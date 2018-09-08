DocuSign: Watch For A Rebound Opportunity

We have to watch out, however, for DocuSign's upcoming lockup expiration in late October. Further selling pressure then may create an opening to buy.

DocuSign isn't cheap at 11.5x FY19 revenues, but shares of DocuSign are rarely on sale. The stock has rebounded from pullbacks in the past, and this time is likely no exception.

Investors likely worried about DocuSign's decelerating revenue growth, which slowed to 33% y/y this quarter (down 4 points from 37% growth last quarter).

DocuSign (DOCU), the electronic signature company that went public earlier this year at just $29 per share, suffered a rare stumble after posting Q2 earnings. Despite beating Wall Street's top and bottom line estimates by a fairly sizable margin, shares of DocuSign - one of the new mainstays of the SaaS sector and a perennial investor favorite that seems to only go up - dropped precipitously and lost 15% from recent highs in a single week.

Of course, there's more going on in the tech sector than DocuSign's earnings alone. Emerging markets risk, a China trade war, and a NASDAQ that is teetering at record highs have caused investors to back off from permanently expensive stocks. Companies like Netflix (NFLX), Facebook (FB), and Twitter (TWTR) have lost tremendous amounts over the past quarter, while rebound plays like Cloudera (CLDR) have soared.

Perhaps DocuSign's stumble is a signal that investors are beginning to exit richly valued names. Last quarter, I had conjectured that there was no justification for DocuSign's rich valuation, at a stock price that's roughly equal to where DocuSign is trading today. I still retain that viewpoint - at DocuSign's current share price of $57, the company trades at a market cap of $8.67 billion. After netting out DocuSign's $819 million cash balance, the company has an enterprise value of $7.85 billion.

Against DocuSign's latest guidance range of $683-$688 million in revenues (representing 32% y/y growth, roughly in line with this quarter's growth rate), DocuSign currently trades at 11.5x EV/FY19 revenues:

Figure 1. DocuSign updated guidance ranges as of 2Q19

Source: DocuSign investor relations

Make no mistake - a double-digit revenue multiple is still expensive, and valuation arguments will come to the fore as the market continues its choppy trading pattern. However, now that DocuSign shares have cooled off somewhat, it's a good time to revisit the bullish rebound argument for this stock. DocuSign is no stranger to swift and sudden pullbacks - shares also fell in early June, but resurfaced at new all-time highs less than two months later. DocuSign's superb growth story as well as its movement closer to breakeven profitability will continue to support its long-term thesis, so I find it difficult to deny that DocuSign shares will recover.

DOCU data by YCharts

One point of caution, however. Per NASDAQ, DocuSign is up against its lockup expiration period, which is set for October 24. On that date, insiders and early investors will be free to sell their holdings at last - and because they're still sitting on 2x paper gains (even after this quarter's pullback) from DocuSign's IPO price of $29, there will be plenty of sellers of the stock in October.

History shows, however, that while lockup expirations tend to induce lots of volatility (particularly for winning IPOs), they are a distraction in the longer-term picture. The combination of a sour earnings quarter plus an upcoming lockup expiration, in my view, create a wonderful opportunity to buy shares of DocuSign at a discount. I'm willing to venture that shares will get even cheaper in October.

DocuSign is a buy, in my view, anywhere below $51 - representing 10x EV/FY19 revenues. Be patient, but remain on the lookout for an entry point in the coming months.

Q2 download: despite top-line deceleration, profit expansion is remarkable

Here's a look at DocuSign's Q2 results:

Figure 2. DocuSign 2Q19 results

Source: DocuSign investor relations

By most measures, DocuSign continued the trend of fantastic results that it began last quarter, its first official earnings release since going public. Revenues grew 33% y/y to $167.0 million. Investors perhaps fretted about the fact that revenue growth decelerated four points from last quarter's growth rate of 33% y/y, but we can't expect companies at DocuSign's ~$700 million run rate to continue their growth pace forever - and at any rate, DocuSign still looks on track to hit its ambitious revenue guidance for the year. The company also squarely beat Wall Street's expectations for $159.5 million in revenues for the quarter, representing 27% y/y growth and indicating a six-point beat to the top line this quarter.

Billings also kept in line with revenue growth, at a 32% y/y growth pace - signaling that DocuSign's revenue growth rate going forward will probably be pretty steady in the low/mid-30s. The company also added a hefty 25k customers in the quarter, bringing the quarter-end customer count to over 430k. This customer count is up 28% y/y. In addition, the company increased its count of customers with an ACV (annual contract value) in excess of $300,000 by 47% y/y to 246 total customers.

Perhaps even more impressive this quarter, however, was a notable improvement to bottom-line metrics and cash flow. DocuSign managed to improve its pro forma gross margin from an already-high 79% by two points to 81%, making DocuSign one of the richest-margin SaaS companies in the market:

Figure 3. DocuSign gross margin trends

Source: DocuSign investor relations

The company also managed decent efficiencies in its operating costs, and together with improved gross margins, DocuSign managed to break even on a pro forma operating profit basis:

Figure 4. DocuSign operating margin trends

Source: DocuSign investor relations

Pro forma operating margins improved by 5 points to +2%, up from -3% in the year-ago quarter. Pro forma EPS of $0.03 also showed upside to Wall Street expectations of $0.01.

But perhaps most importantly of all, DocuSign also showed a massive free cash flow expansion this quarter. As the company's growth begins to taper down, its free cash flow will become an even bigger part of its narrative and in defining its valuation:

Figure 5. DocuSign FCF

Source: DocuSign investor relations

DocuSign managed to triple free cash flow to $18.4 million in the quarter, up from $7.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Note also that through the first half of fiscal 2019, DocuSign has also generated $27.2 million in free cash flows - at an 8.5% margin, that could still see some improvement relative to fellow IPO peer Dropbox's (NASDAQ:DBX) FCF margin at 28%, but it's still a lot better than the breakeven FCF that DocuSign posted in 2Q18.

Key takeaways

In my view, DocuSign's recent pullback will lead into a strong buying opportunity in mid/late October, as pressure builds heading into DocuSign's lockup expiration. Despite current market sentiment, DocuSign remains a rare growth story - one that has been able to disrupt a broad market with many use cases, and one that is still growing at >30% y/y even as it stretches for a ~$1 billion revenue run rate (perhaps by FY2020) and crosses the profitability threshold. Keep an eye out for well-timed buying windows in this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.