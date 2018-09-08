WTI Daily Rewind 07Sep18: Retest Of Thursday's Low Results In Buy Response At Key Support

In this article, we examine the significant daily order flow and market structure driving WTI price action.

07 September 2018:

As noted in Thursday’s WTI Daily, key support had developed at 67s as a structural buy excess formed amidst trapping of sellers in large size. These empirical facts were evident in the market profile and order flow, signaling a potential halting of the sell-side auction.

Friday’s auction saw Globex balance trade within Thursday’s cluster, 68s-67.55s, early into the NY Auction. Selling interest emerged early in NY, 67.80s/67.55s, driving price lower out of balance. Price discovery lower continued to 67s (Thursday’s key support). Initiative selling entered there, driving price modestly lower to 66.86s where sellers trapped as the low was rejected. The rejection of the low formed a buy excess, 66.86s-67.04s, evident in the market profile. The trapping of sellers at the low in large size set the stage for an inventory adjustment higher. Price discovery higher developed to 67.72s at/near the Sellside breakdown area where buyers trapped. Again, inventory adjustment ensued as rotation back toward the buy excess support developed to 67.06s.

The pullback toward key support resulted in self-similar (fractal) buying, forming a higher low. The order flow sequence again shifted buy-side as price discovery higher developed to 67.78s into the NY close, settling at 67.75s.

NinjaTrader

Looking ahead, the market’s near-term sell-side phase was halted late in Thursday’s auction as a structural buy excess emerged at the low with sellers in large size trapping. Thursday’s low was retested on Friday encountering additional buying interest as a new buy excess developed. The structural excess and large sell-side inventory trapped at the low implies near-term potential for price discovery higher. Response to overhead supply, 68s-68.08s, will be key in Monday’s auction. Failure of the sell-side to defend this area will imply potential for price discovery higher to key supply clusters overhead (68.50s-69.50s/70.70s-71.30s). Alternatively, failure of the buy-side to drive price higher through this key supply, will imply a retest of the key support, 66.86s, and/or further price discovery lower to key demand cluster below (65.75s-66.40s).

NinjaTrader

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, seasonal price weakness in confluence with continued extreme bullish posture in the Managed Money suggests headwinds for WTI trading beyond the key supply cluster overhead (72s-75s). Near-term, the market structure (buy excess at 66.86s-67.04s) and order flow (trapping of sellers in large size) developing in both Thursday and Friday’s auctions provided the empirical evidence indicating a halting of the near-term sell-side phase. Focus remains on the buy-side response as the market is poised to retest key supply overhead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.