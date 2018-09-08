Amazon Will Rapidly Improve Margins Through Lower Online Store Sales

This trend has a long-term positive impact on margins and EPS, which will further improve the bullish sentiment towards the stock.

AMZN is solving this issue by reducing the growth rate of sales from its online stores and focusing more on the subscription services segment.

This heavily impacts the margins and also limits the ability of the management to invest in other profitable segments.

Contrary to common belief, Amazon (AMZN) is actually trying to keep a lid on its online store sales. In the past few years, Amazon's fulfillment sales have gone through the roof. Not only on a gross basis, which is to be expected due to surging sales, but also as a percentage of net sales. One of the reasons could be the rapid increase in fulfillment centers which allows Amazon to build a better hub-and-spoke model. The company has also ramped up its Prime Now service which would require further investments in last-mile delivery.

Instead of trying to reduce the fulfillment costs as a percentage of sales, Amazon has focused on limiting online store sales while rapidly growing its subscription services. In the last six quarters, online store sales ex-F/X has shown YoY growth of 16%, 18%, 22%, 17%, 13%, and 12%. There has been a trend towards slower online store sales with the recent quarter showing the slowest growth in this segment. On the other hand, subscription services have grown by 52%, 53%, 59%, 47%, 56% and 55% in the last six quarters. If both these segments continue on this trajectory, we would see a massive jump in overall margins for Amazon. This is a big positive for Amazon and the long-term bullish sentiment towards the stock.

Fig: Amazon's online stores and subscription services growth rates in the past few quarters. Source: Company filings

Amazon has complete control

Amazon can boost its online store sales by a few clicks. It can provide bigger discounts, which will result in a much higher sales figure. However, this will reduce its margins. At the same time, it can give greater importance to margins and limit the growth rate of online sales. Using the mountains of data it is able to collect from the platform, Amazon can focus on higher-margin products like apparels or give attention to verticals which are favored by Prime users. This is a big competitive edge over other retailers and Amazon is using this benefit to its fullest extent.

By looking at the recent 12% growth in online stores, it will be wrong to assume that Amazon is losing its attraction among customers. If the company wanted to show much higher growth rate, it would have done so. It looks like that the management is finding an ideal point of growth in online sales which will give better margins and also continue to increase the value proposition of Prime membership.

Growth in fulfillment costs

The massive increase in shipping and fulfillment costs has often been quoted as the biggest headwind for the company. Many bears have also pointed to this metric as a proof that the company can never deliver sustainably high margins and EPS. It is true that the shipping and fulfillment costs for Amazon have rocketed in the past few years, but there is a huge caveat to it.

Fig: Shipping and fulfillment costs as a percentage of net sales. Source: Statista

The above graph is very important because it shows that since 2009 the company is putting greater resources in delivering goods to customers' doors. In the recent fiscal year, this cost added up to a staggering $46.9 billion and was equal to 26% of net sales. The company has only two options, either to rein in fulfillment costs or to reduce the growth of net sales from its online stores. The management has decided to choose the latter option. Even if the fulfillment costs as a percentage of online sales continue to increase, it would end up becoming a smaller percentage of the total sales because of faster growth in the other segments.

Source: CNNMoney

The density of fulfillment centers has increased massively in the last few quarters. Amazon's physical footprint increased by 42% in 2017 to 254 million sq. ft. The growth rate in 2016 was 32%, and in 2015, it was 18%.

Growth in subscription services

Amazon has shown a staggering pace of growth in its subscription services. This pace of growth has been delivered on an already high base. In the recent quarter, the subscription services revenue was $3.4 billion or close to $14 billion on an annualized basis. Amazon has recently increased its Prime membership fees in the domestic market, which will be reflected in the next few quarters as more Prime renewals are done. This will help in maintaining the current growth rate in the subscription services.

Amazon can continue to add more services to its Prime membership to prevent saturation in this segment. We are already hearing rumors that it will enter the theater business through a subscription model similar to MoviePass. There is a wide range of services which Amazon can target in the next few years to keep the lucrative segment of subscription services growing.

This also helps in building a very strong ecosystem for Amazon which is difficult for competitors to challenge.

Future margin trajectory

I believe Amazon can increase the sales growth by reducing its margins. However, it is unlikely that the management will try to increase its net online store sales as it is already seeing enormous subscriber growth. Even with the low-teens growth rate in online store sales, the company can deliver over 50% growth in subscription revenues.

At the same time, higher online sales require much higher fulfillment resources as the percentage costs of fulfillment has increased compared to net sales. Hence, higher sales growth ends up causing a reduction in gross margin as well as an increase in fulfillment costs.

The combination of the above two factors will lead the company to focus more on subscription revenue growth while maintaining online store sales growth in the low teens or even below it. This should lead to a big upward swing in the margins. We are already seeing this in the better gross margins reported by the company the last few quarters.

In the recent quarter, there was a big margin bump of 246 basis points on YoY basis. Many analysts have pointed out that one quarter does not make a trend. They have posited that the higher margins and EPS can very well end up going lower in the next few quarters. There are also concerns that Jeff Bezos will end up finding new segments to invest which will lower the EPS growth potential. However, as long as new services end up fuelling subscriber growth while the fulfillment costs are kept in check, we will see a continuous upward tick in margins and a better long-term ecosystem for Amazon.

Looking at the recent trends and the management focus, we can say that there is a high probability that Amazon's margin will be higher in the next few quarters. This should provide a big bullish impetus to the stock.

Investor Takeaway

Amazon is limiting its online sales growth to low teens. This reduces the pricing pressure on the goods it sells and also reduces the fulfillment costs. At the same time, the company is showing subscription revenue growth of over 50%. Even at a quarterly revenue base of over $3 billion, the subscription revenue growth was 55% on a YoY basis excluding F/X. Further increase in subscription revenues will be driven by higher pricing and future services added as an add-on to Prime membership.

Higher subscription growth helps in building a very strong ecosystem for Amazon's goods and services. It also reduces the pressure on the company to continue with cost leadership. These trends are highly favorable for Amazon, and we should continue to see improvement in margins in the near future. This will support the current bullish momentum in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.