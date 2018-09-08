Okta: Upside Limited

Okta's revenue growth may be vulnerable as well. Growth decelerated by three points sequentially this quarter, and further deceleration might cause investors to dial back their enthusiasm.

Shares have gained more than 4x from the IPO price last year. There are much better and more value-oriented names to invest in.

With shares so expensive, it's difficult to believe further upside is possible, especially as Okta is nowhere close to posting a profit.

While the company has achieved tremendous customer traction and revenue growth in a space it dominates, it also trades at a market-leading 19.7x forward revenue multiple.

Okta (OKTA), the popular single-sign on software company that went public last year, continues to defy gravity. Its stock has been rising all year amid a tense and choppy tech sector, but the company's recent Q2 earnings report resulted in one of the company's best one-day performances since its IPO. Shares of Okta vaulted up 20% in a single day, catapulting the stock to a near-$8 billion market cap and to its new all-time high:

I was an enthusiastic investor in Okta early on in its IPO. I liked that, among software companies, Okta was truly unique. It's not just another application software company that peddles common products such as CRM or ERP, which are software categories with dozens of clones. Okta instead tackled a truly wide and critical area of software, managing internal access and networks, and it has achieved vast success.

Yes, I sold too early and regret having done so. But I'll stand by my conviction that Okta's rally has a near-term ceiling and its valuation will severely cap future gains. When I think of the biggest long-term winners in the SaaS space, what come to mind are names like Adobe (ADBE) and Workday (WDAY) - companies that, for the most part, have been able to maintain double-digit revenue multiples and continue pushing their stock higher as they grew. Even so, however, these titanic companies (they are among the largest pure-play cloud companies in the market, together with Salesforce.com (CRM) and ServiceNow (NOW)) were only able to maintain revenue multiples in the low teens.

The law of gravity dictates that, at some point, Okta's valuation multiple will compress as well. So will its growth - last quarter, Okta grew revenues at 60% y/y; this quarter, that growth rate decelerated three points to 57% y/y. Okta's guidance for the full year (shown in the snapshot below) implies just 44% y/y growth in FY19, though Okta has been a perennially conservative guidance giver and this range is probably understated by $15 million (4%) or more:

Figure 1. Okta guidance update

Source: Okta investor relations

Of course, we can't expect Okta's revenue growth to keep maintaining its current pace forever. At some point its growth rates will come down, but in my view, investors may be blindsided by the pace of deceleration (sort of how they reacted to Facebook's (FB) announcement of sequential "high single-digit" deceleration in the back half of this year) and exit the stock. Okta's high growth has been the mainstay behind its humongous valuation - and with shares so richly valued, Okta is at risk. At its current share price of $72, Okta carries a market cap of $7.64 billion. After netting out $542 million of cash and $264 million of debt, Okta is left with an enterprise value of $7.36 billion.

That's a valuation of 19.7x EV/FY19 revenues - the steepest valuation even among high-growth SaaS stocks and recent IPOs. At some point, Okta will settle into a more normalized valuation in the mid-teens. Investors would be wise to lock in their tremendous gains at this juncture.

Q2 download: growth holds up, but profits remain elusive

Here's a look at Okta's Q2 results that sent shares skyward:

Figure 2. Okta Q2 2019 earnings results

Source: Okta investor relations

Revenues continued to balloon at 57% y/y growth to $94.6 million. To Okta's credit, apart from being one of the most highly valued companies in the SaaS space, it also is one of the fastest-growing - so to some degree, its premium valuation is deserved. The main question is how much of a premium is appropriate.

That is especially true as Okta is expected to continue seeing decelerating revenue growth over the next few quarters; as previously mentioned, this quarter's growth rate lagged behind Q1 by three points. Still, Okta grew by far more than Wall Street was expecting: consensus expectations pinned this quarter's revenues at $84.8 million, or 41% y/y growth. The sixteen-point beat margin to Wall Street expectations is also one of the best performances in the SaaS space this quarter.

Okta added a couple of big-ticket clients in the quarter. Among them are 21st Century Fox (FOXA), the media giant, as well as BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) and Vox Media (VOXM). In total, the company ended the quarter with 5,150 customers. Among the existing customer base, net retention remained high at 121% - the same as last quarter.

The billings picture, however, may pose a potential problem. Bill Losch, Okta's CFO, reported that billings grew just 53% y/y. When Billings growth lags behind revenue growth, it's usually a forward-looking indicator that revenue growth might tip over and decelerate.

Save for billings, Okta reported a strong quarter on the top line. However, profits remain far in the distance. Despite small margin improvements this quarter, Okta remains far from being able to generate a GAAP operating profit. This may prove to be the company's Achilles' heel - investors are able to tolerate losses as long as growth outperforms, but eventually Okta has to turn its losses around.

Gross margin in the quarter improved 300 bps year over year, helped both by a stronger mix of subscription revenues and a ~10 point improvement in professional services margins to -17.9%, up from -26.5% in the year-ago quarter. Like many other companies, Okta performs professional services below cost to attract new clients, but luckily, its mix of subscription to services revenue is higher (at 93%) than most SaaS companies.

Operating expense items, however, remained high. The company's sales and marketing costs exploded by 56% y/y to $59.0 million, continuing to be Okta's largest expense category and only improving by one point as a percentage of revenues. This indicates that, while Okta's growth is expensive, it is also costly to produce. Okta also nearly doubled its general and administrative expenses. GAAP operating losses, as a result, widened to -$38.4 million, which represents a staggering loss margin of -40.6%, only 280 bps better than -43.4% in the year-ago quarter. The beat to analysts' EPS expectations (-$0.15 versus consensus of -$0.19) was also a bit lighter than the revenue beat.

Free cash flow losses also widened somewhat to -$11.3 million, up from -$10.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Of course, Okta still has plenty of liquidity to sponge up its current losses, but it's fairly evident that Okta has a lot more to prove on the bottom line front. A company that's trading so richly should be able to perform well on both growth and profitability.

Key takeaways

There's no doubt that Okta had a fantastic second quarter as well as an upbeat outlook for the remainder of the year, but a valuation multiple near 20x this year's revenues should make many investors skittish. Very few companies are able to preserve such a premium valuation for an extended period of time. If you're thinking of cashing in big gains on Okta's stock, you're probably not the only one. Okta's high multiple, in my view, makes it extremely susceptible to profit-taking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.