Stocks To Watch: Apple Event, Chinese Auto IPO To Headline

All eyes in the tech sector will be on Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) special event scheduled for September 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino. Predictions from Apple watchers include expectations for three new iPhones, a new Apple Watch series, new iPad Pros, new AirPods and the launch of the AirPower wireless charging mat. The iPhone product lineup is anticipated to include two next-gen iPhone X (5.8-inch and 6.5-inch) phones and a cheaper 6.1-inch LCD phone to fill in the iPhone 8/8 Plus slot. Keep an eye on TSMC (NYSE:TSM) in case there is news on A12 processor orders for the next-gen iPhones, while LG Display (NYSE:LPL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) could move on screen developments. If there's a wildcard to watch for at the event, it might be on the content side. Apple is already dabbling with TV partnerships, building out a streaming service and movie studio projects. What is that one more thing? Check out Seeking Alpha's live coverage of the event to find out first.

Notable earnings reports: Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) on September 10; Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) on September 11; Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) and Oxford Industroes (NYSE:OXM) on September 12; Kroger (NYSE:KR) on September 13; Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) on September 14. See Seeking Alpha's Earnings Calendar for the complete list of earnings reporters.

Spotlight on retail sales: Big reports are due out on September 14 on August retail sales in China and the U.S. Economists project a year-over-year increase of 8.7% in China and a month-over-month rise of 0.3% (ex-auto) in the U.S. There have been some data reads lately to suggest that economists may have aimed low with their forecasts.

IPOs expected to price: Nio (NIO) is the IPO headliner this week, as the premium EV player looks to bring in ~$1.5B to help fund its expansion in China. While the Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)-backed company is low on actual vehicle deliveries so far, it's high on promises to capture a large chunk of the growing demand for higher-priced EVs in China. Also coming out of Shanghai, online/wholesale pharmacy company 111 (YI) intends to raise $140M with an IPO set to price on September 11 and Tencent-backed Qutoutiao (QTT) is due to price on September 13. Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm Principia Biopharma (PRNB) has an IPO due to price on September 13.

IPO lockup expirations: Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) on September 10, Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) on September 11, Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) on September 12.

Analyst quiet period expirations: Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) on September 10.

Analyst/investor meetings: AT&T (NYSE:T) on September 10; Dover (NYSE:DOV), Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) and HP (NYSE:HPQ) on September 11; Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU), ServiceMaster Global (NASDAQ:SERV), New York Company (NYSE:NWY), OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) and VF Corp. (NYSE:VFC) on September 12; UPS (NYSE:UPS) and Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) on September 13; Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) on September 14.

Projected dividend increases: Brady (NYSE:BRC) to $0.21 from $0.2075, Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) to $0.65 from $0.60.

Upcoming stocks split: Savi Financial (OTCPK:SVVB) will fire off a 1-for-5 reverse split on September 10.

Hokkaido shakeout: As power slowly returns to the Japanese island after the devastating earthquake, damage assessment will be in focus next week. Companies that are seeing a negative impact from supply chain issues include automakers Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Honda (NYSE:HMC), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY) and Suzuki (OTCPK:SZKMY) - as well as Asian chip stocks Advantest (OTCPK:ATEYY), KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) and Sumco (OTCPK:SUOPY).

Full-time vs. part-time: The House is due to vote on a package that includes language to change the definition of a full-time employee to 40 hours a week from 30 hours a week for purposes of employer health-care coverage. That change could impact large retailers such as Walmart (NYSE:WMT), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Target (NYSE:TGT) which have to thread the needle at times in protecting profit vs. providing coverage to employees just below the full-time threshold.

All Things Media: The Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Communacopia Conference will be held at Conrad Hotel in New York City on September 14. Presenting media companies includes Lamar (NASDAQ:LAMR), Cinemark (NYSE:CNK), News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS), Viacom (NYSE:VIA), AT&T (T), Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS), IMAX (NYSE:IMAX), Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO), Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI), Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV), Gartner (NYSE:IT), Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN), Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA), Sprint (NYSE:S) and Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN).

Video games: The holiday season in the videogame industry has started already with the release of Spiderman to be followed shortly by Assasin's Creed, Red Dead Redemption 2, Fallout 76, Battlefield V and a wide selection of Nintendo titles. Oppenheimer expects a record holiday season and strong first half of 2019 off the strong videogame lineup. What about the Fortnite fascination? "We believe the hype around Fortnite has reached its peak. Moreover, we expect minimal impact from Fortnite on holiday sales," advised the Oppenheimer gaming team. The firm sees double-digit upside for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) off the holiday bounce, while its price target on Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) implies modest 4% upside to the current share price.

Sales reports: Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) on September 11, TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) on September 12 and Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on September 13.

M&A tidbits: The tender offer for Jamba (NASDAQ:JMBA) by Roark Capital expires on September 12. Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) has a meeting set on September 11 to vote on the buyout by KKR (NYSE:KKR). Shareholders at Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) are scheduled to vote on the company's acquisition of Federal-Mogul from Icahn Enterprises (NYSE:IEP) on September 12.

Pharma call: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is scheduled to host a call with investors on September 13 to review its pharmaceutical business. Shares of Johnson & Johnson are down 2.4% YTD.

Box office: The Nun is expected to bag $40M to $50M in its U.S. debut weekend across 3,876 theaters to top the chart. The Warner Bros. (NYSE:TWX) spinoff of The Conjuring 2 is seeing strong early demand on Fandango. Two other films, WB's Crazy Rich Asians and STX Entertainment's Peppermint, are expected to top $10M this weekend,

Barron's mentions: Baby boomers are providing a major lift to the RV market points out Nicholas Jasinski. "Millennials go out camping in groups of 10 to 20, and so it’s becoming a very strong social movement," he notes. Within the RV sector - Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII), Camping World (NYSE:CWH) and Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) still trade at reasonable price-earnings ratios. Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) shareholders could see a return of 20% or more in the year ahead amid signs of progress at the media giant, predicts Jack Hough. He notes that Viacom (VIA) is learning the art of how to double- or triple-dip on intellectual property. Box's (NYSE:BOX) impressive transformation from a consumer file sharing site to an all-in-one service is broken down.

