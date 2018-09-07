Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. (SIRI) Presents at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference Call Transcript

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference Call September 7, 2018 12:30 PM ET

Executives

David Frear - Senior EVP & CFO

Analysts

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Welcome back. We're thrilled to have David Frear here again. Thank you for joining us David, he is the Senior EVP and CFO of Sirius XM. And, so welcome back.

David Frear

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

In addition to a strong, stable and growing subscriber based business model, Sirius has multiple areas of growth ahead. Among these are the still growing secondary car opportunity, as well as the connected car market. In your view, what are the greatest opportunities for growth over let's say the next 3 to 5 years?

David Frear

It's going to continue to be driven by this sort of steady march to more than 200 million cars in the fleet, and we used to talk about 180 million cars but with the pickup in penetration rate and the strong auto sales we have, it's -- we're sort of up in that target. And then we just have to stay on top of the distribution channels that we have, we're going to get actually great long-term growth out of the new car market, we've got this rising penetration rate in used car sales. And then, you know, these other products that we add in, that -- whether it's the infotainment product, the connected vehicle product, what we're doing with 360L and the app or ultimately entering the free business, it's all about how do we drive the maximum amount of free cash flow out of 200 million plus enabled vehicles.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

We'll get to all the other topics as you just mentioned. But the other question I don't often ask you which is, what do you see as the greatest risk to Sirius generating sustained growth?

David Frear

I really believe it's general economic conditions at this point. I think the competitive landscape is largely sort of -- you know, it's all reflected now, everybody is at massive scale, AM and FM still has over 200 million listening, the streaming guys have over 170 million listening, and so the kind of -- the competitive landscape is at massive scale and now I think the biggest threat to us is actually general economic conditions.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

While expanding to the used car market and growing your connected car business are two of Sirius's larger opportunities to drive growth inside the vehicle, you've actually also improved your app as part of a plan to improve positioning outside of the vehicle. Can you talk about what the most significant changes you've made to app? And what are the steps can you take to make Sirius more attractive to consumers outside the vehicle?

David Frear

So there is sort of the sexy part of the app and then the non-sexy side. The non-sexy side is basic functionality, just the navigation being better which I think it really is -- as you look at the app store ratings, the things have come up for the app. It's ability to operate in low bandwidth environments is significantly improved from what it was prior to the release of the most recent version back in the spring. And then there is a stuff that's sort of more engaging for consumers which is -- bringing the on-demand search ability has improved significantly. I was taking somebody through tour of the studios on Tuesday morning and I didn't realize till I got there that Paul McCartney was on Howard's Show, and so there is this incredible interview that Howard did with Paul McCartney that I fired up on the app yesterday, I was just traveling out here and listened to the entire thing. So that kind of features the ability to add video in which were walking into slowly maturely, the sort of additional channels that can be added in that, and I think within the app you will see -- you have improved these abuse [ph], you have expanded functionality and there is an opportunity for expanded content as well.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

How much of a market opportunity do you think the out of vehicle market could be for you? And what steps in your mind do you need to take to track more out of vehicle subscribers?

David Frear

It's a tough question. We feel like with 170 million people streaming that it should be a source of primary demand for our service, and by -- we'll have it coming out this fall, it will be on AppleTV and FireTV and Google's product and Roku maybe later on. So, as you continue to make it more accessible on the devices that people are using in home that -- that's certainly going to help it but I think of it first and foremost is the opportunity to continue to deepen engagement with our existing base and which is going to benefit a little payoff in terms of lower churn as you get the deepening engagement. And you know, it's going to be interesting to see how we can drive primary demand for the service through that channel. It's a different approach to marketing the win we've had in the past, everything we've done so far has always been hot lead, so we've got a hot lead; somebody brought a car and we got a hot lead and it's about converting the lead. And as you move into these extremely older [ph] market, you're actually prospecting more than working hot leads.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

And you just mentioned churn, it's been remarkably low in recent quarters, it was 1.6% in the second quarter. The only time you've been that low was second quarter of 2015 as far as we can remember. What do you attribute the strong execution as the economy is it better relate -- customer relationship management? Is it the change or improvement in your content offering, you've constantly been adding stuff you offered?

