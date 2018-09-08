Turning The Rock On Kadmon's 2 Lead Indications

Primarily based in New York, biotechnology company Kadmon (KDMN) is developing ROCK inhibitors for autoimmune and fibrotic disorders.

Based upon,

The novel MOA and therapeutic potential of ROCK inhibitors; The targeted indications Kadmon is seeking in which populations are underserved and have severe conditions; Early efficacy and safety data in these indications; and Strong patent-protected portfolio;

Kadmon is an interesting biotechnology investment.

The following article will serve to provide thorough and objective research into Kadmon's two lead indications.

Kinase Inhibitors

Discovery

In 1954, science made a major discovery: the role of protein kinases (pictured above) in health and disease. Protein kinases are critical regulators of cellular function and growth. Many diseases are now associated with "protein kinases gone wild" and several drugs inhibiting a variety of protein kinases are approved for a wide array of diseases:

Drug Company Indication cabozantinib Exelixis (EXEL) Renal cell carcinoma imatinib Novartis (NVS) Leukemia vemurafenib Genentech Melanoma

The idea of targeting protein kinases for cancers (and other diseases) brought credence to the idea of personalized medicine. As opposed to treating all cancers the same, we realized that different types of cancers arise from different types of malfunctions. Because there are so many variations of protein kinases, researchers are only touching the surface in their role in medicine.

Roh Kinase Landscape

Roh Kinases are a part of the AGC kinase family. Roh Kinases are differentiated from other kinases in their ability to regulate cytoskeletons. In 1996, researchers discovered Roh Kinases were expressed in many human tissues and can be broken down into two isoforms:

Roh Kinase Isoform Active Tissues Responsibilities ROCK-1 Ubitquidous; liver, spleen, kidney Cytoskeleton destruction ROCK-2 Brain, muscle (smooth, skeleton) Cytoskeleton development and stabilization

Currently, there are two ROCK inhibitors that are approved outside the US:

Fasudil - cerebral vasospasm (1995) Ripasudil - glaucoma (2014)

There have been a few companies that attempted to progress ROCK inhibitors through clinical trials, particularly for glaucoma, cancer, and erectile dysfunction. However, these attempts have proved fruitless because of limited efficacy and questionable safety.

Currently, Redx Pharma is developing a ROCK-2 inhibitor for NASH, IPH, and diabetic nephropathy. All indications are very early in development.

KD025

In April 2011, "in connection with the acquisition of Surface Logix, Inc. by Nano Terra, Inc. (Nano Terra), Kadmon entered into an exclusive sub-license agreement with NT Life and SLx, under which NT Life granted us rights to certain patents and know-how it licensed from SLx relating to the compound SLx-2119 (KD025). Under this agreement, NT Life granted Kandom an exclusive, worldwide, royalty-bearing, sublicensable license (under the patents and know how it licensed from SLx) to make, have made, use, sell, offer for sale, import and export certain products, including KD025."

Source: Kandom 10-K Annual Report (edited by author)

After Kandom acquired worldwide rights to KD025, they modified it to achieve greater selectivity towards ROCK-2. This is beneficial for two reasons:

High systemic selectivity towards ROCK-1 is believed to be associated with hypotension. High selectivity towards ROCK-2 is believed to be associated with greater efficacy in fibrotic diseases (in which cytoskeleton development and stabilization becomes rampant).

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Figure 1: Classic "honeycomb-looking" finding from IPF (Source: Medscape)

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis involves progressive formation of excess fibrotic (scar) tissue in the lungs in response to repeated injury (theoretically via smoke or dust inhalation, environmental causes, etc.). Life expectancy (after diagnosis) is typically ~3 years and there are limited therapeutic options.

There are two approved medicines for IPF, nintedanib (inhibits multiple tyrosine kinase) and pirfenidone (anti-fibrotic, anti-inflammatory). Both medications proved highly effective in increasing survival and forced vital capacity. But neither is considered a leader and there is plenty of room and need for additional IPF assets.

Even the use of weak, nonselective ROCK inhibitors has shown promise in animal models of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis:

Many of the studies of pharmacologic ROCK inhibition as a therapeutic strategy in animal models of human diseases, including pulmonary fibrosis, have used two small molecule inhibitors, fasudil and/or Y27632. Fasudil has been approved for prevention and treatment of cerebral vasospasm after surgery for subarachnoid hemorrhage in Japan and China since 1995 (Liao et al., 2007). Y27632 and fasudil both competitively inhibit the ROCK ATP-dependent kinase domain. Since the kinase domains of ROCK1 and ROCK2 are very highly homologous, these two inhibitors are both isoform nonselective. (...) Despite fasudil and Y27632 being relatively weak ROCK inhibitors, both have shown good efficacy in animal models of pulmonary fibrosis. Both inhibitors have been shown to significantly reduce the extent of pulmonary fibrosis that develops in the bleomycin mouse model of this disease when administered to mice in a “preventive” regimen at the time of bleomycin challenge (Shimizu et al., 2001; Jiang et al., 2012). In the studies with both of these inhibitors, reductions in fibrosis correlated with reductions in lung ROCK activity as measured by lung MLCP phosphorylation.

Emphasis added by author

It is postulated that inhibition of both ROCK isoforms reduce pulmonary fibrosis. It is also postulated that a ROCK inhibitor that is far more selective towards one isoform would avoid systemic adverse affects like hypotension.

Earlier this year, Kadmon revealed data assessing KD025 in an open-label, 24-week trial of 39 patients randomized 2:1 to receive KD025 400 mg QD or Best Supportive Care:

Figure 2: Data similar to approved therapies for IPF (Source: Corporate Presentation)

Kadmon will enroll an additional 40 patients and we will patiently await further data.

