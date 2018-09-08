Apple Faces Big Challenge In The App Store

Investors betting on the Services segment need to reevaluate the long-term fundamentals of this segment and the impact on future earnings of Apple.

Apple (AAPL) is facing increasing resistance from developers and bigger players who want the commissions on App Store to be reduced drastically. Netflix (NFLX) is testing a new payment approach in 33 countries in Europe, Asia, and Latin America, which will eliminate the need to pay huge commissions on the App Store. Besides Netflix and Spotify (SPOT), game developers are also leading the charge in resisting payment of high commission rates. Recently, Epic Games has opted to not use Google’s (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Android app store for its hit video game Fortnite. This is believed to have cost $50 million in missed revenues for Google.

Besides developers, there is also a risk that regulators will enter this battle and tip the scale in favor of the smaller developers. If Apple is forced to cut commissions to a range of 5% to 15%, it would lead to a reduction of about 21 percent in EBIT by fiscal 2020. Apple is trying to counter this trend by focusing more on its Apple Music and content strategy. However, this would not deliver the margins and profits similar to the App Store.

Fig: App Store revenues make close to one-third of the Services segment revenues with an estimated 90% gross margin.

The ideal commission rate

It has been ten years since Apple launched its App Store. Developers have always voiced their concern regarding the high commission rates of App Store. Two years back, Apple halved the rate from 30% to 15% for recurring subscription payments. Since then, it has resisted the pressure to further reduce the commissions. App Store is a very lucrative part of Apple’s business. Earlier this year, Apple announced that its App Store generated $26.5 billion in revenue for developers in 2017. This was a 30% growth from 2016 figure.

If Apple’s average cut is taken to be around 27% due to a lower rate for subscription apps, it would have still made as much as $9.8 billion from the App Store. This is close to one-third of the revenues in the Services segment. By 2020, it is estimated that App Store would generate $20 billion in revenue for Apple. The gross margin of this business is believed to be very high due to minimal costs for incremental revenue. According to Ben Schachter of Macquarie Research, the impact of lower commission on Apple’s overall earnings would be quite high.

The research note mentions that if the average commissions fall to 15% by 2020, App Store sales would be $11.2 billion in fiscal 2020 and EBIT would drop to $69.7 billion. In an extreme case where it has to cut commissions drastically and the average commission is only 5%, the sales would be only $3.7 billion. This would bring down the EBIT to $62.2 billion.

We can see the enormous impact which App Store has on the overall earnings of Apple. It is likely that Apple would try its best to resist any reduction in commission rates on App Store. However, it might soon have a lot less negotiating power. Two years back when Netflix renegotiated lower rates, it had a market cap of $40 billion while it is now over $150 billion.

In this time, it has improved its subscriber base as well as the overall brand image. This should allow the company to try bypassing the huge commissions. It is also facing signs of market saturation and modest subscriber growth which increases the importance of every dollar diverted to Apple. Spotify has also regularly voiced its opposition to big commissions on Apple and Google. Both Netflix and Spotify have built huge customer following which gives them bigger leverage in negotiations.

Apple Music and original content is not the solution

One of the options available for Apple is to aggressively increase its presence in music and original content. But there is a very big problem with this strategy. The margins on Apple Music and original content are likely to be very low. In a WSJ article, Schachter has estimated that the gross margins on Apple Music are as low as 15%. Spotify has a 24% gross margin while App Store commands over 90% gross margin.

Similarly, the original content strategy is questionable. The cash burn in Netflix is well documented. Even if Apple uses its cash pile to build a serious challenge to Netflix, the total income would still fall because of lower margins in original content compared to the revenue obtained on App Store through the Netflix app.

Besides music and content, Apple will face a challenge from game developers. Recently, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney mentioned, “Middlemen distributors are no longer required”. A hit video game, Fortnite, developed by the company has decided to not use the Google app store. This would lead to Google missing out on $50 million in payments. For now, the game is available on Apple’s App Store. The estimated earnings from this game alone would be $135 million for Apple.

It is likely that other game developers will become more aggressive in trying to resist the high commissions. Apple will not enter this business like it did with music and original content. Hence, we could see a bigger decline in average commissions from game developers as they bypass the App Store.

What about the smaller developers?

The most high profile resistance is coming from big players like Netflix, Spotify, Epic Games and others. But the smaller developers do not have the scale or customer recognition to not use the App Store. It is likely that regulators would end up taking the side of smaller developers against Apple and Google. Google is already facing regulatory fines in Europe. Apple made 24% of its revenues from Europe in the last fiscal year. An overzealous regulatory environment in Europe could force Apple to reevaluate the commission for smaller developers.

In the U.S., the Supreme Court will decide on Apple Inc. v. Pepper case, which is a dispute over the high commission charges of Apple. As the app ecosystem becomes an important function of daily life, other regulators, courts, and governments can also end up favoring a lower commission rate.

Putting all eggs in one basket

The biggest counter-argument against a bearish call for Apple is the high Services segment growth rate. However, this segment is seeing a huge change in the product mix. While in the past few years, App Store revenues increased at a rapid pace, we could see greater revenues from Apple Music and original content instead of commissions. This has a big impact on earnings. The commissions are a high margin business bringing huge profits while Apple Music has a much lower margin.

Even if the growth within the Services segment continues due to higher subscription through Apple Music and possibly through a more focused content strategy, it will not deliver the margins seen in past years. Hence, it is very important for investors to closely watch the development in App Store commissions.

Apple’s valuation is at an all-time high in this decade. Its EV/FCF ratio is close to 19, which is near the peak level. Any negative headwind will get overemphasized at this price level. If we do see a gradual reduction in App Store commission rates to the 5% to 15% level, it could represent a headwind of $9 billion to $16 billion in earnings by fiscal 2020.

Investor Takeaway

A growing pressure on Apple to reduce its App Store commissions can lead to a big decline in earnings from this profitable business. Apple’s revenue from App Store was close to $10 billion in the last year with estimated gross margins of over 90%. This revenue can fall to $3.7 billion by fiscal 2020 if Apple has to reduce the average commission to the 5% level. It can also force the company to ramp up its efforts of original content, which does not deliver very high margins.

Lower margins in the Services segment will increase the burden on the iPhone segment to deliver higher profits. Apple is already trading at its highest valuation level in this decade. A big headwind for the Services segment will inevitably lead to a bearish sentiment towards the stock.

