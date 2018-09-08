Adesto's Acquisitions Will Propel The Company Forward

That's certainly possible, but we can understand if investors want to see some actual improvements before jumping in.

Management sketches an attractive financial picture with gross margins at 50% by Q4 and EBITDA and operating margins at 20%+ when the acquisitions have been absorbed.

This will certainly propel Adesto forward through multiple opportunities for synergies and cross-selling and higher gross margins.

Adesto has acquired two smaller companies (Echelon is still pending, but expected to close this quarter).

Adesto Technologies (IOTS), the specialist fabless memory maker, experienced a bit of a fall from grace:

However, underneath, things aren't quite as bad as that fall might indicate, and we think the shares offer an opportunity here.

Q2 delivered $18.2M in revenues (+30%), but roughly $2M of that was from the acquired S3 Semiconductors which closed about halfway through the quarter.

So Q2 revenues ex S3 were $16.2M, which are still $2.8M (21%) over the $13.4M of Q2 2017. The company is growing at a nice clip, at least in revenues. There were two small headwinds:

Smart home demand is ramping a little slower, affecting DataFlash-L memory.

Gross margin declined as a result of a land-and-expand strategy with Tier-1 industrial customers (see below).

Both are temporary and set to clear during Q3, according to management. The latest investor presentation (September 2018) has a nice overview of how the company fits into the IoT markets:

Memory

The same investor presentation also has a nice overview of the company's specialist memory solutions:

We're not going to analyse this in-depth here (we did some of that in a previous article), as we concentrate more on the two acquisitions, but there is a little softness in the smart home market affecting demand for DataFlash memory.

But this is temporary. Management argues that things are pushed out a quarter basically, and it also noted this (Q2CC):

Just from the sampling activities, 80 sampling activities in '17, first half this market is not going away yet more than double of those sampling activities. So, market is where we believe there is still some inventory in the channel led by us by some of the older designs that are being rolled out but we just had an interim with the main customer who is driving the reference design on that a few weeks ago and they are extremely bullish, even more bullish than before on that end-market opportunity.

The company keeps scoring a raft of design wins with its specialist memory solutions:

The sampling activity is more than doubling, from 80 in H2 2017 to 170 in H1 2018. So this sector is set to continue to grow. There is a one-quarter gross margin issue, but this isn't something to worry about (see below).

Acquisitions

The company is opening up significant opportunities, increasing its addressable market, cross-selling and cost synergies through two acquisitions:

S3 Semiconductors (mixed signal chips)

Echelon (to be closed in Q3)

S3 has been acquired and now functions as a business unit of Adesto since May 9 of this year.

The quarter for S3 came in at the high end of management expectations, and its contribution to the quarter was some $2M. Here are the benefits that management listed upon announcing the deal (company PR):

Expands Adesto's portfolio of products and technologies with analog, mixed-signal, and RF solutions and IP.

Accelerates revenue and customer growth in communications and industrial IoT with immediate cross-selling opportunities and nominal customer overlap.

Increases dollar content potential for IoT edge nodes.

S3 Semiconductors is a highly-valued design partner of Arm Holdings.

Adds high-value embedded systems expertise and mixed-signal engineering team.

Immediately accretive to gross margin and adjusted EBITDA.

These opportunities are especially relevant for industrial IoT applications where latency is often a problem and more AI has to take place at the edge. The combination between S3 ASIC (application specific integrated circuit) and Adesto's memory offers industrial clients a more complete package, even SoCs.

And there are immediate cross-selling opportunities (Q2CC):

The worst thing we can do is to basically complete the acquisition and open the floodgates of our 2000 plus customers over half of which are in industrial space to start complete blanket approach of expanding the opportunities for S3.

But the company also noted that S3 wasn't able to effectively close deals, especially with Tier 1 industrial customers as it didn't have a reputation as a chip supplier, so Adesto basically brings its customers and reputation to bear on the products of S3.

And it is only just starting with this. From its biggest 50 customers, it's started to target just four of these (Q2CC):

These things usually take time, again these are industrial customers and it's an ASIC opportunity. So that process has begun and we report any milestone that has occurred - that would occur on that in the coming quarters.

Echelon

Adesto announced the proposed acquisition in June (PR):

The acquisition price represents a total equity value of approximately $45 million, and a total enterprise value of about $30 million, after accounting for Echelon's cash and investments on its balance sheet at March 31, 2018, as well as expected transaction expenses of approximately $4 million.

The advantages according to the PR:

Increases revenue and accelerates margin expansion opportunities.

Expected to be accretive to EBITDA and non-GAAP earnings within the first 12 months.

Significantly increases Served Available Market (SAM).

Enhances technology assets and capabilities to include broad range of semiconductors, software and systems solutions for Industrial IoT (IIoT).

Here is what Echelon does:

Since it's a public company, a little overview:

ELON Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

That isn't terribly inspiring we have to say, although it did have $18.1M of cash on the books and no debt.

The higher gross margins don't produce profitability at Echelon itself, so all will have to come from the synergies and the cross-selling opportunities of the combination.

Who is inspired is the CEO of Adesto, as he bought 10K shares on the open market at $5.14 early August.

