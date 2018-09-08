The Weekly Charts For The 5 Equity ETFs Remain Positive Despite Last Week's Slump

The Russell 200 ETF fell below bull market territory last week, but its weekly chart remains positive but overbought.

The Transports ETF set its all-time high on Aug. 21 and continues to have a positive but overbought weekly chart.

The Nasdaq 100 QQQs ETF set its all-time high on Aug. 30 and remains in bull market territory with a positive but overbought weekly chart.

The Spiders ETF set its all-time high on Aug. 29 and its weekly chart shows that this ETF remains an “inflating parabolic bubble”.

The Diamonds ETF has a positive but overbought weekly chart, but is the only ETF below a high set in January.

Today, I will show weekly charts and the key value levels, pivots and risky levels.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)

The Diamonds ETF has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $255.45. Its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 89.71, up from 88.47 on Aug. 31, well above the overbought threshold of 80.00.

My monthly, annual and semiannual value levels are $253.81, $246.52 and $243.29, respectively, with weekly and quarterly risky levels of $362.17 and $264.99, respectively, which are below the all-time intraday high of $265.93 set on Jan. 26. To reach bull market territory DIA needs to trade above $279.84.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY)

The Spiders ETF has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $284.30. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 91.98 versus 92.10 on Aug. 31, with both readings above 90.00. This is a warning that SPY continues as an “inflating parabolic bubble”.

My annual and semiannual value levels are $276.34 and $270.84, respectively, with monthly and quarterly pivots at $285.45 and $288.57, respectively, and this week’s risky level at $290.65 versus the all-time intraday high of $291.74 set on Aug. 29. To reach bull market territory SPY needs to trade above $303.50.

Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)

The Nasdaq 100 QQQ ETF has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF just above its five-week modified moving average of $180.41. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 86.17 versus 86.41 on Aug. 31, with both readings well above the overbought threshold of 80.00.

My semiannual and annual value levels are $169.40 and $156.14, respectively, with my weekly and quarterly pivots at $182.26 and $183.98, respectively, and my monthly risky level at $188.50 versus the all-time intraday high of $187.53 set on Aug. 30. QQQ is in bull market territory, 20.6% above its Feb. 9 low of $150.13.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSEARCA:IYT)

The Transports ETF has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $200.30. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 85.13 versus 84.06 on Aug. 31, with both readings well above the overbought threshold of 80.00.

My monthly and semiannual value levels are $196.57 and $181.19, respectively, with my annual pivot of $204.61 and weekly and quarterly risky levels of $209.93 and $215.57, respectively. To reach bull market territory IYT needs to trade above $211.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

The small caps ETF has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $169.01. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 85.45 versus 83.33 on Aug. 31, with both readings above the overbought threshold of 80.00.

My annual and semiannual value levels are $165.04 and $154.04, respectively, with my monthly pivot at $169.83 and my quarterly risky level at $177.79. IWM needs to close above $171.00 to return to bull market territory.

