Dividend Champion Spotlight: General Dynamics Corporation

This article is part of a series that will put a spotlight on "Dividend Champions" and the fundamentals behind their success.

The stock has heated up since the election of President Trump, and remains another 17% or so from where I would consider buying shares.

The cash flow metrics haven't been as high as I would like, but the recently closed acquisition of CSRA should improve this.

The aerospace and defense industries contain some of the widest moat businesses you can invest in. Not only are there wide technological and financial barriers to entry, but the ability for these companies to work with governments is a moat in itself. Today's dividend champion spotlight shines on General Dynamics Corporation (GD), whose 27-year dividend growth streak makes it a relatively new addition to the dividend champion list. General Dynamics boasts a strong presence in several highly technical industries. The need for continual innovation will provide a growth passage through the years to come.

General Dynamics is a defense technology and aerospace company headquartered in Falls Church, VA. The company designs and manufactures tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, ships, and jets, and electronics for various government defense agencies and military branches. The company reports in four segments: Aerospace (26% of revenue), Combat Systems (19% of revenue), Information Systems & Technology (29% of revenue), and Marine Systems (26% of revenue). In all, General Dynamics generates more than $30 billion in revenues per year.

Financial Performance

GD Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

General Dynamics' revenue tract has been a bit choppy over the years due to different variables such as government spending levels and FX fluctuations. Revenues have grown at a 10-year CAGR of 1.29%, while earnings have grown at a 10-year CAGR of 6.53%.

Moving onto the financial efficiencies of General Dynamics, the first things that I look for are stability in the margins and a high conversion rate of revenues to free cash flow. You want to invest in businesses that are consistently profitable, and that are throwing off healthy amounts of cash. I typically set a benchmark of 10% free cash flow conversion. Companies that hit this mark are usually able to produce enough cash to grow the dividend and reinvest for growth - without having to rely on taking on debt.

GD Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

We see that operating margins have remained stable for the most part, aside from a dip in 2013. The quick decline, and snap back to the trend line indicates it was a special event that caused the dip. Meanwhile, General Dynamics has been a disappointment in the cash flow department. The company has spent the majority of the decade being unable to even get to a 9% conversion rate. This has just recently improved to 11%. General Dynamics just closed its $9.7B acquisition of CSRA, an IT solutions provider. This higher margin, less capital intensive business should provide a boost to free cash flow conversion, and investors should monitor this to make sure it holds true in the upcoming quarters.

GD Cash Return on Capital Invested (CROCI) (TTM) data by YCharts

The next metric we review is the cash return on invested capital. This gauges the effectiveness of management's ability to generate cash with the resources that General Dynamics deploys. This is also a backhanded indicator of a company's "moat". A company that is profitable and operates efficiently will generally have a CROCI that is at least in the low teens. With General Dynamics' CROCI at 14.27% (and has spent much of the decade at a higher figure than that), we can feel good about General Dynamics' business viability.

The last place we look before moving our analysis forward is the balance sheet. With the CSRA acquisition closed, General Dynamics is currently sitting on $10.5 billion worth of net debt. The majority of this stems from the funding for the acquisition. This puts the balance sheet at a leverage ratio of approximately 2.2X EBITDA. This is still just below my 2.5X EBITDA leverage ratio that I use as my "threshold for concern". General Dynamics has a history of operating at a pretty low leverage ratio, so I expect management to pay this down over the next handful of years.

Dividend Outlook

General Dynamics is a fairly new dividend champion with a dividend growth streak that is at 27 years and counting. The dividend is paid quarterly, and totals an annual payout of $3.72 per share. At the current share price, the dividend currently yields 1.91%. This is a bit under what investors can get from 10-year US treasuries (currently yielding 2.94%), so investors prioritizing on income may not find General Dynamics to be an appealing investment opportunity.

GD Dividend Growth (Annual) data by YCharts

The dividend has grown at a CAGR of 11.5% over the past 10 years. This strong growth rate makes General Dynamics a great "compounder" for those who choose to reinvest the dividend over the long term - despite its lower starting yield. Meanwhile, the dividend only consumes about 40% of cash flows so there is room for the dividend to run. Investors shouldn't be surprised if the dividend growth rate dips in the near term. Management will likely make it a priority to pay down some of the debt accumulated from the CSRA acquisition. Still, General Dynamics is set up to be a great dividend growth stock for years to come.

