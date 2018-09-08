Is Home Depot The Exception? - Today's Editors' Picks

Home Depot (HD) may be the exception to the thesis that retail is dead. While its sales have been strong, the widely-known brick and mortar retail chain is entering a new phase of e-commerce and doing so fiercely. In this Editors' Pick, contributor DoctoRx argues that Home Depot should be considered as a foundational holding in many investors portfolios. What do you think?

Chart of the day: HD Stock Price

Great article Doc. While reading I kept thinking - it's their mgmt that allows them to continually improve. Unfortunately, in this time of analytics, there is rarely a mention of a company's mgmt quality in any article. So, congrats on your summary piece extolling what has become a mgmt developing machine (since Bob Nardelli anyway). Many have forgotten that the Tax Legislation allows for immediate expensing for several years, so HD is taking advantage of this with their $11B in planned investments. Only down side now is the lack of volatility in the stock price lately. Hopefully, we'll see some in the notorious Sept./Oct. months, so I can increase my #3 holding closer to $185. Thanks again!

The average size of a Home Depot retail store is 105,000 square feet. The largest Home Depot store is 225,000 square feet and is located in Union, NJ. Home Depot is not only the largest home improvement retail store chain in the U.S., but it is also the largest home improvement retailer in Canada and Mexico.

