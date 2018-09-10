Fastest Marketplace Climbers In August

We also had some excitement on Marketplace in August, with lots of action among our Fastest Climbers.

If you were paying attention to the news Friday, you know it was a bit of a nutty day for investors. Tesla (TSLA) experienced some high-profile management departures, which caused its stock price to tumble more than 6% on the day. However, after some optimistic posturing by CEO Elon Musk and a few very public promotion announcements, shares came back a bit after hours, up 1.3%. Tesla alone does not a market make, but news that tariffs were "ready to go" and a higher-than-expected 0.4% rise in average hourly earnings that sparked inflation and interest rate hike fears sent stocks lower on Friday as well.

Tesla may have had a bumpy day, but several of our Marketplace authors cruised to the top of the charts in August. Source

Needless to say, the end of last week was anything but boring for Tesla and market watchers. Semi-related (but not really), we had some excitement of our own on Marketplace in August. Granted, we may not be able to match last Friday's market drama, but the changes we witnessed among the platform's top movers last month are definitely worth reading about. As we do each month, we ranked our top authors for August by net monthly recurring revenue added within the last 28 days as of September 7th (yep, we know we're a little late with this update this month - sorry about that!).

Place Service Name 1 High Dividend Opportunities 2 Discovered Dividends 3 The Wheel of FORTUNE 4 CEF/ETF Income Laboratory 5 BAD BEAT Investing 6 Value & Momentum Breakouts 7 The REIT Forum 8 Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps 9 High Yield Landlord 10 Margin of Safety Investing 11 HFI Research Natural Gas 12 The Formula 13 ROTY 14 Nail Tech Earnings 15 Friedrich Global Research 16 The Data Driven Investor 17 Predictive Analytic Models 18 Panick High Yield Report 19 EPB Macro Research 20 Real Investment Advice PRO

David Alton Clark roared into the No. 2 spot with a strategic and thoughtful revamp of his service, Discovered Dividends. A sharpening of his investment focus, combined with the presentation of a clear, well-articulated, targeted value proposition in his marketing created a flurry of interest and sign-ups. The Marketplace team worked closely with Dave on several aspects of the repositioning campaign, and it was clear when the lightbulb went off for him on how to position and market his service to his core audience. He took off like a shot, and he's been on fire ever since. Well done, Dave!

Bad Beat Investing by Quad 7 Capital made a significant climb from No. 11 in July to No. 5 in August. JD Henning's Value & Momentum Breakouts also stormed into the Top 10 last month, landing at No. 6. Colorado Wealth Management Fund published a clever series of blogs to promote his service, The REIT Forum - a marketing effort that netted him record subscriber growth, putting him solidly at No. 7 on August's Fastest Climbers list. Following a well-executed price hike campaign that ran in July, Kirk Spano reaped the rewards in August, slotting into the No. 10 spot with Margin of Safety Investing.

In addition, Rida Morwa's High Dividend Opportunities regained the top spot last month with a few free trial promotions, along with top-notch repeat customer service that created some "stickiness" and resulted in strong conversion rates on those trials. Hat tip to platform newcomers Clover Biotech at No. 13 with The Formula, launched in early September, Lance Roberts at No. 20, who in partnership with 720 Global, launched Real Investment Advice PRO in early August.

As always, we like to recognize those authors beyond the Top 20 Fastest Climbers who are working hard and moving up the ranks. Here are some honorable mentions:

Victor Dergunov: Albright Investment Group (#23)

Jérôme Verony: Second-Level Investing (#26)

Fluidsdoc: The Daily Drilling Report (#30)

Mark Hibben: Rethink Technology (#35)

Shout out and thanks to all of our Marketplace authors for bringing their A game in August. Y'all are killing it, and we truly appreciate your hard work and dedication to the platform. As always, huge gratitude to our readers; without your continued support, Marketplace would not be the great success it is today. Let's keep the momentum going!

If you have any questions about Marketplace, whether as a subscriber, current author, or prospective author, get in touch at premiumauthors@seekingalpha.com.

