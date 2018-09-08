Charts Are Swinging Positive For Broadcom

Here’s how daily and weekly charts helped investors navigate the “deal or no deal” environment so far in 2018.

The stock was in recovery mode when Broadcom reported better than expected earnings after the close on Sept. 6.

Weakness into May held its annual value level of $221.29 then plunged on July 12 on the surprise deal to buy software company CA Inc.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is one of the most important semiconductor stocks as it’s the fourth largest component of the semiconductor ETF. The company has been expanding via acquisitions but its plan to buy Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) was disallowed by President Trump citing national security concerns. The news of this decision occurred on March 14 during a period on strength for Broadcom stock.

Broadcom set its all-time intraday high of $285.68 on Nov. 27 then began 2018 setting its 2018 high of $274.26 on Jan. 5. After trading as low as $224.90 on Feb. 6 for a correction of 18%, the stock rebounded to $273.85 into March 13, the day before the Qualcomm deal was disallowed. The stock then plunged 19% to a subsequent low of $221.98 on May 4. A “death cross” formed on March 20 giving investors a warning to reduce holdings.

A “death cross” occurs when the 50-day simple moving average falls below the 200-day simple moving average and is a warning that lower prices lie ahead. This is an example how analyzing past data using technical analysis predicts future stock volatility.

Shares of Broadcom rebounded from a low of $221.61 on May 4 holding my annual value level of $221.29. The next cycle high of $271.81 came on June 15. Then on July 11 with the stock at $243.44 on July 11 came the surprise announcement of the purchase of software company CA. The stock slumped by 18.9% to its 2018 low of $197.46 on July 12. This was the third decline of 19% in 2018. Investors had concerns as to why a major semiconductor company would buy a software company?

In its earnings commentary, Broadcom gave an upbeat sales forecast for data center growth and the stock popped above its annual pivot of $221.29. Here’s how the daily and weekly charts read this morning.

The Daily Chart For Broadcom

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for Broadcom shows that the stock popped above its annual pivot of $221.29 which is the second horizontal line. The lower horizontal is my monthly value level of $212.90. The $212.90 to $221.29 proved to be a buy zone for the stock for investors looking to rebuild positions. The chart shows the “death cross” that formed on March 19 when the 50-day simple moving average fell below the 200-day simple moving average to indicate that lower prices lie ahead. This warning remains in place with the stock between its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages at $219.83 and $243.70, respectively.

The Weekly Chart For Broadcom

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart will be positive given a close today above its five-week modified moving average is $221.79. The stock is well above its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” is at $182.47 which is a price at which to buy on weakness. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end the week at 25.07 up from versus 22.63 on Aug. 31.

Investors should buy weakness to my annual and monthly value levels of $221.29 and $212.90, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to the 200-day simple moving average at $243.70.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.