David Frear

It's got to be a little bit of all of the above and we do have a team of people that are dedicated to driving execution there and driving execution is one -- it's an engagement thing with subscribers but it's also responding to an event that could produce a disconnect. And so whether it's somebody calling in and then talking then out of it, right, or -- and the different offers and strategies you use to take out of the scripting that you have available to agents to respond to where it comes up the knowledge that they have -- the pops and the screen as to what that customers history has been with all helps of better execution. And honestly, it's sort of our cane but process -- credit cards that don't clear and what you do to process those and how you cure non-pay that there again are little things to be done and the mechanics of how that gets done that also benefits trends. So it's a lot of grinding done out on small stuff.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Did you think that you can maintain churn at these levels or under to present the long run?

David Frear

We've been at 1.8% for a long time now and we've always talked about 1.8% to 2%, there is some seasonality within the year but it's looking like something -- again, until we hit another economic cycle, to me it looks like something in the vicinity of 1.8% as that looks to be a steady state thing for where we are right now.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Earlier this year you launched the long awaited 360L…

David Frear

Sure. But I want to make the point there and I know we're making the calls, I mean on then is that the vehicle related churn continues to rise. And so the real voluntary churn, non-pay and I just want to pay other voluntary -- that the sum of those two which used to be around a 145 basis points is now more in the 120 to 130 range. So it depends a little bit month for month but you've had a sustained improvement and that is supposed to in the cellular business the equivalent of a phone swap, right, that where customer goes in, gets a new phone and they just switch out one day; well, for us there is trend involved in that because they go into a 3-month, 6-month, 12-month trial and -- then they come back later into the sell-type base. So it's the -- what I view is a core churn of the business has been improving all the way long.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

It's really fantastic. So moving on to the 360L, you finally launched it in the -- your first vehicle is the 2019 Chrysler Ram 1500. Is there any reason why that particular vehicle was chosen to have 360L?

David Frear

Well, you know, trucks in America are -- they are big and that's a great brand. Chrysler has always been one of the more aggressive automakers in terms of adapting new technology, at least our new technology. And they've always been out in early, we're thrilled to have them out in the Ram truck and ultimately how products gets rolled out in the marketplace is an OEM decision but we tend to remain neutral, let them make the decision about their products.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

What do you think 360L penetration could be by year end 2018?

David Frear

We haven't really talked about that but I do think that you can expect it to follow a trajectory where depending on what the automakers decide to do on how they connect up cars. If you believe the automakers are going to connect up all cars then it should just follow it's way to becoming our product and equaling our long-term penetration [ph].

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

So you think it will narrow like the…

David Frear

Yes, until I hear something different from the OEMs, I'd say so -- for us it's kind of doesn't make a difference. It's -- we have -- there is a satellite radio that's going in cars and many of those cars are now connected and it's really -- it's just a software stack, it's not really a hardware change for us.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

There is no equipment cost, there is no…

David Frear

No.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

There is no difference?

David Frear

Yes, there is no difference. So we're happy to see it go as far as the automakers choose to take it and productizing to their customer base and whatever percentage it's in and we'll go out and exploit that percentage.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Have the trial periods in the initial Chrysler 360L installations expired yet? And if they have, do you notice any difference in penetration if that group versus the non-universe [ph] that come from…

David Frear

So the answer is no. Chrysler has this standard 12-month trial.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

360L includes voice search, are there any plans to offer services beyond just searching the music catalog. For example, something related to the infotainment subscription? Could we expect a rollout of more products to be included -- with the 360L rollouts will you include more products?

David Frear

So I think there is a couple of things I think in there. One is you look you at the app that 360L really brings all of the content from the app into the car along with the satellite content, so when you think about the search ability that you can do in the app video that to the extent the automakers have a video enabled screen, we'd be able to bring that. And the -- but certainly search ability, on-demand content, expanded content, are all parts of what can come through in 360L vehicles. And then the crossover to other products like our traffic service which more OEMs have been taking on a long-term basis, 3-year to 5-year plans and just building it into the price of the car -- that will be in there, the connected vehicle services product is -- those products are currently branded separately and the marketing of them is controlled by the OEMs to the extent that that changes at some point in time there may be an opportunity that -- so the co-branded co-market those services.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Are the centers [ph] that Sirius is paying for the data that 360L subscribers use; can you discuss how that data connection works and is paid for over the 360L subscription?

