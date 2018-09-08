L Brands: One Is Better Than Two

Mall checks indicate more of the same for 3Q.

"Never let a good crisis go to waste."

There are two types of investors out there – those who flee when they hear a crisis brewing and ones who dive straight in. If you belong to the latter group, L Brands (LB) is a great place to fish. Not only is the PE down to ~10x despite a well-covered dividend yield at 9%, but also pessimism is rampant.

The list of August-September L Brand headlines off Business Insider reads like a horror story:

Victoria's Secret to close 20 stores in 2018

L Brands slides on weaker demand for Pink lingerie

Victoria's Secret broken, Pink in "early innings" of long decline

Victoria's Secret quality complaints flood Facebook

It's no coincidence that not a single one mentions Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBW), incidentally the largest profit generator under the L Brands' banner. In fact, the latest August comp came in at 1% (vs. 0.3% consensus). The comp breakdown tells the story - VS posted a -5% comp (below expectations) while BBW posted a monster +15% comp (above expectations).

More Trouble at VS and PINK…

VS posted disappointing comps at -5%, with in-store comps -9%. The miss was blamed on PINK with offset coming from growth in beauty. Lingerie comps were roughly flat, with loungewear and intimate apparel comping negative. As expected, PINK was the key drag here, with the implied comp likely down low to mid-teens.

Within VS, new bra launches e.g. the T-Shirt bra and Sexy Illusions were a source of strength, with the Body by Victoria franchise still a negative, but showing improvement on higher marketing spend and new colors.

Merch margins were down across every category (“down significantly”) driven by increased promotional activity. No surprises here, the margin hit was already embedded in expectations but no optimism in either transactions or ticket size with both down MSD.

Something few analysts seem to talk about is the strength in VS direct (implied +LDD on a 80/20 mix) and the fact that VS's e-comm business is margin-accretive. With LDD growth looking sustainable, I’m expecting e-comm/ direct to play a bigger role in VS's margin profile.

The decline at PINK was likely embedded within post-2Q guidance and I suspect expectations are already low going out to 1Q19 (4Q18 earliest) when Amy Hauk transitions into her new role at PINK.

Metric VS/ PINK Comp VS -5%; PINK down low to mid-teens (implied) Traffic/ Transactions -MSD ASD -MSD Merch Margin "Down significantly" Category Strength Beauty, T-Shirt Bra, Sexy Illusions Category Weakness PINK DTC +LDD

…But BBW Bailout Helps

Comps (+15%) and merch margin (cited as “up”) were bright spots for BBW, pushing LB past consensus in August. On the call, management cited lower promo levels for the higher merch margin with the +15% comp (+14% in-store) driven by the fall fragrance collection. Higher margins were offset by channel shift and transportation cost (implying higher e-commerce/ direct, which likely grew +LDD).

Management also cited higher product acceptance on the call – implying BBW has learned from last year when seasonal fragrances were lacking, while reaping the benefits from a rigorous testing agenda in 2017. The “fashion and seasonal newness” factor should continue to provide a tailwind for BBW’s September comps.

Metric BBW Comp +15% Traffic/ Transactions +LDD ASD +LSD Merch Margin "Up" Category Strength Across the board Category Weakness NA DTC +LDD

Key Concerns - Analyst Day Delayed and Elevated Inventory

Right at the end of the August call, LB dropped a potential red flag, citing an "early 2019" analyst day. Now management could just be waiting for a solid PINK turnaround plan to be in place following Hauk's transition, or it could well be delaying some bad news. Hopefully it's the latter. If the early-2019 date holds true, 4Q could be a key decision point going into analyst day.

Inventory also remains a problem (+15% on a per sq ft basis). The 15% number is slightly elevated (by ~2-3%pts) given the 53rd week in FY17, with VS/PINK likely the key contributor. Guidance is for +LSD in 2H, but in the meantime, expect continuing margin pressure at VS.

Innovation Stops at Illusions

I'm keeping a close eye on mall checks out of the sell-side for signs of a turnaround at VS and PINK. So far, there hasn't been much cheer. PINK remains in a highly competitive space, with Aerie in clearance mode - its ten pairs for $35 undies promo (40% below PINK in early August) has forced PINK to match pricing.

Disappointingly, there has been no reported innovation (beyond relaunches and new colors) out of VS after "Sexy Illusions" (launched last fall) which introduced a more lightweight fabric. Considering LB's vertical integration (supply chain controlled through in-house sourcing) boosting its time to market, I'm surprised at this.

Instead, relaunches at VS have surprisingly focused on sexy, padded styles like "The Body by Victoria". With lightly lined bras moving to the front at stores (push-ups at the back), the notion that VS is out of touch may not be too far off. Unsurprising then that promotions have been rampant at VS with new forms of promotion such as "Recycle an old bra, get $10 off new bra" (in-store only from 15th to 22nd August).

The loyalty program is being increasingly pushed ("Free $20 Reward Card w/ $40+ purchase"). Considering over 100% of VS's growth since 2012 has been loyalty driven (through the "Angel Card"), expect a further push on the loyalty front.

The T-Shirt Bra has been cited as a key success with the current 2 for $59.50, representing a rare price increase from the initial 2 for $49.50. Taking a cue from VS, PINK also relaunched the Wear Everywhere T-Shirt Bra at 2 for $49 with new colors and memory foam.

In a sign of a possible underlying strategy shift, VS has instead been focusing innovation on the higher-margin beauty category, with new fragrances like “Tease”. There’s also been signs of a similar shift at PINK, where a PINK “beauty” concept was spotted.

BBW and the 3-Wick Candles

Nothing but positive callouts at BBW with fresh assortments and newness front and centre. Stereotypical fall scents (e.g. aromatherapy, rose and fall fragrances) are already flowing in with management taking a cue from 2017 when these scents were missing - pumpkin was a positive callout from in-store checks.

Interestingly, 3-Wick Candles seem to be the BBW bellwether - management uses the $12.95 price point as a demand driver to offset weakness in other categories. Last year's price fluctuations (e.g. "Buy 2 Get 2 free 3-Wick Candles") coincided with lackluster comps. Unsurprisingly, pricing is disciplined this time, and trends look strong.

One is Better than Two

There isn't a lot out of August that we didn't already know. Signs are pointing to more of the same for 3Q with mall checks indicating possibly bigger divergence from a blowout BBW comp. As I said here, the SOTP bull case (buy BBW, get VS for free) makes a lot of sense at these levels, and you get paid a virtually risk-free 9% dividend to wait.

