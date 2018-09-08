Pioneer Drilling 3.0+ Completions Are Using More Sand, Less Water

PXD also is insulating themselves from the widely-known issues of widening differentials in the Permian, through firm transport agreements to the Gulf Coast.

The company is using new completion strategies to boost production, which use heavy amounts of proppant loadings and less water.

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) reported another solid quarter, continuing its dominance in the Permian Basin. However, the theme going forward for Pioneer, and other E&Ps in the region, seems to be whether completions will be able to resume at a timely rate, which have been delayed due to a lack of takeaway capacity.

Then, until takeaway capacity comes online, will inflation stay in check enough to not threaten E&Ps with a triple whammy - delayed production from limited takeaway capacity, while inflation costs rise. Oil prices could actually be climbing in this environment and still hurt E&Ps due to those dynamics stated above.

The good news for Pioneer is that they are taking active measures to combat these three headwinds, which we will discuss more in depth below. As a result, this best of breed Permian operator remains a buy.

Pioneer Solving Problem Of Widening Differentials

Surging production in the Permian is causing bottlenecks and differentials to widen, now to nearly $15.00 for Midland pricing, which can devastate margins. PXD has been proactive in tackling these headwinds by signing to new FT contracts to allow 90% of their volumes to be sent to the Gulf Coast, instead of Midland, under firm transport agreements. From the Gulf Coast, volumes will then be exported to Asia and Europe, but demand from China continues to be minimal, the company mentioned.



Source: Pioneer Natural Resources

This FT agreement was a brilliant move. It reduces the company's problems with Midland pricing and gives them more exposure to strengthening Brent prices being sent to the Gulf Coast, which will remain in place through 2020. Total savings should amount to $175 million in the third quarter, as well, which is nothing to sneeze at.

We do have about 10% or so of our barrels that are sold in the Midland Basin still but, as Tim mentioned, we did toggle on one of our contracts to move to a Cushing-based pricing starting in September, so we now are 100% insulated from Midland/Cushing differentials starting in September.

In addition to signing new firm transport agreements that will allow volumes to be sent to the Gulf, Pioneer also secured firm transportation on the Gulf Coast Express, which is Kinder Morgan's (KMI) pipeline that will be commissioned at the end of 2019, which will add LNG export capabilities and connect markets in Mexico.

Completions Strategies Continuing To Improve

Pioneer is not seeing a slowdown in their completion program yet, and is still on schedule to meet their production targets of popping 250 to 275 wells. So, nothing has changed despite the negative headlines investors are seeing everyday.

In fact, the company is operating with 20 rigs and is expecting to add another four to the fold by the end of the year. That has rather large implications for PXD's production outlook, and OFS companies, who should see more work from a DUC (drilled uncompleted) build-up. Rigs also are contracted out for longer terms than fracking crews, according to Pioneer, which, again, bodes well for their DUC inventories and the industry, as a whole.

Completions continue to evolve, as well. In the Wolfcamp D section of the Permian Basin, for example, Pioneer is seeing a 75% improvement in production rates vs. wells in the same area that were fracked in 2014. These newer wells were done with Pioneer's 3.0 completion program. However, now PXD is moving to 3.0+ completion programs that are more effective in various zones across the field. This newer generation of completion types tends to be a larger design with more sand and less water.

Source: Pioneer Natural Resources

More Sand Less Water

Pioneer has some areas where 3.0+ style proppant amounts work (pushing 2,500 pounds per foot plus), but less water would be needed due to recycling capabilities discovered, and other factors involved. There are other areas, however, where a 3.0+ completion type is not necessary and 3.0 completions can still get the job done. Every well is different. But the encouraging point here is more sand and less water is driving significant production growth for Pioneer, and this technique can be scaled across the field.

Financials

Pioneer reported net income of $66 million, and completed their divestures in the Raton Basin and Eagle Ford area in order to focus solely on their Permian operations.

Source: Pioneer Natural Resources

PXD has a sound balance sheet, seen below, with total assets being three times more total than liabilities, which is very good. They also were able to pay off $450 million in bonds last quarter, which leaves no other near-term maturities for the company to worry about.

Source: E*TRADE

PXD's liquidity position is strong as well. The company received $182 million from the Raton Basin and Eagle Ford acreage, just to name a few of their divestitures, and has $1.5 in cash to fund future operations.

Risks

The main risks facing Pioneer, besides the obvious in inflation (higher labor costs, tubular steel costs from tariffs, etc.), water disposal issues that lead to higher costs, even earthquakes, and a slowing economy, is the lack of takeaway capacity, which can negatively affect production growth.

The water disposal issue can be solved by re-using old water instead of draining it. It's the lack of pipelines in the area to accommodate the surging production that has E&Ps and OFS companies worried about whether or not they will be able to find work or not in the coming quarters. Most pipelines will be online by 2019, however, which would allow all oil and gas activity to resume, and make this dip in PXD's shares, in hindsight, a buying opportunity.

Conclusion

Pioneer is growing production and sees no slowdown in sight. While they acknowledge that delays in completions could definitely happen for the industry, they are steaming ahead, adding four more rigs this year. Even with a lack of pipelines for the industry and widening differentials, they have secured firm transport agreements for 90% of their volumes that will now capture Brent pricing, further helping margins.

Their new completion strategies also are surpassing expectations, and PXD is even finding ways to use more sand and less water (which bodes well for frac sand players, who are dirt cheap).

So, in light of these bullish developments, Pioneer remains a buy for investors with longer term horizons, assuming adequate takeaway capacity comes online in the next four quarters.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GUSH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.