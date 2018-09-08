Turning Points For The Week Of August 3-7

There is nothing indicating we'll see a recession in the next 6-12 months.

While the yield curve is tightening, it hasn't given a recession signal.

The purpose of the Turning Points Newsletter is to look and analyze the long-leading, leading, and coincidental economic data to determine if the economy has shifted from expansion to contraction - if it has reached a "Turning Point."

Leading Indicators

Considering Friday was NFP day, let's start with the 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims:

This number couldn't be any better. It's been moving lower for the last five years and is currently at one of its lowest levels in several decades.

Baa bonds stand between investment grade and non-investment grade, making them a perfect instrument to determine the risk-sentiment of bond traders. The above chart shows the Baa-Treasury market yield inverted, which simply aligns it more with how most people look at data (up is good; down is bad). We're not looking for a specific level. Instead, what matters is the general trend of rates. Even though the spread moved slightly lower, it's still very contained.

Above is the 10-year-3-month spread, also inverted. This one better shows that, while the curve is narrowing, we still have a ways to go before it gives a recession signal.

Leading indicator conclusion: There's nothing in the above data pointing towards a recession in the next 6-12 months.

Coincidental numbers

With Friday's employment report, it seems appropriate to take an in-depth look at the labor market, where most of the data is very solid. Let's start with the 3-, 6-, and 12-month moving average of establishment job growth:

Data from the St. Louis Fed; author's calculations

Moving averages remove the noise from the monthly data. The top chart shows the moving averages for the duration of this expansion; the bottom chart shows the last 12 months of data. The top chart shows that total growth has been consistent for the last 7-8 years. Turning to the bottom chart, for the last six months, all three moving averages have fluctuated around 200,000/month - a very healthy pace for an expansion that is nearly 10 years old.

Let's look at some other key details from Friday's report:

Both U-3 and U-6 unemployment continue to trend lower.

Goods-producing jobs (top chart) are growing strongly. The absolute level (left) is in a solid uptrend while the Y/Y percentage change is just off 5-year highs. The service sector side of the economy is also growing. The absolute level (left) is continuing to move higher. The Y/Y percentage change is decreasing, but that's simply a function of math.

The labor force participation rate's decline has stabilized. The current level stands at 62.6-62.8% range.

The employment/population ratio continues to rise, indicating people are re-entering the jobs market.

There is modest concern about the growth rate of several sub-categories of establishment jobs growth:

Financial activities' Y/Y percentage growth is still positive but is declining (top two charts). Information services' jobs are declining (bottom two charts).

Retail jobs were contracting on a Y/Y basis until just recently (top right). Leisure and hospitality Y/Y job growth is positive but declining (bottom right).

Coincidental numbers conclusion: There is nothing in the data indicating a slowdown is on the horizon.

