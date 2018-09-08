Tracking How Far They Fell: August Industrial And Financial Edition

10 out of 11 of the industrial stocks I was bearish about in January and February underperformed my suggested alternatives through the month of August.

Introduction

In mid-January, I began writing a series of articles that examined how far some popular large-cap industrial stocks might fall if we were to have a downturn within the next three years. I continued writing about stocks in the industrial sector through the month of February, eventually covering a total of 11 popular large-cap industrial stocks: Caterpillar (CAT), Boeing (BA), Cummins (CMI), Deere (DE), General Dynamics (GD), Northrop Grumman (NOC), Eaton (ETN), Emerson Electric (EMR), United Technologies (UTX), 3M (MMM), and Rockwell Automation (ROK).

While all the articles were generally bearish in nature and meant to be a warning to current investors that even the stocks of good companies could fall quite far during a bear market, I didn't stop there. In each article, I suggested alternative investment ideas for the stocks in question. With the exception of 3M, whose suggested alternative investment was Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), those alternative investments either took the form of the Invesco S&P 500 Low-Volatility ETF (SPLV), Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU), or a split between the two of them.

This article will examine how those stocks and alternatives are performing so far, and I'll also share some of my observations about the market, as well as some general takeaways or investing lessons we might learn from tracking these results.

I'm going to be posting total return YCharts for each one of these stocks and their suggested alternatives in this article. The dates for the charts are from the day of publication of the article until the end of August for each stock. I think it's important to post the charts for each stock because, while the sum of total return is important, it is equally important to see the price relationships between the stocks and their alternatives as they move through time. I'll also include SPY as a reference point as well. The reason for these parameters is to keep me consistent and honest with the tracking of the performance over time so readers know I'm not cherry-picking dates. Even without a pro-subscription, readers can go to my profile and see the publication dates of the articles if they would like to double-check my work.

I've decided to include a section for the four financial stocks I wrote about in May and June as well.

Deep Cyclicals Remain Suppressed

Three of the first stocks I wrote about in the series, Caterpillar, Deere, and Cummins, were all deep cyclical stocks that historically had experienced moderate to high-frequency drawdowns. I wrote about all three near the January market peak, and each has suffered quite a bit since I initially wrote about them, while the wider market has recovered to make new all-time highs. I wrote a follow-up on Caterpillar a few months ago, and this was my conclusion:

Caterpillar, much like Cummins, will probably experience a bounce at some point over the next 12 months. I don't expect that bounce to be huge, though, and if I were a Caterpillar shareholder I would be a seller into the potential rally. Even after dropping 20% from its highs, Caterpillar could experience much deeper losses during a bear market, and I would wait to buy the stock until it reaches roughly $87 per share during the depths of the next downturn.

I still feel the same about CAT, but if the price hits my mark, I'll almost certainly be a buyer. Currently, the stock price is a bit off its bottom, but still struggling.

CAT Total Return Price data by YCharts

Deere has experienced a similar drawdown that CAT has. I haven't written a follow-up on Deere yet, and I still have mixed feelings about the stock. I like Deere better than CAT overall, but American farmers are getting hit especially hard by Trump's trade negotiations right now, particularly with China. It's unknown what the medium-term effects will be. Deere has a history of deep drawdowns, but the price hadn't run up as far as several other industrials had back in January. I'm still in wait-and-see mode for Deere.

DE Total Return Price data by YCharts

Of all the stocks I wrote about, Cummins' stock has been hit the hardest through August.

CMI Total Return Price data by YCharts

Cummins also presented the most opportunity for a bounce, though. Through my historical research, I noted that usually industrials rally late in the economic cycle after they have had a premature sell-off. Of all the industrials I covered, Cummins tended to sell off the deepest and has the most propensity to make a full recovery before the market peaked. Because of that, I took a 1/4 position in Cummins a couple months ago in an effort to play this expected bounce.

CMI Total Return Price data by YCharts

So far, the stock is bouncing exactly as expected. Not only has it outperformed the S&P 500 since my article, but it has also outperformed other potential industrial stocks I could have purchased.

CMI Total Return Price data by YCharts

I think this general trend is probably intact unless we have a complete breakdown of Trump's trade negotiations. And since we've already seen a little bit of progress with Mexico, I think positive news on the trade front could serve as a catalyst for a bounce in industrials. Cummins continues to be the best way to play that bounce in my opinion.

Elections & Defense

I've been a bit of a broken record when it comes to Aerospace & Defense stocks. After I first wrote about them in January and February, they had a pretty good pop in March and April, but my view has been that the election this fall could serve as a catalyst for a fairly substantial downside move if Democrats take over Congress. My reasoning for this isn't because I think Democrats are inherently bad for the economy. I was buying stocks all through the Obama presidency. My reasoning is that 1) the stocks were trading at high valuations late in a bull market, and 2) the Democratic Party is likely to shift more to the left, and in turn, be more anti-war/anti-defense than it has in the past. We are unlikely to see military spending rise very much with a split Congress. Additionally, I think Trump's trade negotiations will become more difficult if Trump's party loses control of Congress after this fall's election. Foreign countries may be more likely to try to wait another couple years before striking a deal if they think Trump won't be reelected for a second term or will be impeached.

Taking a peek at Nate Silver's 538 blog, we see that coming out of Labor Day, the Republicans' chances of holding the House are not looking good.

As a result, Republicans are in their worst position to date in our U.S. House forecast: The Classic version of our model gives them only a 1 in 5 chance of holding onto the House.

I would still give these poll results one more month to solidify, but right now Republicans only have a 20-30% chance of retaining the House depending on what model one chooses to use.

