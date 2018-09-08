Frontline: Q2 2018 Earnings Analysis

On Wednesday, August 22, 2018, oil tanker operator Frontline Ltd. (FRO) announced its second quarter 2018 earnings results. These results were certainly better than the market expected as the company's earnings beat the expectations of analysts and also posted a solid year-over-year revenue gain. The market clearly liked these results as the stock was driven up by nearly 4% in the pre-market trading session. With that said though, the overall market environment for oil tankers is quite weak and has been for quite some time so the company continues to struggle.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Frontline's second quarter 2018 earnings results:

Frontline reported total operating revenues of $166.821 million in the second quarter of 2018. This represents an 11.10% increase over the $150.148 million that the company brought in during the year-ago period.

The company reported an operating loss of $1.009 million during the most recent quarter. This represents an improvement over the $1.406 million loss that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Frontline's average time charter rates were consistently lower across all of the different types of ship in its fleet than in the first quarter of 2018. Naturally, they were also much lower than last year.

The company took delivery of two VLCCs in April 2018. These two ships are both currently under two-year charters at a rate of $21,250 per day.

Frontline reported a net loss of $22.860 million in the second quarter of 2018. This works out to $0.13 per diluted share and represents a decline over the $19.379 million loss that the company reported in the second quarter of last year.

Most likely, the first thing that someone reading these highlights is likely to notice is that Frontline's revenues were higher in the most recent quarter than in the year-ago one. The most significant reason for this is that the company's fleet was larger in the most recent quarter. As of June 30, 2018, Frontline operated a fleet consisting of 63 vessels boasting an aggregate capacity of 12.3 million DWT. These consist of:

46 vessels owned by Frontline (12 VLCCs, 16 Suzemax tankers, 18 Aframax tankers);

Eight VLCCs that are under capital leases;

One VLCC that is recorded as an investment in finance lease;

Two VLCCs chartered in from an unrelated third party; and

Six vessels that are under the company's commercial management (two Suzemax tankers, two LR2 tankers, and two Aframax oil tankers).

As mentioned in the highlights, in April, Frontline took delivery of two VLCC tankers that are chartered in from an unrelated third party. This is how these two vessels are reflected in the list above. These two vessels are currently under a two-year charter of $21,250 per day, with an option for a third year at a rate of $23,750 per day. Unfortunately, this rate is higher than the $11,700 spot rate that VLCC ships averaged during the second quarter. Thus, it is certainly possible that these ships will not only boost Frontline's revenues but also increase its losses as the company may not be able to generate enough revenue from these ships to cover the charter rates that it has to pay.

This was the case with the eight ships that Frontline has chartered from Ship Finance International (SFL). These eight VLCCs earned an average of $8,100 per day during the second quarter of 2018, which makes this the fourth consecutive quarter that these ships failed to generate enough revenue to cover the $20,000 per day payment that Frontline has to make to Ship Finance. Thus far, Frontline has been able to rely on a previously built-up cash buffer to cover the difference between what it has to pay and what the ships have actually been able to bring in. However, at the end of the second quarter, that buffer contained $3.9 million and so is no longer large enough to cover these payments. Thus, Frontline will, going forward, only pay the amount that these ships are actually able to bring in using the spot market. Frontline will still have to make up the difference to Ship Finance, but it will do it at a time when Frontline's finances permit. While this arrangement will certainly slow the cash drain at Frontline, it will also result in Ship Finance generating less cash until it gets the full amount of the missed payments.

One of the major stories surrounding the shipping industry right now is the impending implementation of the requirement that all ships reduce their sulfur emissions by switching to low sulfur fuel and installing exhaust gas scrubbers. All operating ships are required to follow this rule by 2020. This has prompted Frontline to acquire a 20% ownership interest in FMSI, one of the leading manufacturers of exhaust gas scrubbers. This was an opportunistic move by the company that should enable it to save money on the installation of these devices (as it will basically get some back through its ownership stake) as well as profit off of the need that other shipping firms have for these scrubbers. This could certainly prove to be a shrewd move on the company's part going forward that could ultimately prove profitable for shareholders as FMSI capitalizes on the demand for these scrubbers.

Following the close of the second quarter 2018, Frontline entered into an Equity Distribution Agreement with Morgan Stanley (MS). This agreement essentially positions Frontline to be able to do a secondary offering of its common equity of up to $100 million. As is always the case with secondary offerings, this would have the effect of injecting new capital into the company and diluting existing shareholders. As Frontline currently has a market cap of $879.6 million, the company's current shareholders would certainly face significant dilution if the entire $100 million is raised. However, it is important to note that Frontline is not actually under any obligation to do this secondary offering. Thus far, the company has not actually sold any shares under this plan and has stated that it will not do so until the share price recovers from its current levels. The presence of this agreement could slow any potential increase, though, should the company start flooding new shares into a rising market.

While there are a few issues contributing to the current weakness in the oil shipping market, one of them is an oversupply of oil tankers. Unfortunately, there is no guarantee that this will change anytime soon, but there are a few promising signs. The first of these is that there has been a considerable increase in the rate of scrapping of old tankers. So far in 2018, 25 VLCCs have been scrapped and an additional fourteen have been sold for near-term scrapping. Meanwhile, at the start of the year, there were 57 VLCCs in the shipyards that are scheduled for delivery this year, although a few of these may see their delivery dates delayed into 2019. Thus, there is certainly a chance that the global VLCC fleet will decline in size this year. This could apply upward pressure on rates, particularly if the various global tanker operators increase the scrapping rate of their older ships in advance of the implementation of the low sulfur mandate.

In conclusion, Frontline is certainly weathering through the currently challenging shipping environment, which may be the best that it can hope to do given the current conditions. Fortunately, there are signs that the market may improve over the next year or two, but this is by no means certain. Should that prove to be the case, investors will likely see Frontline's share price increase somewhat.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SFL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.