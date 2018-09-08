Technically Speaking For The Week Of September 3-7

Do we need to look at how we calculate wage growth and productivity.

Is wage growth really that weak? Weak wage growth - especially in a very strong labor market - has confounded economists this expansion (I still think the best explanation is the rise of monopsonies). Now, the President's Council of Economic Advisers is arguing that the method of calculating wages needs to change. And under its new measure, wage growth would be stronger (emphasis added):

The CEA report calls for several adjustments to how the federal government tracks wage growth. They include taking into account the effect of lower-paid workers replacing those aging out of the workforce; adopting the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure; and including bonuses and benefits in calculating compensation.

There is obviously a political reason for its proposed changes. It does, however, make some good arguments, especially about the changing composition of the labor force due to retiring baby boomers. I'm not sure how much a true difference these changes would make if implemented, however. Weak wage growth is occurring in a number of advanced economies, which means we're dealing with a structural issue.

Productivity remains weak. The BLS reported that labor productivity rose 2.9% in the second quarter. Here are two charts to place that number into a longer-term perspective:

Above is a chart of productivity with 2012 = 100. Using the standard "rise over run" slope calculation, we see that the slope has been weaker during this expansion, which is better shown in the Y/Y percentage change chart:

The Y/Y percentage change for this expansion has been very weak. Like the wage issue above, weak productivity growth has confounded economists with some arguing that a new method of calculation is required. I would think some modification might be needed, but the argument that "we need new numbers" seems like a way to avoid the main issue: there's probably a fundamental economic problem we're not addressing.

The discussion about weak productivity growth leads to this chart of potential GDP:

Potential GDP = population growth + productivity growth. We all know (or at least should by now) that retiring baby boomers are lowering the labor force participation ratio, meaning there are fewer workers actually driving growth, lowering potential growth. Weak productivity numbers obviously don't help the equation.

When we last left the markets, they were trending modestly lower but in a very disciplined way. So let's start with a weekly performance table:

Everybody was down. The QQQ was the worst performer, falling nearly 3%. The IWM was off 1.6% and the SPY was down 1%. The only equity index that was up was the transport.

As we're now in the fall and have just ended the Labor Day-shortened week, let's look at the daily charts of the major averages to see where we stand heading into the fall.

SPY prices are just shy of the trend line that connects lows from late-June and mid-August. The uptrend in SPYs is actually longer; it started in late March. Prices rose through late January highs in mid-August. They formed a rounding top over the last few weeks and have been trending lower since. The real issue is the weak momentum reading which has been near-flat for nearly two months.

The QQQs, which have been rallying since early April, have also broken their more recent trend line. They have also fallen through support in the lower 180s and are now headed toward the 50-day EMA for technical support. The MACD, while vacillating between buy and sell for the last few months, has given a stronger sell signal.

The IWM - which started to rally in early February - broke through resistance in mid-August but has since formed a rounding top as prices are now targeting the upper-160s for support. Momentum is also negative.

There's a slight bearish tone to the market. MACDs are modestly bearish and several indexes have printed a rounding top. But this against a very strong economic backdrop, which means this is probably just a modest correction.