David Frear

I don't think we've talked much about this but we are paying for the data related to our product in the trial. Now what happens post-trial is sort of a different issue and everybody selling a connected service in a connected vehicle has the same issue that who is going to pay for the bits, right. Is it -- are they going to wait for the consumer to activate the connected vehicle? And if they don't then you don't sell it, we'll see how the market breaks up on that. But at least for the trial to give them the exposure to the full capabilities for the service that we have wholesale deals that we've struck either with the carriers directly or through the OEMs to do that.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Apple CarPlay is seemingly ubiquitous in new cars and more and more connected vehicles are coming off the auto-assembly lines each quarter. Can you talk about what you're seeing in terms of streaming competition in the vehicle and specifically if there has been any change in subscribers with connected cars?

David Frear

Yes, it must be in the numbers but it's lost in the numbers. So the -- there isn't anything that I can point to, in connected vehicles we've been looking at this for six years now and we just don't -- we don't see any discernible trends from them.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Do you track your subscriber overlap with Spotify and other music subscription services?

David Frear

It's hard to get a precise measure of that but when -- but the surveys that we have done would suggest that our subscribers over index use of other audio services, both free and paid.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

So you -- I mean the answer is pretty obvious then, this is more complementary as opposed to replacement?

David Frear

I think it is, you still have something where and it's drove me to that. When I use there is sometimes I like to listen to my personal music collection, there are other times when I'm just looking to be driven through the genre and I don't -- you know, I don't want to listen to my own playlist or I don't want to be ceding [ph] sort of new names, new songs into the thing. And I do think they are largely complementary.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

So you finally offer the video servers with content from Howard Stern. What is the goal with this product; will it be a standalone product ever?

David Frear

You know, never say never but I don't see it in the near-term. It is continuing to expand the content available through our subscribers on the service. We think we have a lot of homegrown video so to speak that will be engaging and interesting for our subscribers and for years we've been using short form versions of that video platforms like YouTube and Soundclouders, sort of -- just general marketing purposes, right, to get things out there. And now I think in a more sophisticated fashion we can package out that content and make it discoverable by people using the app.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Do you plan to making this service available to connected home devices whether it's AppleTV or Roku or…

David Frear

Yes, definitely. I mean, I would hope that we're going to see most of those rollout in the fourth quarter.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

And how much spending will go towards building the video offering and what is it ultimately look like; will you have any particular content focus?

David Frear

So that's still little bit TBD, the -- again, we have a bunch of -- seeing out something that there is a picture that I walk by almost every day going into the office of the Ocean's 11 team in for an interview that the video of that interview is incredible, right. And the -- so there we have a lot of things like that that I think are really engaging, really interesting to our subscribers, the initial focus is on surfacing that kind of content. And then there is going to be organic offshoots of things that we do that are just replacing something that we did on a radio show that I think are likely to pop-up but we're going to sort of -- when we start to talk about video before we kept saying we're going to do this one step at a time and we're going to walk into it slowly from a cost perspective I don't think you should think of our programming cost as a percentage of revenue changing materially from where we are now just because of this.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Alongside Jim Meyer, your CEO; and Greg Maffei, the Chairman of Sirius's Board; [indiscernible] what do you think the best opportunity is to combine the Sirius offering with Pendular [ph]?

David Frear

I think the two companies will remain largely separate from a product offering perspective. The equities are different and the opportunities are different that you know -- and so at this point I don't -- well, I think there will be some experimentation as sort of a fairly granular level as to what benefits we can bring to one another but right now I don't see as mixing up the offerings. Although that being said, right now we probably have a little less than 40 million of the 110 million cars that we have on the road with the Sirius XM enabled that are active in the service in some way. And with 70 million in active vehicles, that number is going to continue to grow, one way or another over the long-term we will get into the free business whether we do it organically or whether we do it extrinsically.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Let's move on to the balance sheet. Financials, in the last three quarters of 2014 you bought over $2.4 billion of stock. In 2015 that number came out to just a little over $2 billion, and then in 2016 it came down to $1.7 billion, and then $1.4 billion in 2017. So through the first half of this year the buyback was just over $300 million, and CapEx has been ramping but will peak this year. So we are submitting free cash flow global go at a faster pace over the next two years than it's been over the last two years and leverages is right now a full term below the upper end view [ph] target range.

