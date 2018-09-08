11 Energy 'Safer' Dividend WallStars Deliver 17%-82% September Target Gains

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top "safer" dividend energy WallStars projected 17.71% more gain than from the same investment in all ten.

Besides safety margin, "safer" dividend energy WallStars also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and P/E ratios, to further verify their dividend support.

11 of those 82 energy sector top broker-favored WallStars were deemed "safer" for dividends because they showed positive annual returns, and free cash flow yields greater than their dividend yields 9/6/18.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Assert Ten "Safer" Dividend Energy Equities To Net 17% to 81.85% Gains By September 2019

Nine of the ten top-gain "safer" dividend energy equities, based on analyst 1-year target prices (tinted gray in the chart above), were verified as being among the top ten yielders for the coming year. Thus, the dog strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates, proved 90% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were flagged by estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in each highest yielding stock. That dividend and the aggregate one-year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to September 6, 2019 were:

Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP) netted $818.52, per estimates from four analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% opposite the market as a whole.

Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) netted $315.48 based on a median price estimated by six analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% less than the market as a whole.

Valero Energy Partners (VLP) netted $296.78 based on the median of estimates from fourteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% less than the market as a whole.

Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) netted $283.14 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from ten analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% more than the market as a whole.

Chevron Corp. (CVX) netted $263.35 based on mean target price estimates from twenty-one analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

China Petroleum (SNP) netted $245.51 based on the median of estimates from four analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% more than the market as a whole.

Canadian Natural (CNQ) netted $222.10 based on 'safer' dividends plus price estimates from twenty-seven analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% more than the market as a whole.

Sunoco (SUN) netted $219.90 based on a median target price estimate from fourteen analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% less than the market as a whole.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) netted $190.81, based on dividends plus the median of estimates from twelve analysts, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% more than the market as a whole.

CNOOC Ltd. (CEO) netted $171.87 based on target price estimates from four analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 30.28% on $10k invested as $1k each of these ten "safer" dividend Energy WallStars. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 16% over the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

"Safer" Dividend August-September Energy WallStars

Yield (dividend/price) results from here September 5 supplemented by 1-year total returns (Annual) verified by YCharts for eleven stocks in the energy sector projected the actionable conclusions discussed herein.

Four Of Six Component Industries Were Represented By The 11 "Safer" Dividend Energy WallStars For August-September

The set of 11 firms showing positive annual returns and whose dividends were backed by adequate cash as of September 5 data broke out thus, by industry: midstream (5); refining & marketing (1); integrated (3); E&P (2); equipment & services (0); drilling (0).

Top ten "safer" dividend energy dogs showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends composed the four industries on the list above.

Energy Sector WallStars With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 top yield and 50 top price target upside energy sector stocks carved out of this master list of 82. Below is the list of 11 resulting from the "safety" check noting positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover their estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate income and cash flow, however, is subject to any board of directors choosing to promote company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. The frequent cuts and cancellations of dividends in the energy sector need not be listed because they happen so frequently. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to show additional methods to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a remarkable financial accomplishment.

To quantify top gain rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Identified Nice Gains From Lowest Priced "Safer" Dividend Energy Sector WallStars

Ten "safer" dividend energy WallStars with the biggest yields September 5 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" High Yield Dividend Energy WallStars, (11) To Deliver 34.26.% Vs. (12) 29.10% Net Gains from All Ten To September 2019

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten energy pack by yield were determined by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 17.71% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced 'safer' dividend energy stock, Sanchez Midstream Partners showed the best net gain of 81.85% per analyst targets.

The lowest priced five "safer" dividend energy WallStars as of September 6 were: Sanchez Midstream Partners; Green Plains Partners LP; Shell Midstream Partners; GasLog Partners; Equinor ASA (EQNR), with prices ranging from $8.65 to $25.00.

Higher priced five "safer" dividend energy WallStars as of September 6 were: Sunoco; Valero Energy Partners; China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.; Chevron Corp.; CNOOC Limited, with prices ranging from $27.02 to $171.53.

This distinction between five low priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

