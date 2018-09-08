U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: IPO Market Is Back In Session As 9 Deals Join The Calendar

As expected, a wave of deals launched after Labor Day. Nine set terms altogether, meaning the IPO calendar now contains 11 names planning to raise $4.6 billion over the next two weeks. More are expected to launch early in the coming week.

Five companies submitted initial filings, including three billion-dollar "unicorns."

Two blank check companies raised a combined $975 million in US offerings this past week. Led by dealmaker Michael Klein and former IHS chief Jerre Stead, Churchill Capital (CCC.U) upsized its offering to raise $600 million, tied for the year's largest SPAC. The Gores Group completed its third SPAC as Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ:GRSHU) raised $375 million; its past IPOs went on to acquire Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) and Verra Mobility (GSHTU; acquisition pending).

2 SPACs During the Week of September 3rd, 2018 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Market Cap

at IPO Price vs.

Midpoint First Day

Return Return

at 09/07 Gores Holdings III $375M $469M 0% +2% +2% Blank check company formed by The Gores Group. Churchill Capital $600M $750M 0% +1% +1% Blank check company formed by dealmaker Michael Klein and former IHS CEO Jerre Stead to acquire a data and analytics provider.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index is up 7.3% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 is up 7.4%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and Athene (NYSE:ATH). The Renaissance International IPO Index is down 8.4% year-to-date, while the ACWX is down 7.7%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Delivery Hero and Siemens Healthineers.