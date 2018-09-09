Zscaler: Due For A Pullback With Lockup Period Expiring

Ever since the first day of its IPO, Zscaler (ZS), the self-labeled "security-as-a-service" software company, has made giant waves. Zscaler is one of the only technology IPOs to more than double on its first day of trading. And since then, shares have continued to fly higher. After releasing Q4 earnings results that beat Wall Street's expectations by a wide mile, shares of Zscaler are back to chasing their all-time highs, which is 3x higher than the original IPO price of $16:

The main question for investors now is: can Zscaler's massive rally keep going? In my view, the answer is no - shareholders would be wise to lock in gains now.

Myriad of factors can derail Zscaler's rise

There's no doubt that Zscaler is a fantastic company. The company offers a rare breed of both high growth and reasonable profitability - for the past year, Zscaler has been able to maintain >50% y/y growth, achieve 80% gross margins, and turn operating cash flows positive. It's rare for a newly public SaaS company to appease investors on both the growth and profitability spectrums.

But there are three factors, in my view, that will limit Zscaler's upside:

The first and most obvious is deceleration. Deceleration is a natural part of any company's trajectory, and we can't expect Zscaler's revenues to continue growing at a >50% pace forever. However, when Zscaler's growth does tip over, investors may begin to retreat from the stock en masse. Zscaler released its first guidance outlook for FY19 (which begins in October of this year), and the revenue range of $250-$260 million (which is likely a bit conservative; Zscaler has been known to raise its guidance ranges every quarter) implies just 34% y/y growth over FY18's revenue of $190.2 million, and a marked drop from the 51% y/y growth it achieved this year:

Figure 1. Zscaler guidance range, FY19

Source: Zscaler investor relations

Valuation has also been a perennial concern. In the face of impending deceleration from this company, should investors be paying such an absurd amount for this stock? At Zscaler's current share price just above $46, the company carries a market cap of $5.51 billion. If we net out the $299 million of cash and marketable securities on Zscaler's balance sheet, that leaves us with an enterprise value of $5.21 billion.

This puts Zscaler's valuation at 20.4x EV/FY19 revenues - potentially the most expensive stock in the SaaS space, even beating out other expensive names like Okta (OKTA) and Coupa (COUP) by several turns. Some larger companies in the software sector, like Red Hat (RHT) and VMware (VMW), trade at 20x earnings. Sure, Zscaler's growth is impressive, but is it worth paying 20x revenues for a company that is expected to grow only in the high 30s and with limited profitability?

Lockup expiration in September is the cornerstone of these concerns. In light of the expected deceleration and richness of Zscaler's valuation, as well as the tremendous ~3x gains since its IPO, there will be plenty of company insiders and early investors who will want to lock in their gains when the lockup period is set to expire on September 12, as per NASDAQ. When a stock has risen 3x in six months, it's probably a good time to take your feet off the gas pedal.

Q4 download

That being said, it's difficult to argue that Zscaler had a fantastic fourth quarter release fueling its recent rally. Altogether, however, I find the strength of the quarter as well as the FY19 guidance to be insufficient to support Zscaler's expensive stock in the face of lockup expiration risks. Here's a look at the Q4 and full-year FY18 results:

Figure 2. Zscaler 4Q18 earnings results

Source: Zscaler investor relations

Zscaler maintained its fantastic >50% y/y growth rate, with revenues growing 54% y/y this quarter to $56.2 million. This result shocked Wall Street, which was expecting a consensus target of $50.7 million (+39% y/y), marking a fifteen-point beat to expectations this quarter.

Perhaps what was more impressive, however, was Zscaler's billings figure in the quarter. Fourth-quarter billings rose 72% y/y to $95.4 million, accelerating over the full-year billings growth pace of 65% y/y. When billings growth exceeds revenue growth, it's usually a good sign that revenue growth will either hold or accelerate. The strength in Zscaler's billings lends credence to the assumption that, contrary to its guidance range for FY19, Zscaler may not see a marked deceleration into FY19, or any deceleration at all. Still, however, I find this billings strength to be insufficient to defend Zscaler's high valuation multiple. Even if Zscaler continued to grow revenues at 50% y/y in FY19 ($285.3 million in revenues), the stock would still trade at 18.2x forward revenues.

In addition, Zscaler's CFO noted that the quarter's billings strength was due to an upfront renewal from several large clients. Excluding this, billings growth would have been "slightly below 60%". Here's the commentary from CFO Remo Canessa on the earnings call below:

"This quarter we benefited from a higher mix of upfront greater than one year billings including $16.5 million from one customers Jay previously mentioned. As a reminder, our contract terms are typically one to three years, and we primarily invoice our customers one year in advance. Excluding upfront greater than one year Billings in both periods, Billings would have grown slightly below 60%. Total backlog which represents remaining performance obligations was $398 million on July 31st, up 81% from $220 million one year ago and 30% from $305 million last quarter. Based on our ending July 31st annual recurring revenue for ZIA, approximately 35% is from our high end transformation bundle, which includes our next generation firewall and sandbox, up from approximately 20% that we referenced during our IPO."

On the profitability side, Zscaler also made some impressive advances - but again, still not enough to justify its huge valuation. Gross margins improved by two points year over year, but few one point sequentially, to 80%. This is a best-in-class gross margin, and management noted that its current focus is still on investing in the platform, not maximizing gross margins.

This year-over-year bump in gross margins also helped to contribute to a slimming of operating losses. Note, in particular, that Zscaler managed to cull down its sales and marketing spend (its largest component of operating expenses) to "only" 58% of revenues, better than 65% in the year-ago quarter. Combined with the two-point gross margin gain as well as efficiencies on the general and administrative side, Zscaler managed to trim down its GAAP operating losses to just -$7.9 million, or a -14% GAAP operating margin, vastly improved over a -36% margin in the year-ago quarter. Zscaler's pro forma EPS was also essentially breakeven at -$0.01, surpassing Wall Street expectations of -$0.05.

Final thoughts

Yes, it's true that Zscaler has continued to deliverer market-topping results, but at a >20x forward revenue multiple, it's safe to say that this outperformance has already been priced into the stock. When a company is trading this richly, even the slightest misstep or quarterly disappointment can send shares tipping over. This is especially true as we cross the lockup expiration period, as insiders will finally have the floodgates open to sell.

In my view, Zscaler remains a stock to be avoided. The risk-reward profile is heavily tilted against bulls.

