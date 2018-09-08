Real Estate Declines Despite Strong Jobs Report

Despite the economic reacceleration, construction spending has trended sideways in recent quarters, a welcome relief for many REIT sectors dealing with pockets of oversupply.

Goods-producing sectors, particularly manufacturing and mining, have powered the 2018 reacceleration. Job growth in the these sectors reached the highest level since 1985 at more than 3.5%.

Job growth continues to impress and wages grew at the strongest level in a decade. The pace of hiring has accelerated in 2018, powered by tax reform and deregulation.

US equities retreated from record highs on a busy week of economic data and contentious domestic politics. The 10-Year yield climbed to the highest level since early August.

The S&P 500 (SPY) retreated from record highs set last week on a busy week of economic data and contentious domestic politics. Economic data was generally solid this week, highlighted by Friday's nonfarm payrolls report which showed the strongest rate of wage growth since the end of the recession.

Real estate equities were generally lower on the week, pressured by a jump in the 10-year yield to the highest level in four weeks. The REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR) pulled back 1% after climbing to 2018-highs last week. Homebuilders (XHB and ITB) continue to struggle amid signs of softening home sales data throughout the peak summer season.

The Housing 100 finished the week modestly lower, led by strong performance from the home improvement category, but dragged down by weak performance in the brokerage and technology sector as Zillow (ZG) finished lower by more than 7%. In other areas of the real estate sector, mortgage REITs (REM) finished the week higher by 1.2% while international real estate (VNQI) finished lower by 1.2%.

Earnings Season Recap

This week, we published our quarterly report on the mall sector: Mall REITs: Retail Rejuvenation. Goodbye retail apocalypse, hello retail resurgence. Following a brutal two years for the retail industry, conditions have broadly stabilized and pockets of rejuvenation have emerged. Tenant sales per square foot have surged nearly 5% over the past year at Class-A malls, consistent with the growth rate of overall retail sales. Mall-based categories have seen a solid recovery. Mall REITs reported a solid second quarter as improving tenant sales performance is beginning to translate into improving property-level fundamentals, particularly for the higher-productivity REITs.

We also published our quarterly update on the triple net lease sector, Net Lease: Rates, Retail, Risk. Love them or hate them? Net lease REITs are the most polarizing real estate sector given their exposure to interest rates and retail, two factors that many investors deliberately avoid. Net lease REITs were crushed by the post-tax-reform surge in interest rates but have jumped nearly 20% since March as rates stabilized. Net lease REITs generally delivered a solid quarter in 2Q18 highlighted by several upward revisions to acquisition guidance. Demonstrating the nimbleness of the sector, the external growth spigot has seemingly re-opened as valuations have recovered in recent months.

We also recently published our second quarter REIT Earnings Recap. Bull markets don’t die of old age, and neither does the real estate cycle. Following a mild downturn in 2017, robust economic growth has reignited the real estate cycle. After a disappointing 2017 beset by earnings misses and downward revision, REITs have delivered strong results through first two quarters of 2018, beating expectations and raising guidance across most sectors.

REIT metrics inflected higher in the second quarter, led by continued strength in the industrial and residential sectors. Retail REITs have seen improving metrics as the “retail apocalypse” has receded. Of course, don’t forget about interest rates. Rising rates pressured REITs in the first quarter of 2018, but REIT valuations have been buoyed recently by the pullback in Treasury yields.

Real Estate News & Movers

The LaSalle Hotels (LHO) saga appears to finally be over. Hotel REITs Pebblebrook (PEB) and LaSalle agreed to merge this week in a $5.2B deal that concludes a months-long bidding war between Blackstone (BX) and Pebblebrook. Recovering share price valuations across the hotel REIT sector helped make fellow REIT Pebblebrook’s sixth offer more attractive relative to the Blackstone offer. The combined company will own 66 hotels and have a market capitalization just shy of $7 billion. LaSalle finished the week flat while Pebblebrook fell by 4%.

In other REIT news, industrial REIT Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) announced that it has sold a sizable $726 million office portfolio as it focuses it's portfolio on industrial assets. Single family rentals and cell tower REITs were the lone sectors in positive territory for the week, but a handful of REITs climbed more than 2% including Spirit (SRC), Park Hotels (PK), Independence (IRT), and Kimco (KIM).

Homebuilders dipped another 2% on the week, dragged down by weak performance from DR Horton (DHI) and PulteGroup (PHM). After topping the charts for the best performing sector across the entire US market in 2017, the homebuilding sector has struggled so far in 2018 on signs of moderating demand and rising construction costs in the single family markets. We discussed the sector in Homebuilders: Signs of Softness.

2018 Performance

REITs are now higher by 0.8% YTD on a price-basis, pulling back from last week's highest close since the passage of tax reform last December. Despite the recent strong performance, REITs are still underperforming the S&P 500 on the year, which is higher by roughly 7.5%. Homebuilders are off by more than 18% after rising more than 50% last year. The 10-Year yield has climbed 53 basis points since the start of the year, aided by the 18% climb in the price of crude oil and 8% rise in gasoline prices.

