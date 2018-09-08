Gold Mining Stocks Still In Weak Hands (Part 3)

The fortunes of gold and silver in dollar terms are for now in the hands of the Federal Reserve and its frequency of rate hikes.

The importance of the 95 level on the US Dollar Index cannot be overstressed as it is currently either a support or resistance level for the buck.

Had all of the weak hands been shaken out? No, not really. This mini rally was used by nervous gold bugs to unload their positions.

Preamble

On days like this, I feel like a script writer for a soap opera:

"Previously on Desperate Investors...", you get my drift as we recently wrote:

This is a capitulation of sorts, but it may not be final at this point. The selling of this sector creates more selling as the stops are hit on the way down. Investors lose heart and decide to end the pain and make no mistake this is painful There is blood in the streets but I'm not sure that this particular bloodbath is over just yet.

When we penned part two of this post, the Gold Bugs Index (HUI) stood at 146, having suffered a rapid fall from the 180 level. This was a capitulation of some form but by no means a final one. An extremely oversold situation then existed, and a rebound followed taking the HUI back up to the 150 level. Had all of the weak hands been shaken out? No, not really. This mini rally was used by nervous gold bugs to unload their positions. The HUI promptly fell back to a sub-140 level.

The Chart of HUI

The above chart of the HUI shows the sudden sell-off followed by an anaemic rebound, which failed to gain any traction and fell back as weak hands decided to lighten-up in the precious metals mining sector.

Gold and Silver

The precious metals stocks are largely dependent on the performance of gold and silver, and they both remain unloved (we are ignoring byproducts for now). Gold did rally from $1,180.00/Oz to $1,220.00/Oz but ran out of steam and fell back to the $1,200/Oz level. A similar fate landed on silver prices as they rallied from $14.25/Oz to $14.75/Oz before dropping back to the $14.00/Oz level.

We also wrote:

There are many reasons for this capitulation in the precious metals sector that need to be considered, however, for today we will focus on what we believe is the main reason for the battering that sector is going through, the US Dollar.

The US Dollar finally broke above the 95 level and pushed up to 97, thus exerting downward pressure on gold and silver. The dollar then retreated to trade below the 95 level and so the precious metals got a reprieve. The dollar then managed to bounce back and the metals were pushed down once again. The importance of the 95 level on the US Dollar Index cannot be overstressed as it is currently either a support or resistance level for the buck. As it oscillates above and below this level, the precious metals behave in an inverse manner and react accordingly. The Federal Reserve looks certain to hike rates in September and probably again in December, so the dollar could get stronger from here, which in turn will hamper gold's progress.

Conclusion

The fortunes of gold and silver in dollar terms are for now in the hands of the Federal Reserve and its frequency of rate hikes. We expect to see two more rate hikes this year, but 2019 remains unclear despite the Fed's rhetoric.

The PM mining stocks usually have a better time after Labour Day in the US. However, with the Fed casting a long dark shadow over this tiny sector, it is difficult to be positive about gold's immediate future.

Go gently and allow this knife to complete its fall before risking your funds. It is better to miss some of the recovery than to go to the bottom in this instance.

Without a dramatic turnaround, the HUI could once again test the "100" level before this bear is through.

As per usual, please comment as we all need your input and thoughts on this tricky sector of the market.

