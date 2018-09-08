Immense Upside Contrarian Play In This German Conglomerate

It's easy to identify a path to possible 37%+ total returns in the next 12-18 months, even if Bayer doesn't quite execute as it should.

In about a year, many of these headwinds will have either subsided or received clarity. When this happens, the stock will rebound.

Soft sales combined with its ongoing exposure to financial damages related to the Roundup lawsuits have pushed the stock to extremely compressed valuations.

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding pharmaceutical and agricultural conglomerate Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYZF). The company just closed its enormous $63 billion acquisition of Monsanto after two years of jumping through regulatory hoops. The company gave a recent warning on profits for this year that will come in lower than originally forecasted. Meanwhile, the unknown extent of liability for pending lawsuits surrounding its Roundup brand has the market spooked. These are just some of the reasons why the market has punished shares, pushing them to new 52-week lows. It may take 12-18 months for the dust to settle, but the investment picture for Bayer should look far and away better by then. With how compressed valuations have become, 37%+ gains are possible by the end 2019.

About The New Bayer AG

Bayer's German roots mean that it's not as much of a household name among American investors. But when you explore the business and its vast portfolio of well known brands, you quickly have an "ah-ha" moment as retail investors will recognize many of Bayer's products. The landscape of Bayer changed dramatically with the closure of the Monsanto deal, so it's best we review the company's structure as it now stands.

Bayer AG is a conglomerate that deals in pharmaceuticals, consumer/animal health products, and agricultural science and chemicals. The company reports in four main segments, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Animal Health, and Crop Science. Post Monsanto, pharmaceuticals and crop science are the largest arms of the company, followed by consumer and animal products. The company's new size is approximately 45 billion Euros in sales.

Source: Bayer AG

To help familiarize investors with the product portfolio, and the extent to which Bayer products touch our lives, we will quickly work through each business segment.

Consumer Products

Source: Bayercare

The consumer products - though not a primary revenue driver for the business, is filled with household name products that we see in our medicine cabinets and stores on a daily basis. These products are all important consumer health products that will be purchased in any economic environment.

Animal Products

The animal products segment engineers and produces products for both companion animals such as cats and dogs, as well as farm animals. The products include antibiotics and other products to maintain animal health and protection from diseases.

Pharmaceuticals

The pharmaceutical business is currently an area of focus for management. As Bayer financially recoups from the debt load taken on as a result of the Monsanto deal, Bayer could be seen making some strategic moves to expand the pharmaceutical business.

Source: Bayer AG

The pharmaceutical business is a crucial part of Bayer. The pipeline is very solid with cancer and cardiovascular products dominating the pipeline (high areas of growth in the medical field). The top 3 selling products in the pharmaceutical division are Xarelto (stroke prevention), Eylea (wet AMD), and Mirena (birth control IUD). The patents for these products don't expire until 2023 at the earliest, giving Bayer time to build its product base.

Crop Science

The huge acquisition of Monsanto has transformed the agricultural division of Bayer. Where Bayer's initial competencies were primarily in protecting crops, the Monsanto addition gives Bayer a complete solutions offering. Bayer is now able to touch each aspect of the farming process from establishing crop yield, protecting that yield, and analyzing various types of data with digital solutions.

Source: Bayer AG

This newly reshaped agricultural division is the crown jewel of the company. Food is a basic human need, and with rising populations and climate change calling for agricultural innovation to maximize production, Bayer is the dominant player in a growth industry.

Downward Share Price Catalysts

Source: Ycharts

In the face of a market that has appreciated more than 16% in the past year, Bayer's stock has fallen more than 34%. This whopping 50.95 percentage point spread means that anyone holding Bayer over the past year has likely been very angry with how things have developed. Unfortunately, there are a number of negative pressures on the stock right now:

1.) Timing Of The Monsanto Close

The Monsanto deal took a long time to close, as it was heavily scrutinized by regulators. The deal took long enough that Bayer missed out on capturing the revenues from Monsanto's spring season - its busiest season, when farmers throughout the northern hemisphere are planting their crops. Monsanto's business is very cyclical, with the majority of its profits being generated during planting season.

Source: Bayer AG

2.) Guidance Cut & Soft Quarter

Bayer has been dishing out some bad news lately on the earnings front as well. In July, management cut its full-year sales guidance, from 51 billion Euros, to 49 billion Euros. This placed full-year earnings growth at an expected "high single-digit" range, down from what was supposed to be growth in the low teens.

