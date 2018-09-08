U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: IPO Market Is Back In Session As 9 Deals Join The Calendar

As expected, a wave of deals launched after Labor Day. Nine set terms altogether, meaning the IPO calendar now contains 11 names planning to raise $4.6 billion over the next two weeks. More are expected to launch early in the coming week.
Five companies submitted initial filings, including three billion-dollar "unicorns."
Two blank check companies raised a combined $975 million in US offerings this past week. Led by dealmaker Michael Klein and former IHS chief Jerre Stead, Churchill Capital (CCC.U) upsized its offering to raise $600 million, tied for the year's largest SPAC. The Gores Group completed its third SPAC as Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ:GRSHU) raised $375 million; its past IPOs went on to acquire Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) and Verra Mobility (GSHTU; acquisition pending).
|
Issuer
|
Deal
|
Market Cap
|
Price vs.
|
First Day
|
Return
|
Gores Holdings III
|
$375M
|
$469M
|
0%
|
+2%
|
+2%
Blank check company formed by The Gores Group.
|
Churchill Capital
|
$600M
|
$750M
|
0%
|
+1%
|
+1%
Blank check company formed by dealmaker Michael Klein and former IHS CEO Jerre Stead to acquire a data and analytics provider.
IPO Market Snapshot
The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index is up 7.3% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 is up 7.4%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and Athene (NYSE:ATH). The Renaissance International IPO Index is down 8.4% year-to-date, while the ACWX is down 7.7%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Delivery Hero and Siemens Healthineers.