Will Semi-Subs Rates Rise Rapidly?

I look at semi-subs data, add it to drillship data, and compare to the potential demand estimates provided by Transocean.

This article is a continuation of the discussion started in my recent work "Will Drillship Rates Rise Rapidly?", which was inspired by comments provided by Transocean (RIG) in relation to its purchase of Ocean Rig (ORIG). While the Transocean and Ocean Rig deal is the topic of the day, shareholders of other companies like Diamond Offshore (DO), Rowan (RDC), Ensco (ESV), Noble Corp. (NE), Seadrill (SDRL), and Seadrill Partners (SDLP) also should watch the situation closely, as floater dayrate dynamics impact all of them.

After reviewing my original article on drillships, I decided to make the floater picture (and my oversupply argument) more complete by providing the data for semi-submersibles and comparing the resulting picture to the potential demand data provided by Transocean in its presentation on the Ocean Rig deal. As in the previous article, the data used will be taken from Bassoe Analytics database. Without further ado, let's dive in.

Bassoe Offshore database shows 142 semisubmersible rigs. Currently, 69 rigs are drilling, 32 rigs are warm stacked, 32 rigs are cold stacked, and 9 rigs are under construction. In the semisubmersible space, age is not as important as in the drillship space - there's demand for older harsh-environment rigs, and there's also a segment for older moored rigs. Therefore, I will not write off older rigs from supply simply because of their age as I did with older drillships in the previous article.

Let's start with rigs that are currently drilling. Between now and the end of this year, 30 rigs roll off contracts. Sure, some of these contracts may have options that are likely to be exercised, but the number is substantial.

Source: Bassoe Offshore

In the pictures above, you can see the valuation range column (second from the right side). A low valuation (double digits) mostly means that the rig must work, or it will turn into scrap, so owners of these rigs are motivated to find jobs for them. As the database shows the date when the rig is "next available", it does not account for the fact that a rig may have a contract in the future - like in Transocean 712 case (the rig is employed by ConocoPhillips (COP) from March 2019 to September 2020), but generally it gives a good feel of where supply stands.

This list was for semi-subs whose next available date is less than January 1, 2019. If we look at the next period, from January 1, 2019, to January 1, 2020, 29 rigs become available:

Source: Bassoe Offshore

Now let's take a look at warm stacked rigs, the immediate supply. Out of 32 warm stacked rigs, 10 have been made prior to 1990. Not all of them are going away - at least, not Diamond Offshore's Ocean Apex and Ocean Endeavor.

Source: Bassoe Offshore

The oldest of the remaining 22 rigs has been produced in 2008. This is definitely competitive supply waiting for jobs.

Source: Bassoe Offshore

Age matters more with cold stacked rigs. Most companies will try to fight for modern ones while the cost of bringing an old semi-sub back to life may be prohibitive (although we know that at least one company, Diamond Offshore, decided to take such risk due to the projected strength of the moored segment). Out of 32 cold stacked rigs, 13 have been built after 2007:

Source: Bassoe Offshore

Now let's visit the last category of potential supply, rigs under construction. There are 9 such rigs: 1 Awilco (OTCPK:AWLCF) rig, 4 Bluewhale Offshore rigs (it's a yard trying to market the rigs abandoned by customers), 2 Sete rigs which will get jobs from Petrobras (PBR), 1 Seadrill rig, and one Odfjell Drilling (OTC:ODJAF) rig.

Source: Bassoe Offshore

So, what the potential supply is? Before 2020, 59 semi-subs which are currently drilling either roll off contracts or have some spare time between contracts to be employed. Also, there are 32 warm stacked semis, 22 of which are modern rigs (and older ones do not necessarily have to be written off in the semi-sub segment). In the cold stacked segment, 13 rigs are modern and maybe the owners will try to save them. There are also 9 newbuilds and most of them will enter the market at some point.

Let's now recap the data on drillships: 27 rigs roll off contracts or have spare time between contracts to be employed before 2020, 32 rigs are warm stacked, 13 rigs are cold stacked and, perhaps, half of them can make it back to the market, and 20 rigs are under construction.

Time to combine the numbers to get the data for the floater segment (drillships + semis): 86 rigs roll of contracts or have spare time to be employed before 2020, 64 rigs are warm stacked, 29 rigs are under construction, and I'd estimate about 20 rigs that may try to come back from the cold stacked status.

Here's potential demand as advertised by Transocean:

Source: Transocean presentation

Fifty-nine rig years between now and the beginning of 2020 will not be sufficient enough to get all warm stacked rigs busy, let alone to deal with rigs rolling off contract, newbuild rigs, and cold stacked rigs.

Conclusion: The market needs much more jobs to get through the backlog of rigs. The industry needs to scrap much more rigs, including modern ones. Reactivations of cold stacked units outside of specific segments like the moored segment may prove a financially dangerous and industry-damaging exercise. I don't see floater rates doubling by 2020 as advertised by Transocean.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.