IPF Verdict

A few other IPF medicines are being developed (FGEN, GLPG, OTCQX:PFSCF) - all with relatively similar efficacy and safety data. Because there are many different mechanisms involved with IPF and there is no clear therapeutic leader, the market for it is likely to be highly fragmented. Meaning, there is opportunity to profit for many.

The preclinical and clinical data for ROCK2 inhibitors in providing therapeutic benefits for IPF is convincing; however, for now there lacks a therapeutic differentiation in comparison with approved and developing medicines. Bear in mind, it is certainly possible that 025, with more data, can provide a therapeutic differentiation that may set it apart from others. We will watch closely and continue to analyze.

With the current data available, I do not see much of an opportunity in this indication.

Chronic Graft Versus Host Disease (cGVHD)

Figure 3: cGVHD takes on many different forms stemming from a primary cause (Source: NCI)

Because of the differentiation in treatment, ROCK inhibitors may be most valuable here.

Pathophysiology

cGVHD is a common and major complication following allogenic ("originating from someone else") bone marrow transplantation.

During cGVHD, donor T cells stimulate donor bone marrow–derived B cells to produce pathogenic antibodies that lead to increased fibrosis in the lung, liver, and skin. It is estimated that >50% of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients develop cGVHD. Currently, few therapeutic interventions exist for steroid-refractory cGVHD, and there is an unmet need to develop novel therapeutics. (Source: here; emphasis added by author)

I emphasized "pathogenic antibodies that lead to increased fibrosis" because ROCK inhibitors are involved with not only reducing pro-inflammatory responses (which would, in turn, reduce fibrosis), but with reducing fibrosis directly too.

In mice, ROCK inhibitors provide two key therapeutic mechanisms that make it fit to be a standard of care:

1. Decreased pro-inflammatory biomarkers that are directly associated with cGVHD development

KD025 significantly inhibited IL-21, IL-17, and IFNγ secretion and prevented expression of Stat3, IRF4, and Bcl6 in PBMCs from active cGVHD patients

2. Decreased fibrosis that are the result of pro-inflammatory biomarkers

Together, these data suggest the importance of ROCK2 inhibition in production of pathogenic antibody and development of disease.

Current Treatment

Treatment of cGVHD is currently reliant on immunosuppressive agents (e.g., steroids, tacrolimus). While helpful, this isn't a desirable treatment. Many of these patients are already immunocompromised from the disorder alone. Adding drugs that additionally shut down the immune system can be dangerous, as make the body very vulnerable to acquiring an infection it cannot fight.

In August 2017, ibrutinib (kinase inhibitor) was approved for cGVHD, as second-line (after failure of corticosteroids), based on limited data. Let's look at the key findings in the data that secured FDA approval:

Response (using the 2005 National Institutes of Health [NIH] consensus panel response criteria with two modifications to align with the updated 2014 NIH criteria) was observed in 28 patients (67%). The median time to response coinciding with the first scheduled response assessment was 12.3 weeks (range = 4.1–42.1 weeks). Responses were seen in all organs involved with chronic graft-vs-host disease, including skin, mouth, gastrointestinal tract, and liver. Responses of ≥ 5 months were observed in 20 patients (48% of the entire patient group). In 42 patients, the most common adverse events of any grade were fatigue (57%), bruising (40%), diarrhea (36%), stomatitis (29%), muscle spasms (29%), nausea (26), and hemorrhage (26%); the most common grade 3 or 4 events included fatigue (12%), pneumonia (10%), sepsis (10%), and diarrhea (10%). Grade 3 atrial fibrillation occurred in one patient (2%). The most common lab abnormalities of any grade/grade 3 or 4 were thrombocytopenia (33%/0%), neutropenia (10%/10%), and anemia (24%/2%). Adverse events led to dose reduction in 26% of patients and to permanent treatment discontinuation in 24%, with the most common causes of treatment discontinuation being fatigue and pneumonia. (Source: here)

KD025 In cGVHD

Being that ibrutinib is the only approved product for cGVHD (immunosuppressants are prescribed "off-label"), there is an obvious need for additional therapeutics.

Recently, Kadmon provided phase 2a data for its ROCK inhibitor in cGVHD:

Source: Kadmon EHA presentation

cGVHD Verdict

Currently, there are a variety of different therapeutics under development (see article) that are targeting this indication and it remains difficult to pinpoint therapeutic differentiation with Kadmon's asset. As previously stated, it is certainly possible additional data will shed positive light on ROCK inhibitor potential in this indication.

Summary

The current data in the two lead indications for Kadmon is encouraging, but I will need to see evidence of therapeutic differentiation before issuing a "buy". Kadmon is valued at $415M with around $130M in cash and $28M in debt. They burn approximately $15-20M/quarter, giving them a cash runway of two years. At this point in time, Kadmon seems appropriately valued.

However, going forward, Kadmon will likely need to do more than provide generally safe and effective data for crowded indications. Kadmon needs therapeutic differentiation and they seem to lack it for now.

Disclaimer: The intention of this article is to provide insight, not investment advice. While the information provided in this article is intended to be factual, there is no guarantee and prospect investors are encouraged to do their own fact-checking and research before investing in a company. One must also consider one's own financial standings, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making a decision to buy shares in a company. Many of my articles detail biotechnology companies with little or no revenue. These stocks are, therefore, speculative and volatile. Even when prospects seem promising, there is no predicting the future. Losses incurred may be significant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.