. Accuracy of data is not guaranteed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.