But with regard with that you have a lot of flexibility; I guess there is a couple of questions here but one, should investors anticipate any step up in repurchases in second half of '18 and into calendar 2019?

David Frear

We've always been price sensitive. We -- as the stock runs and boil around a lot, and so far this year ranked; so -- which we're thrilled at they were in through the grid and look, we've been comfortable with being disciplined about the way that we buyback the stock, I think you should continue to see us do that in the future. And to remember that what we've been talking about for years is $2 billion a year of excess capital which can go to acquisitions, can go to dividends, can go to stock buybacks, and because it is excess capital and it's -- in order to get to the $2 billion a year we've already challenged ourselves for how much we believe we can profitably invest in organic growth of the business; so that becomes as certain inorganic way to go. So we've bought a few things, recapitalized essentially buying satellite radio EBITDA in Canada at a discount; and -- so we're constantly looking for effective and efficient ways to deploy that capital. And I think you should expect more of the same.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

So Jim -- actually on that point, the list of your acquisitions and dividends, but Jim recently said on -- maybe it was the last call but the call was -- that you're on the parole for assets that can be accretive to the business. And so could you talk about some of the areas that you guys are looking out whether it's connectivity video? But what areas do you think will provide the most upside combined with your current business model; like what areas you're looking on?

David Frear

We've obviously made investments in the connected vehicle business and through both the acquisition of our CV Services division on Texas, as well as the automatic acquisition that we did a year ago; there are some other things that we're looking at in that space; again, we think are continued to additive to that sort of product suite. We're constantly looking at things in the audio entertainment space and it -- one of the challenges for our businesses that we have a very strong business model and one of the things that we're not likely to do is bail out a weak business model just because it sounds like a good idea.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

And then, since you mentioned the dividends -- your total dividend payout remains roughly the same as when you first introduced it. You don't sit on the board but I'm pretty sure the consultancy [ph] want dividend policy; have you considered more aggressively managing the dividend yields and if not, why not?

David Frear

Well, I mean it's a balance, right. The win -- we launched the dividend, and we had the debate with the board for probably four years before launching the dividend about -- the role of dividends in capital returns and how it appeals to the way that money is organized in the capital markets, right. I mean you've got growth in income funds, if you have no income then frequently the portfolio manager is saying, zero yield, no. And so we have by initiating the dividend sort of broadened the appeal for the stock, we do recognize that people like to see dividends grow and so in the year anniversary of launching that came up a year ago, the Board did increase the yield and it's -- I would expect that as we shrink the capital base, the stock outstanding that -- the Board could continue to increase the dividend, because if you think about it as a dollar allocation; when we started it, it was about $200 million a year commitment out of this $2 billion of excess capital. And as you're buying back stock you could just increase the dividend and maintain the $200 million, could we go bigger and could the $200 million go to some higher numbers, certainly couldn't and that would be a discussion that we'd have with the Board.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Moving onto CapEx; what remains of your satellite launches? And what changes will subscribers and auto manufacturers see as a result of your new satellites?

David Frear

I don't think the satellites by themselves will change all that much from an automaker consumer perspective; I mean there is a little bit of enhanced optimization that you get with each one but you know, it's not an order of magnitude changing the business, so service quality will get a little better as we continue to rollout new satellites. In terms of the -- where we are in the cycle, we've got a launch coming up in about a year and then about a year and a half, and we'll have our capital expenditures that are sort of peaking now, they will be a little bit lower next year and then there is a noticeable drop in 2020.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

But after this peak when do you think the next major ramp in CapEx will be?

David Frear

So probably mid-next decade. We have a satellite that sensibly needs to be replaced in 2023 but to me it looks like it's -- you know, the lifetime of all those satellites is in pretty good shape, they are generally biasing to be a little bit longer than we had thought there may be an opportunity to push that program out a little bit in time. So I think once we get through the launch is next year into early '20 that we'll probably have a couple of years there of -- maybe before we begin ramping up spending again.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

You've extended your deal with Nissan recently; how have your OEM contracts changed overtime and how could the change in the future?