On September 5th, the company released its second-quarter earnings, and saw only 1.3% year-over-year growth of core earnings. The pharmaceutical division was lower year/year due to currency and pricing pressures (volume was up 6%). Consumer health products were also soft with losses from volume and currency. The overall numbers were buoyed by a strong showing from the crop science segment.

3.) Roundup Lawsuits

The company is currently exposed to potentially sizable financial liability, as it faces lawsuits for a link between the key ingredient in its weed killer brand Roundup, and cancer. The most notable case thus far saw a California jury award $289 million to a groundskeeper on August 10th. In the European markets, the stock dropped 10% on the news.

The issue is far from resolved, as there are currently around 8,000 suits filed. Even if Bayer is able to appeal and reduce the award amount, some analysts think that potential damages could cost as much as $5 billion. Bayer management has disclosed that they are setting aside capital to defend themselves in these lawsuits, but didn't say how much.

The Opportunity

All of this bad news has pushed the stock to new lows. The current state of the company indicates short-term headwinds, but these should drastically ease up in the coming year. The Monsanto deal has finally closed as of early June, and Bayer will capture a full business cycle in FY2019. When this happens, overall business performance should lift.

The lawsuits will take some time to play out, and the duration and extent of damages is impossible to predict. If damages total in the $5 billion range, it would be another short-term headwind that Bayer would be able to absorb. The damages will not sink Bayer. The company - this year alone - is paying down debt related to the acquisition, and will pay down its debt position from 45 billion Euros, to 37 billion Euros by end of calendar year 2018. Bayer will have the financials to absorb any damages awarded.

Source: Ycharts

By Q2 of 2019, Bayer should be back on the upswing operationally. When it makes that turn, the sentiment change from the market offers a lot of opportunity. The stock has been beaten down to less than 9X TTM earnings. This is insanely low when you compare the earnings multiple to what the stock has traded at throughout the decade.

Source: Ycharts

We see the same thing when looking at the yield on free cash flow. Cash flow is the "blood" of a business, and when you are maximizing free cash flow per dollar invested, you are setting up for a good return on your investment. I typically look for a yield in the high single digits or higher, and we see that with a yield approaching 9%, Bayer meets this benchmark.

Source: Market Watch

There is a lot of upside here as a contrarian play. The stock's 10-year median earnings multiple is 22X. But just for the sake of illustration and a margin of safety, let's assume that Bayer gets repriced to only 15X earnings 12-18 months from now. This would occur once Monsanto's busy season gets priced in, and the company's performance hits an upswing.

With average estimates for next year's earnings at approximately $7.57 per share, the stock would reprice to around $113 per share. This represents an upside of about 34% within the next year.

But Wait, There's More! (Dividends Are A Bonus)

Source: Bayer AG

European stocks are almost never on the radar of American dividend focused investors because they don't often follow a methodical, consistent growth pattern that many American stocks do. This doesn't mean, however, that the growth isn't present. The dividend has grown at a CAGR of 8% from 2008-2017, a strong, inflation beating pace.

And because of the beaten down stock price, the yield on the current price of shares is 3.77%. This is not only well in excess of what income investors can find with 10-year treasuries, but is drastically higher than its five-year yield average of 2.35%.

Conclusions

Bayer is facing some sizable challenges in the near term, but the investment picture should look a lot better a year from now. Its top selling drugs within the pharmaceutical unit are years away from patent expiration, giving management time to initiate growth engines. Meanwhile, the crop science division - post acquisition closure - makes for arguably the world's largest integrated agricultural chemical entity. There are a lot of "wide moat" businesses to be found within Bayer.

That is why the upside is large when you consider how far the stock has fallen. Even if Bayer somewhat falls on its face, the stock is still poised to see notable upside from current levels. When you throw in a high yielding dividend that pays you to wait, what's not to like?

Please click the "Like" button if you found this insight useful. You can receive updated content by hitting the orange "Follow" button.

Author Disclaimer: Wealth Insights is an investor, and investment author. His content is not geared to anyone's specific investment goals, time horizons, or risk tolerance. Content is for illustrative purposes only, and is not intended to displace advice from a fee based financial adviser. Accuracy of data is not guaranteed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.