Defense stocks have steadily been working their way lower since late April. And I think Boeing is starting to form a downtrend, too, even though it has held up better than the others.

NOC Total Return Price data by YCharts GD Total Return Price data by YCharts BA Total Return Price data by YCharts

Lessons from Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson was the only single stock I suggested as a defensive alternative in the industrial sector. While it has held up considerably better than 3M, it is the only alternative suggestion made this year (out of 28 total) that is currently negative. Over time, in part by tracking my results and learning from cases like JNJ, I have decided to always have a mix of two defensive alternatives and to always include at least one ETF as part of the mix. It allows for a lot more flexibility in terms of rotating back into the target stock and eventually owning more shares of the stock without paying more money, which is the goal of this strategy. And it also ensures that company-specific risk doesn't completely derail the strategy. Even though JNJ is currently negative, it has proven to be relatively defensive compared to the target stock, 3M.

MMM Total Return Price data by YCharts

Emerson Electric narrowly beats the alternatives

Emerson Electric has rallied about 10% this month and is the only industrial stock I wrote about that is currently outperforming the average return of my suggested alternatives. I think the stock is still a bit overvalued, so I would expect a pullback of some sort in the coming months. The stock has tended to have fairly shallow drawdowns the past 20 years, but they have also tended to be fairly frequent. The overall trend, though, has been very similar to the S&P 500 over the long-term, so eventually I would expect a mean reversion to bring it back in line with the index.

EMR Total Return Price data by YCharts

Standard Industrial Performance

I never seem to write much commentary on Eaton, Rockwell Automation, and United Technologies, but that's because they have basically been performing as expected along with the rest of the sector. All of them staged solid rallies in July, which started to level off a bit in August.

ETN Total Return Price data by YCharts ROK Total Return Price data by YCharts UTX Total Return Price data by YCharts

Overall, the average return of the target industrial stocks was -6.75% compared to -5.88% last month. So, after staging a pretty strong rally in July, they actually gave back some ground in August. My suggested alternative stocks produced an average return of +7.64% through August vs. +5.86% last month, so they continued to improve. The same investments made in SPY would have returned +6.38% through August vs. +3.2% through July, so it staged a pretty solid rally in August.

I've been very happy with the performance of the alternatives overall. The strategy really isn't designed to outperform the S&P 500 while we are still in a bull market. It's designed to outperform cash and bonds during a period like this. The addition of Vanguard Utilities ETF as an alternative has helped provide most of the outperformance we have seen so far. I recently wrote an article explaining why I thought VPU was a good defensive alternative, titled "Vanguard Utilities ETF: A Case Study In Defensive Investing" if anyone would like to know my thought process behind the selection of that ETF as a good defensive play.

Financial Sector

I've decided to include the four financial sector stocks in with the industrials on my follow-up articles because I want to keep my tracking articles limited to only two articles per month, and I'm going to write about any new additions to the "How far could they fall?" series within the service sector updates.

The financials were fairly strong in August, but sort of quietly so. It might be a trend that shorter-term investors want to take advantage of because I don't think it has gotten a ton of press. Last month, 4 of 4 suggested alternatives were outperforming the target stocks, but that has been reduced this month to 3 of 4 because Progressive (PGR) continued its impressive rally.

PGR Total Return Price data by YCharts

American Express (AXP) has been doing well, but my combination of Fiserv (FISV) and VPU as alternatives has been functioning exactly how I expected, with Fiserv's fast stock growth during a continued market rally making up for VPU's slower growth. Hopefully, during a downturn, VPU will perform more defensively. If this strategy works out, it could add another tool in the strategic toolbox for future use and I may try to find more ETF/single-stock pairs to suggest in the future.

AXP Total Return Price data by YCharts

PNC Financial (PNC) and State Street (STT) are both still struggling compared to their alternatives:

PNC Total Return Price data by YCharts STT Total Return Price data by YCharts

The financial defensive alternatives returned +7.40% through August while the target financial stocks returned only +.50%. Some of that positive outperformance is due to the inclusion of Fiserv, which is up around 15%. At the same time, the S&P 500 is up slightly more at +7.96%. This sort of trend is what we should probably expect if we assume the defensive positions will actually fall a bit less than SPY during a downturn. In my next article, I'll cover the service sector and share the combined returns of all the target stocks and alternatives.

Conclusion

On the whole, both the target stocks and the defensive alternatives are performing as expected. The real test will come during a correction where hopefully the defensive stocks will fall significantly less than the target stocks. So far, I have been very patient regarding when to rotate back into the target stocks. We have had opportunities with several stocks where a 20-30% spread has opened up between the two. I have taken advantage of Cummins' dramatic decline in an effort to earn some profits from a likely bounce industrial stocks will experience over the next 9-12 months. Hopefully, the Cummins investment illustrates the fact that most of these target stocks are stocks I would like to own but that I'm just looking for right entry prices.

Another consideration I've been thinking about that we might want to keep in mind from a macro perspective is that we might get a rolling bear market scenario instead of a bear market that happens all at once. We've already seen industrials and, more recently, some oil and gas sector stocks suffer bear markets even while the S&P 500 has risen. This provides a good opportunity for rotational investing to beat the market by rotating out of overvalued stocks and into more defensive or, in some cases, undervalued stocks. I plan to keep looking for both opportunities to get defensive and opportunities to take long positions in stocks that are beaten down. So expect a mix of "How far could they fall?" articles, along with some defensive ideas, and long cyclical value ideas in the coming months, since they all seem to be happening at the same time in different corners of the market.

