Is Xenon Pharmaceuticals A Stock To Consider?

The company currently is in a strong financial position, adding further promise to the opportunity.

While the new asset is exciting, the company has a strong pipeline with five assets that show promise.

Due to discussions with the FDA and previous evidence of efficacy, the treatment may only be required to go through a single Phase 3 trial.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) made an announcement on Thursday, September 6, 2018, that it had expanded its product portfolio with a new asset. Interestingly, due to previous data associated with the asset's active ingredient, Xenon may only be required to do a single clinical study before submitting a New Drug Application with the FDA. If this is the case, it could greatly reduce the investment in both time and money that would be needed to bring this treatment to market.

Although the company's newest asset, XEN496, is a promising one, it's also hard to discount the company's current pipeline. At the moment, the company is working on five different assets, all in the process of Phase 1 clinical trials or further down the road.

Looking into the financial data shows more promise with plenty of funds to last the company through around six quarters at the current cash burn rate. Albeit, the positive position is the result of a $50 million dilutive transaction that took place a couple of months ago.

While there are always risks, especially in the area of clinical-stage biotechnology investments, I believe that the risks are far outweighed by the potential of the company's pipeline.

Xenon Announces The Expansion Of Its Pipeline With XEN496

On Thursday, Xenon Pharmaceuticals announced the expansion of its pipeline with the addition of XEN496. The treatment is a Kv7 potassium channel modulator that's being developed as a potential treatment for a rare, yet severe form of pediatric epilepsy known as KCNQ2-EE.

In my view, the most interesting factor associated with this treatment is the active ingredient, ezogabine. In the press release, the company explained that various reports have been published outlining the use of ezogabine in infants in young children with KCNQ2-EE. In these studies, ezogabine has shown to be efficacious. Naturally, with ezogabine as the active ingredient in XEN496, there's already an argument toward the treatment's efficacy. That argument is so strong in fact that the FDA has provided feedback suggesting that the treatment may only need a single, pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial, which the company plans to initiate in mid 2019.

Ezogabine also is known as retigabine. The treatment is currently the only anti-epileptic drug that has been approved by the FDA with a mechanism of action that potentiates Kv7-mediated potassium current. The treatment was approved by the FDA in June 2011 as an adjunctive treatment for adults with focal seizures with or without secondary generalization.

While the treatment is focused on a rare condition, the value of the treatment could be quite high, if approved. After all, the costs associated with treating rare conditions are generally higher than costs associated with treating conditions that are seen in larger portions of the population. In fact, it's not uncommon to see price tags in the hundreds of thousands dollars for the treatment of rare conditions. So, if approved, where the treatment lacks in sales volume, it will likely excel in revenue per treated patient.

Xenon Has An Impressive Product Pipeline

Due to the fact that XEN496 may only need a single, pivotal Phase 3 clinical study, it's new, but it's also the asset that's the furthest through the development process in Xenon's product pipeline. On the other hand, the company's pipeline is robust and offers quite a bit of potential. Here's a quick overview of the company's products:

XEN1101 - In Development For The Treatment Of Epilepsy

XEN1101 was originally developed by 1st Order Pharmaceuticals. In April 2017, Xenon entered into an asset purchase agreement with 1st Order Pharmaceuticals to acquire the product.

Recently, the company reported the interim results of a Phase 1 clinical trial assessing XEN1101. The preliminary data suggests that the treatment is safe and well tolerated, with no serious adverse events. During the trial, the treatment was provided to healthy subjects. Therefore, efficacy cannot yet be determined. However, when it comes to drug metabolism and other measures of potential efficacy, the treatment performed well. Along with the release of the results, Xenon announced the initiation of a Phase 1b clinical study, looking further into the efficacy associated with XEN1101.

XEN901 - In Development For The Treatment Of Epilepsy

Xenon also is working on XEN901. The company says that the treatment is a potent, highly selective NaV1.6 sodium channel inhibitor. This treatment also is being developed as a treatment for epilepsy. The company is targeting treatment resistant adult and pediatric focal seizures as well as rare, pediatric forms of epilepsy. The company believes that by selectively targeting NaV1.6, the treatment may achieve strong efficacy metrics. At the moment, Xenon Pharmaceuticals is in the midst of a Phase 1 clinical study of XEN901 and expects a readout of data to take place in the second half of this year.