David Frear

Well, they continue to get updated for the new technologies, new services that we offer that 360L is a change of thrilling through the automaker contracts, there -- in terms of broad economic outlines. I don't think the changes are immaterial, I think that the automaker economics will sort of stain the zip code that there in now -- we are generally willing to trade slightly retro-economics for stronger penetration rates. And certainly as we rollout these new technologies which continue to reduce the cost of an installed, expand the number of services that there is -- those are additional dials to churn in that economic path.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Moving out to something you've been incredibly successful at, which is advertising. With popularity of your curated contents, sports and talk and move to a two rate network in the Core. Do you think that there is more potential to drive advertising growth as the sub-base grows.

David Frear

Yes, absolutely.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

But your advertising growth has primarily been the highest of any company and our universe. What do you attribute that too and have you made any changes in the way you got to market, like you go-to-market strategy, the way we're approach the advertisers.

David Frear

I think the answer to last question is, yes, that we've got -- I mean Betty did an absolutely fantastic job running the ad sales force and she has moved into teaching position in New York and Mainz [ph] coming behind here and his -- these guys own relationships is his own way of going after things is off to a great start and we're thrilled with the performance of the team, obviously, thrilled with the ad sales growth. I think advertisers are increasingly recognizing that we have a very desirable base of consumers and I think as we continue to grow -- I don't see any reason why we won't continue to grow the advertising.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

And how far out do you sell advertising? How much visibility do you have?

David Frear

I think it's like everybody else that -- I don't know, 60 days, 90 days for the fourth quarter to start, so maybe you've got 20%, 25% sell off and then you -- we don't get a lot of long-term bias but people do go couple of quarters forward and then it builds -- usually the month is -- 60 days in advance you get a pretty good idea of what you're going to do and 30 days in advance is very little change from there.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA margin was 37.9%, it was down a little bit 80 basis points but of course that was due to the CRB ruling last year. Given your operating leverage, 70% contribution margins and growing subscriber base, how quickly can you achieve that 40% plus EBITDA margin?

David Frear

Yes, we've always been cagey about exactly when we're going to get there and will still be cagey today. It's one of these things that we're less focused on the margin and we're more focused on the amount of free cash flow and we've always said that we're willing to sacrifice the percentage if it gets us to more total dollars because it's the total dollars, it's going to drive value. But all that being said, this is definitely a year we have to digest that for the extraordinary increase in royalty rates, so we've got the CRB but we'll roll that through the base and I think we'll have accretive margins resume, soon we're very pleased with the margin performance we've had this year, it's better than we thought. And you know, there is no reason seeing here today why we won't get to 40% plus.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Let me ask one more question and then we'll open it up for the audience. But how much of the base is now being built with that -- you said you're going to rolling it up but how much is being built with the increased music royalty fee and more with the full base have that figured?

David Frear

Yes, it takes about a year and a half for it to roll through the full base but I think we talked in the first quarter call about being through 40%. We're solidly above half now and it's just a steady march to going through, just as plans roll out.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

So let's see if there are any questions from the audience. We've covered a lot of ground, so Peter [ph]?

Unidentified Analyst

You clearly have a standstill agreement with Pandora which is expiring I think in a few months. Can you just sort of talk about the pros and cons maybe if -- and you've already got a 20% stake in there but the pros and cons maybe moving to a majority stake or even potentially buying in the whole company?

David Frear

Yes, I think the stance still actually runs a year, another year. So -- but -- you know, it's a value play and I think we've always been disciplined on how we look at asset values. Pandora still has an absolutely enormous base of listeners and while it's been shrinking for a number of years, it's still really big, it's sort of roughly 75 million. And as a follow in this information -- the information off of what they listen to; there are some things that we think could improve the satellite radio business. But for us it's an interesting business because it's really all about the value and the economics of the business at their end. And at the right price would we be interested? Sure.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Are there any other questions? Okay, well, if not, I mean thank you, we've run through everything. So thank you so much.

David Frear

Okay. Thank you, Jessica.