SHU Portfolio: Finisar Should Embrace More Outsourcing

However, we feel that the company would be able to benefit much more if it left its near 100% in-house sourcing behind. That is hamstringing the company, in our view.

Upswings in telecom and 3D Sensing especially, and 5G and Finisar's cheaper third generation QSFP28 will be the main drivers.

Finisar produced good Q1 results and the next couple of years look promising for the company.

Finisar (FNSR) which has been one of the underperformers in our SHU portfolio (per September 8):

The company came out with pleasantly surprising Q1 figures, from the earnings deck:

It has to be said, though, that it's difficult to qualify this company as a long-term growth play:

But there are reasons to be optimistic for the coming two years or so:

Telecom demand from China, but also from places like India is coming back. Finally!

The 5G party is starting.

The VCSEL party is also starting, first Apple (AAPL), then Android, and management also mentioned automotive.

A large CapEx effort, most notably in Sherman (VCSELs), is closing down and the company is also cutting operational cost.

But guess what? Finisar is hampered in telecom and VCSELs by capacity constraints (even if the Sherman facility should come online somewhere during Q3) and we are starting to have questions about the company's business model (see below).

3D Sensing

Here is probably where most of the upside resides for the company, although this isn't likely to be immediate. Several things became clearer during the Q1CC:

In the near future, most demand will still come from one customer, Apple.

Management expects with the Sherman facility up and running, it will increase its share at Apple.

The company has multiple other parties lined up as they completed (or are in process) qualification processes with "many new" customers in the Android space and even in automotive. While the immediate revenue (although starting in Q3 already) opportunity isn't large (also due to the capacity constraints), this revelation should really underpin the longer-term outlook for the stock.

This demand is seasonal, that is, H2 is strong with H1 weaker.

In Q2, the company will produce to capacity from their Allan facility, which maxes out at $20M-$25M a quarter.

The Sherman facility will complete in Q4, but whether that adds to the sales in Q3 depends on the qualification process at Apple. Management seems somewhat optimistic.

The company will use the Sherman capacity in a more linear fashion for the seasonal upturn in H2 2019 (calendar year).

Yields were choppy in the Allen facility, but this had more to do with the low production volume. Now that this has increased, yield is improving and this experience is transferable to the new Sherman facility.

The start-up cost (hiring, qualification, etc.) will be excluded from the figures until the facility is up and running. In Q1, these costs were $7M.

The upshot: the company has a big opportunity here, but this will not materialize instantly. There will be more immediate benefits like a reduction in the CapEx in Sherman, which have been a rather substantial $97M in Q1.

In Q2, a fairly dramatic reduction will set in as CapEx in Sherman will only be $35M and in Q4 the facility should be complete. The third building in Wuxi will be completed even before that, but the CapEx here is much lower ($4M in Q1).

Telecom

This is another part of the company which is growing, driven by demand from China and India for ROADMs. And that's a good sign as ROADMs tend to be a leading indicator and management thinks the core transceiver market will follow. From the Q1CC:

In our core business, we are continuing to see a very strong demand for our ROADMs on a global basis with India and China beginning to deploy ROADMs in large volumes. For the upcoming 5G transition for wireless, we are a leading supplier of the major OEMs of 25 gig and 100 gig data rates for both short and long-reach applications.

WSS demand was especially strong even if demand can be a bit lumpy, most notably in China but also in India, the US and Europe. Despite possible lumpiness, management saw a wide-ranging use in China and expects the demand to be sustained.

The problem is, though, that the company is capacity constrained with management still assessing how much to invest in new capacity as demand can be lumpy. So management guides telecom revenue flat for Q2, but they did say that they feel that this increase in demand is sustainable so we might see CapEx in the near future.

Datacom

This was a weak spot during the quarter as price erosion continued and revenues from their QSFP28 was down in the quarter, but this was predominantly in 40G.

There was compensation from other products like CFP, CFP2 and the transition to 100G is well underway. The company will address them with their third generation QSFP28 which has a lower price point to recoup some margin. This is Q3 stuff and calendar 2019 though.

Margins

FNSR Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The above numbers are GAAP. Non-GAAP gross margin increased to 27.5% from 24.7% sequentially. Non-GAAP operating expenses fell in dollar terms sequentially and non-GAAP operating margin came in at 5.9%, up from 1.5% in Q4 2018.

Q2 non-GAAP gross margin is guided at 28% and non-GAAP operating margin at 7%-8%, so the margin improvement is set to continue and management argued that operating margins will keep on improving due to cost cutting on all the different parts (G&A, S&M and R&D).

Cash

FNSR Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Free cash flow clearly took a hit from the CapEx boom, although operational cash held up much better. Anyway, the company is sitting on a mountain of cash ($1.2B!) with no clear indication what they're going to do with it.

Guidance

Manufacturing

The company is hardly at the heights of its operational performance and markets are not experiencing any kind of super boom, but they are hampered by capacity constraints on two fronts, telecom and VSCELs.

In VSCELs particularly, they were (and probably still are) the preferred supplier for Apple, but had to cede most of the initial ramp to competitor Lumentum (LITE) which has a much more nimble strategy, not producing everything in-house.

So we were happy with the analyst questioning this strategy during the Q1CC, but not so happy with the answer from management:

I think that asymptotically, I'd like to introduce some flexibility to the supply chain. You're right that today everything is in-sourced. I think as we look out asymptotically, I'd like to have some flexibility in the model. Right now, given the situation around the tariffs that we've been talking about, having the internal flexibility has been useful.

Basically, they're not going to change a whole lot. Now, one could argue that producing everything in-house confers benefits in terms of guaranteed quality, supply and margins, but we would argue it also has disadvantages, like the lack of flexibility, the inability to scale rapidly and match capacity to demand, and perhaps also the lack of enlisting third-party expertise.

And guess what, it isn't delivering superior margins on any consistent basis either:

FNSR Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Valuation

FNSR EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Analysts expect an EPS of $0.82 this fiscal year and $1.42 in fiscal 2020.

Verdict

We think the next couple of years promise to be good for shareholders in Finisar, based on several market drivers, combined with cost cutting. But we have soured quite a bit on this name, most notably on its business model.

We think their business model of producing everything in-house hampers the growth of the company. We've seen how fast Lumentum could expand selling VCSELs to Apple where Finisar seemed to be the preferred supplier, simply because Lumentum doesn't have the same capacity limitations as it outsources much more.

We think Finisar should embrace this at least to some extent. It is now producing to capacity in telecom and VCSELs, while we're only in the early innings of the upswing in both. That's simply not good enough, even if they will have new capacity coming online before the end of the year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNSR, LITE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.