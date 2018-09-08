G4S: Funding Secured And Forex Headwinds

Readers know that I see G4S (OTCPK:GFSZY) (OTCPK:GFSZF) as the less sophisticated version of Securitas (OTCPK:SCTBF) (OTC:SCTBY) but with a larger opportunity set for optimizing its core business operations.

This quarter, G4S took yet another step to optimize its core operations, but faced pro-forma headwinds due to foreign exchange issues and one-off costs. The two core components of optimizing its core operations, refinancing and divesting unprofitable contracts, are both at the end of their lifetimes and are soon to be completed. This quarter marked the end of the current focus on core business optimization.

G4S reported earnings in early August and the market reacted quite negatively.

My belief is that the price action is an overreaction by investors, considering that the vast majority of issues originated from foreign exchange pressures on a pro-forma basis.

Let us take a look at the different factors that shape my view.

Core Performance

The core performance was moderate on a currency-adjusted basis, but negative on a purely statutory basis, as the pound sterling appreciated against the US dollar.

On an adjusted basis, revenue was up 0.2% while adjusted EBITA was down -3.2%. In truth, shareholders lost 7.5% on the top line and -10.5% when it came to EBITA.

As covered in my article - "When To Care About Foreign Exchange Issues" - the primary worry should be if the cost structures are not aligned. Besides a few central operating costs in Britain, the cost structure is quite well-aligned, hence general margin retention in the core business. The primary risk is that a large percentage of debt has been taken in pound sterling. On a statutory basis, the results of the closed operations are also included. The combination of divestment and foreign exchange led to a -31% earnings reduction year-over-year.

When investors see a third of profits disappear, they usually worry whether the core business is dying. At the end of the day, however, the core business remains stable, functional, and almost exactly as profitable on an adjusted basis. As predicted in my last article, the CIT business in South Africa suffered on profitability given the recent transit attacks.

Overall, the core business performance was slightly disappointing due to foreign exchange issues, but the business remains profitable and stable despite 4-5% wage inflation in the United States.

Productivity Program & The Broader Strategy

I was positively surprised this first half by the company's ability to maintain margins given tight labor markets leading to a general wage inflation in developed markets. On the other hand, Securitas was equally able to maintain margins without productivity gains from selling portfolio components.

The current-year comparative results are still positively impacted by the divestment of "poor" contracts, otherwise titled "the productivity program". The program mostly ended at the end of 2017 with a few stragglers into the new year.

The current strategy was based on the optimization of the contract portfolio, but now management has to refocus on another core pillar, integrating technology into services. Securitas has been heavily investing into actually owning the hardware, as it is unencumbered by unprofitable contracts or improper capitalization structures.

As the conversation on portfolio restructuring has naturally dried up, the management seems extremely focused (at least verbally) on the technological transition.

While G4S has moderately advanced its technological capabilities, it is still my belief that it has materially less direct economic ownership tailwinds related to technological integration. It has risk consulting, and is an expert at implementing different technology components in its own offerings, but how much of it does it own? The same is true for innovation in cash solutions, where other cash-in-transit players (like Loomis (OTCPK:LOIMF)) have begun to innovate beyond what G4S is offering.

Luckily the space probably has room for two players and it is not a winner-take-all market, but I would vastly prefer to bet on Securitas (at the same price) if the goal was betting on the progression of technological security offerings.

As we begin to move into 2019 and 2020, I expect more acquisitions in the technology space given the tone of G4S's management.

Funding Secured (and Musings on Capital Structure)

If you are considering taking a block of G4S stock at 2.5 GBP, then be aware that the funding for refinancing loans has been firmly secured.

In fact a recent seven-year €550 million Eurobond was launched in May to cover the 2018 maturities. The change will reduce interest expenses by £20 million from end 2019.

Another £350 million at an interest rate of 7.75% is ready to be refinanced in 2019. In all likelihood the bonds will be sold at lower than 2% per annum, in line with the most recent offering.

This refinancing, which I wrote about in my original article and estimated to be worth around 30 million per annum in pre-tax dollars once fully completed, is therefore also almost complete. The final debt of 55 million will be removed in 2020. In general, the pocket-rule is that each removal takes away 500 basis points in interest expense.

This quarter was a large step towards a proper capitalization structure. The contractual nature of the core business model could perhaps shoulder a heavier debt load at these low rates, but the reinvestments have to be sensible. Management will in all likelihood use the proceeds for financing acquisitions in the security hardware space.

Summary & Valuation Update

While G4S has largely hit the goals set, it's fared quite negatively on a price and reported basis due to foreign exchange issues.

I am quite content regarding management's prior strategic actions, but the new strategic plan needs a heavier follow-through than simply risk consulting and technology "enabled" security work.

I still believe the business could produce around £300 million in free cash flow per year once the full refinancing is done. Furthermore, the working capital can be leaned out once repayments of debt have been done.

At a current market price of roughly £3.8 billion, the stock is beginning to reach attractive free cash flow yields. Yet, there is nothing truly enticing about G4S as a stock, and a negative economic environment will be sure to slack the top line.

For now I look on, but will be a willing buyer if the market overreacts even further.