REITs and housing-related equities have outperformed the broader US stock market over the last 25 years. The NAREIT All-Equity REIT Index has delivered a 12.1% average annual return while the Fidelity Construction & Housing Fund (FSHOX) has delivered a 10.8% annual return since 1994. The S&P 500, meanwhile, delivered a 9.9% annualized rate of return during this period.

Real Estate Economic Data

Labor Market Continues to Exceed Expectations

Evidence of broad-based strength in the labor markets continued to show in August's nonfarm payrolls report. The US economy has reaccelerated this year, recovering from a “mini growth recession” that occurred between 2015-2017, powered in large part by tax cuts and significant deregulation. The BLS reported a 201k rise in employment which, combined with the upward revisions from prior months, was roughly in-line expectations. Earlier in the week, ADP reported a 163k rise in private employment, slightly missing expectations.

The highlight of this month's payrolls report was wage gains. Average hourly earnings rose 2.9%, the strongest rate of growth since 2009. Wage growth is a positive for the US economy and corporate earnings when it results from productivity gains, but wage growth attributable to tight hiring conditions or government wage mandates (wage floors) is generally inflationary and results in higher interest rates and downward pressure to real economic growth and real wages.

Goods-producing sectors have seen a dramatic resurgence since late 2016 and has been responsible for much of the recent economic reacceleration. Manufacturing jobs, which had entered a mild recession in 2016, have seen significant growth in recent quarters. Jobs growth in the goods-producing sectors grew at a seasonally-adjusted rate of 3.5% over last year, which is the strongest rate of goods-producing job growth since January 1985. On the other hand, the services sectors, which account for 85% of the economy, have been slowing modestly. Services employment rose 1.3% from last year. A recovery in the retail sector, which has a brutal stretch from 2016-2017, has helped to buoy services-sector hiring in 2018.

Perhaps even stronger than the recent payrolls data, jobless claims data continues to breach historic records. Initial jobless claims came in at the lowest level since 1969 at just 203k. Continuing claims data has been similarly strong, consistent with JOLTs data showing that a record-low number of business are performing layoffs.

The most disappointing data point from this month’s report was the unexpected decline in labor force participation, which had been trending favorably in recent months. The most hotly-debate topic among economists is whether or not the 20 million prime-working-aged Americans aged 25-54 that are not in the labor force will return or remain on the sidelines. The U3 unemployment rate remained at 3.9%, but this was largely the result of a decline in the labor force participation rate from 62.9% to 62.7%. There are several common explanations for the sustained decline in prime-working age male labor force participation: high incarceration rates, the expansion and abuse of government benefits programs, opioid usage, and longer time spent in the educational system. Structural reforms may be needed to fully unleash that segment of the workforce. If this can be accomplished, we believe this suggests further slack in the labor markets and continued modest pressure on wage growth.

Construction Spending Continues to Moderate

Construction spending has continued to moderate in recent quarters following a surge of activity from 2014 through 2017. Residential construction spending continues to be the lone bright-spot, growing at a TTM rate of 9.2%. Non-residential spending continues to recede, dipping 0.04% over the last year. Rising construction costs, moderating commercial real estate values, and a shortage of construction labor continues to decrease the appetite for new development. Public spending has actually recovered nicely in recent months, turning positive this year on a TTM basis for the first time since early 2016.

We recently discussed how this year's economic growth has been even more impressive considering the negligible impact of real estate development. Growth in residential fixed investment and business investment in structures contributed just 0.3% to the total 4.1% growth in 1Q18. For context, these two categories boosted GDP by 1.3% at the peak in 2002 and dragged down GDP by 1.1% at the bottom in 2008. We continue to discuss the structural impediments to new supply growth and that this real estate cycle saw less overall new supply than the prior cycle.

As we’ve discussed, rising construction costs can have a tightening effect on supply growth in the commercial real estate market. The June PPI for construction materials jumped nearly 10% from last year, highlighted by a 20% rise in prices for aluminum products and a 12% for steel products.

Bottom Line

US equities retreated from record highs set last week on a busy week of economic data and contentious domestic politics. The 10-Year yield climbed to the highest level in four weeks. REITs and homebuilders, along with most other interest-rate-sensitive sectors, finished the week modestly lower. Home Improvement Retail was the bright-spot this week in the Housing sectors.

Job growth continues to impress and wages grew at the strongest level in a decade. The pace of hiring has accelerated in 2018, powered by tax reform and deregulation. Goods-producing sectors, particularly manufacturing and construction, have powered the 2018 reacceleration. Job growth in the these sectors reached the highest level since 1985 at more than 3.5%.

Despite the economic reacceleration, construction spending has trended sideways in recent quarters, a welcome relief for many REIT sectors dealing with pockets of oversupply. We will continue our REIT and Homebuilder Rankings updates next week. Be sure to check out all of our quarterly updates: Net Lease, Malls, Industrial, Single Family Rentals, Data Center, Apartments,Cell Towers, Manufactured Housing, Industrial, Shopping Center, Hotel, Office, Healthcare, Industrial, Storage, Homebuilders, and Student Housing.