Growth Opportunities & Threats

As a company heavily involved in defense technology, the largest variable in General Dynamics' business is the US government - both as an opportunity, and a risk.

Source: General Dynamics

The US Department of Defense is a great opportunity because of the barriers of entry that it establishes with companies such as General Dynamics. The weapons, technologies, and systems that General Dynamics has implemented into the government's defense infrastructure over a period of years, virtually locks General Dynamics into the business as maintenance, upgrades, and newly developed applications are required over time. It would be tough for a competitor to come in and basically reinvent the wheel in order to gain that business.

Source: Department of Defense

But this comes with a cost. The high dollar spending of the US Department of Defense has been lucrative for defense technology companies such as General Dynamics. A scaling back of this budget would likely have a direct, negative impact on the business. Recent political movements have pushed for military spending cuts in order to help fund federal proposals such as universal healthcare and government funded college tuition. While I think we are a long ways off from seeing these types of drastic policies become a reality, the military's budget is certainly in the cross hairs of various politicians.

With only about $676 million in sales to foreign military entities, General Dynamics has the opportunity to expand its presence to foreign governments. This is easier said than done, as many foreign governments present the same barriers to entry that General Dynamics enjoys in the US. Still, this is something to keep an eye on.

Lastly, I wanted to touch on the CSRA acquisition once more. The CSRA acquisition's two key benefits to General Dynamics are that it provides a less capital intensive add-on to the overall business that should boost margin and cash flow. The other being that it puts more weight in the cyber services industry for General Dynamics. I think that in the coming decade, we will see an increasing emphasis from governments on cyber security. Companies that have both the relationship to be a supplier and the technology to provide solutions stand to benefit greatly.

Valuation

The defense industry has cooled off since the spring, and shares of General Dynamics are well off of 52-week highs, near $195 per share. Analysts are projecting full-year earnings to come in near $11.11 per share. Based on this, shares are currently trading at an earnings multiple of 17.55X earnings. This is a bit of a premium of about 17% to the median earnings multiple that General Dynamics has traded at over the past decade (about 15X earnings). While we are no longer in the earnings multiple "nose bleeds" that we were four months ago, the stock hasn't completely cooled yet.

Next, we look at the yield on free cash flow. This is one of my favorite metrics because my priority as an investor is to maximize the amount of free cash flow that I receive per dollar invested. In doing so, I set myself up for strong returns because cash rich companies are more likely to raise dividends and invest for growth, etc.

GD Free Cash Flow Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

My benchmark to indicate strong value would be a yield in the high single digits, to 10% range. At 4.43%, General Dynamics falls short of this. Yields have been much higher in the past several years, which shouldn't be a surprise as the sector has heated up since the 2016 election of President Trump.

Shares remain too expensive for my consideration at these prices. With the uncertainty of ever-changing political currents, investors should strive for a margin of safety. I like the 15X earnings multiple that the stock has averaged over time, especially if the CSRA acquisition sufficiently bumps up margins and cash flow. That would put a price target on shares of about $166 per share.

Wrapping Up

The defense industry has a rare assortment of barriers to entry that make owning some of the players involved in the industry a potentially lucrative investment. But because of the reliance on governments, investors should be careful about overpaying for these companies.

General Dynamics is a strong company that has a prominent place in the defense industry. I am excited to see what full integration of CSRA does for the cash flow metrics of the company, as that is my only real "beef" with General Dynamics performance wise. Even after the acquisition, the balance sheet is manageable, and the dividend is easily funded and poised to grow.

Depending on what happens in the mid-term elections, or the potential for a market correction, General Dynamics' stock probably has a ways farther to fall. When it does, investors should give it a closer look.

Please click the "Like" button if you found this insight useful. You can receive updated content by hitting the orange "Follow" button.

Author Disclaimer: Wealth Insights is an investor and investment author. His content is not geared to anyone's specific investment goals, time horizons, or risk tolerance. Content is for illustrative purposes only and is not intended to displace advice from a fee-based financial adviser. Accuracy of data is not guaranteed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.