Guidance

For Q3 (not yet including Echelon, which management expects to be closed in Q3):

Revenue: $19-21M (+32%)

Gross margin: 45-48%.

GAAP operating expenses: $11.1-11.4M.

Non-GAAP operating expenses: $9.2-9.5M.

Stock-based comp: $900K

Including Echelon, the acquisition of which management expects to close in Q3, Adesto expects Q4 revenues to be at least 65% over those of Q4 2017 and with higher gross margins to boot:

The combined company isn't just larger, the parts are much more complementary:

Leading to a much larger SAM (served available market):

Management argues that over time it will be able to produce operating and EBITDA margins of over 20% due to:

Operational leverage as revenues expand due to cross-selling opportunities.

Synergies (cost cutting).

Selling higher-margin products.

Margins

Margins in Q2 were a bit depressed at 43% as the company achieved a big Tier 1 industrial customer, but the strategy (as noted in a previous article) is that it comes in with its standard Flash products first which depresses margins. From the Q2CC:

We are seeing these major accounts adopting higher margin products and this should lead to a long-term positive margin impact on a consolidated basis going forward that is reflected in our gross margin guidance for the third quarter.

So gross margin will recover in Q3 and further recover with the addition of Echelon in Q4; management argues it will roughly be 50%. And it's not only with its standard Flash memory that the company practices this, but it also uses the same strategy with its ultra-low-power-memory Mavriq (Q2CC):

And again, if you remember when I said about the camera module, really 64-kilobit is to basically get the part in the door, 128-kilobit is very good gross margin and as the market shifts to 256K, it's going to be very, very high gross margin for the part.

Cash

IOTS Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

The company hasn't been cash flow positive for years, which is a bit worrying. Things were improving, but the gross margin decline in Q2 has dented that improvement quite a bit.

There was a big increase in accounts receivable (from $12.2M at the end of Q1 to $17.2M at the end of Q2) which is partly to blame (although this could be at least in part a result of the S3 acquisition):

IOTS Accounts Receivable (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The acquisitions needed finance, both debt (restructuring and expanding the term loan) and equity:

5M shares at $4 to pay for S3 in June

7.7M shares at $6 to pay for Echelon in July.

However, note the following from the Q2 10-Q:

Note that this argues that the share count at the end of 2017 was 21.91M (and that number also appears in the 2017 10-K).

The same Q2 10-Q confirms both the 5M June as well as the 7.7M July offerings as completed:

We completed a follow-on offering of our common stock in June 2017. We sold 5,000,000 shares, including 625,000 shares upon exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The shares were sold at a public offering price of $4.00 per share for net proceeds of $18.4 million to us, after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses.

And the 7.7M shares issued in July at $6 is also confirmed in the Q2 10-Q under subsequent events:

We completed a follow-on offering of our common stock in July 2018. We sold 7,705,000 shares, including 1,005,000 shares upon exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The shares were sold at a public offering price of $6.00 per share for net proceeds of approximately $43.0 million to us, after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses.

This doesn't seem to add up. How can the share count be 21.3M at the end of 2017 and still be 21.5M at the end of Q2 2018 when there have been 5M shares issued in June and 29.27M at present when another 7.7M has been issued?

Either the present share count is higher (34.6M) or the 10-Q gave a wrong share count for the end of 2017. The company doesn't engage in share buybacks as it doesn't have free cash flow.

Since all financial websites we've checked use 29.3M as the share count, we assume that's the correct number, but it remains curious.

IOTS Net Debt Issuance (TTM) data by YCharts

The term loan was increased from $10.9M at the end of last year to $29.3M at the end of Q2, and add to that a $10M earn-out liability.

The company had $7.9M in cash, but after the financing for Echelon, that has risen to approximately $51M while it needs roughly $35M for the acquisition.

Valuation

By Q3, when the acquisition of Echelon closes, a company with $100M+ in revenue emerges. The market cap is $170M, add the $22M in debt, and the $10M in earn-out liability and detract roughly $15M in cash that remains on the books after the Echelon acquisition has been paid and you have an EV of roughly $185M, so the shares trade at a sales multiple of 1.8.

Analysts expect an EPS of negative $0.18 this year but a small profit of $0.13 in 2019.

Conclusion

We see the contours of a much more appealing company offering a wider, more complete product catalogue for IoT applications and higher gross margins.

This is attractive, but on the other hand, it better be because the company isn't profitable (and neither is Echelon) and hasn't produced positive cash flow for years, and in the end, these are things that matter most especially now that the company has taken on quite a bit of debt. There has also been a substantial dilution.

On paper, it looks attractive; the company is much better placed to provide more complete solutions for the IoT market which is getting a big impetus with the advent of 5G.

The cross-selling opportunities should lead to operational leverage and higher gross margins should further improve finances, but we didn't get much of a clear picture to what extent.

Revenue is certainly growing nicely and set to continue on the basis of the acquisitions and the record number of design wins in H1.

Management expects gross margins to recover through the expanded part of its land-and-expand strategy and as a result of the acquisitions. Gross margins will reach 50% in Q4 and, longer term, the company will run operating and EBITDA margins of 20%+.

So there are contours of a much bigger and profitable company, but we can understand if investors want to see results first to confirm the picture that the management is painting.