XEN007 - In Development For Hemiplegic Migraine (HM)

Another asset the company is working on is known as XEN007. This particular asset is a CNS-acting calcium channel inhibitor that modulates CaV2.1. It's believed that CaV2.1 is a critical calcium channel implicated in the pathology of HM. This is a rare, yet debilitating condition that afflicts approximately 60,000 patients in the United States.

The active ingredient in XEN007 is flunarizine, which has been used outside of the United States in the prevention of chronic migraine headaches and is believed to have clinical benefit in HM case studies.

The company received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for the treatment in the HM indication. Due to this designation and agreements entered into by the company, Xenon has access to regulatory filings, manufacturing support, and the potential to accelerate clinical development directly into Phase 2 studies. As a result, the company says on its investor relations website that it's currently examining the various development strategies for the treatment as well as exploring potential partnerships.

CDC-0310 - In Development For Pain

Finally, Xenon Pharmaceuticals entered into a collaborative research and license agreement with Genentech and its affiliate, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd to discover and develop selective oral inhibitors in December 2011. This agreement has led to the development of GDC-0310. GDC-310 is an oral, selective NaV1.7 small-molecule inhibitor developed for the potential treatment of pain. The treatment is currently under Phase 1 development by Genentech under the terms of the collaboration agreement.

Financially, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Is In A Good Place

Xenon Pharmaceuticals doesn't have a very high cash burn rate when considering that it's a clinical-stage biotech company with five assets under development. In fact, in its most recent quarter, the company lost a total of about $7.8 million.

At the same time, the company is in a strong position with regard to cash on hand. Currently, Xenon Pharmaceuticals is sitting on about $47.44 million in cash. It is important to mention where that cash came from however.

On July 12, 2018, Xenon announced a $50 million ATM equity offering. So, while the company has just under $50 million, the funds came from a relatively dilutive transaction.

Nonetheless, as a result of this transaction, the company has enough funds to make it through about a year and a half without bringing in any further funding considering the most recent quarterly loss.

Consider The Risks

All investments come with risk. This statement is true with Xenon Pharmaceuticals as well. Here are the big risks that come to mind when thinking about this stock:

A Major Player Has Already Backed Out Of The Commercialization Of Ezogabine (active ingredient in XEN496) - One of the factors that gives Xenon the potential ability to only perform one clinical study on XEN496 is its active ingredient, Ezogabine, which already is approved by the FDA. However, the treatment hasn't quite been successful. In fact, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) marketed the treatment under multiple brand names but withdrew the drug from the market in June of 2017 as a result of commercial concerns. Considering that XEN496 is the furthest down the line in terms of development, a bullish opinion would suggest a positive opinion of XEN496, which, even if approved, comes with some risk.

Potential Trial Failures - As a clinical-stage biotechnology company, Xenon Pharmaceuticals' stock is largely at the mercy of clinical data. A single failed study assessing any of its asset could lead to a dramatic decline in value. This risk is somewhat compounded, considering the company's target indication with three out of five products in its pipeline, epilepsy. This is an incredibly hard-to-treat condition, which makes the potential for failure a bit higher than some other indications.

Potential Dilution - Finally, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has enough cash on hand to survive for between a year and a half and two years, in my opinion. It takes time to get a treatment approved, even if it starts in Phase 3 clinical trials. As a result, chances are that the company will run out of money before it becomes a revenue-generating company. When this happens, there will be potential for dilution of shares as the company looks for the funds it needs to stay above ground.

The Takeaway

The takeaway here is that I believe Xenon Pharmaceuticals represents a long-term opportunity. Sure, there are risks to consider, but there always are risks to consider. In this case, the company has a strong pipeline, and it just expanded its pipeline with an asset that due to the potential need for only one clinical study could shorten the time it takes for Xenon to become a commercial stage company. With a strong pipeline of promising assets and a great financial position, I'm expecting to see further gains in Xenon

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.