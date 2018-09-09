Consensus Outlook For SPY And QQQ

In an article earlier this year, I discussed how options prices represent a consensus outlook on return and risk for major indexes over specific time horizons. This approach to forming an outlook continues to look promising. In this article, I update the results for the months ahead.

The article linked above, at the start of February 2018, showed that options on SPY (a highly liquid ETF that tracks the S&P 500) suggested that the most likely return from February through June 15th (the date on which the June options expired) was 3.53% (not including dividends), which corresponds to an annualized return of 9.4% with annualized volatility of 14.2%. These values were encouraging for long positions. It is notable that the VIX at the start of Feb. had spiked up to 37, meaning that the VIX was showing a near-term outlook for volatility of 37%. At that time, I noted that the longer-dated options (the VIX is implied volatility for short-dated options) were suggesting a stable volatility outlook, meaning that the VIX was overreacting. Sure enough, VIX has been declining steadily since February and now stands at 14.7%.

VIX for the YTD (Source: Yahoo! Finance)

The S&P 500 rose by about 5% from the time my outlook article was published (Feb. 5th) until June 15th when the options expired. It bears mentioning, however, that the price return on the S&P 500 was about -0.9% from the close of January through June 15th - the first few days in February were rather volatile. Nonetheless, the generally bullish outlook from the options consensus in February has played out quite well for the year to date, with the S&P 500 up by about 9%.

So here we are, with a substantial gain in the S&P 500 so far this year - and an even greater gain for tech stocks (QQQ is up about 17%). VIX started the year at about 9.8 and it's now at about 15, a big jump in short-term volatility. Valuations, as everyone observes, are at high levels (PE, PE10), so it's of considerable interest to revise the options-implied probability distributions of return.

Options Consensus Outlook for S&P 500

I have generated the options-implied consensus distribution of returns for the S&P 500 using SPY options expiring on December 15th, 2018. The options quotes are from August 31st, so this distribution shows what is expected to happen between the start of September and the middle of December. I have found that showing the negative and positive return probabilities on top of each other is a useful way to assess the results (below). This view rotates the negative side of the probability distribution about the 0% return axis. So, the probability of a -5% return is about 5% and the probability of a positive 5% return is about 14%.

Options-implied return distribution for SPY options expiring Dec. 15, 2018 (as of August 31)

The mode of the distribution is at 2.9%, meaning that the most likely price return for the S&P 500 from September through December 15th is about 2.9%. There is a higher probability of a positive return than the equal-magnitude negative return all the way out to about 11% (where the two curves cross). For the more extreme cases, there is a higher probability of a negative return than a positive return - this is the standard skewed distribution that options-implied probability distributions tend to show.

Options-implied cumulative probability distribution for SPY options expiring Dec. 15, 2018 (as of August 31)

The 5th percentile return for this distribution is -16% (see chart above), meaning that there is a 1-in-20 chance of a return of -16% or worse for this period. This is generally a favorable outlook for the S&P 500 between now and mid-September. There is a 60% chance of a positive return over the next 3.5 months.

Options Consensus Outlook for the NASDAQ 100

Looking at the QQQ options expiring on December 15th (using quotes as of August 31), the options-implied consensus probability distribution of returns is quite bullish, with a 5% mode return (the peak of the distribution below), and there is a higher probability of a positive return than an equal-magnitude negative return for all returns between 0% and 15% (the crossover point of the two curves). The annualized implied volatility for this distribution is 18.1%, quite reasonable for QQQ.

Options-implied return distribution for QQQ options expiring Dec. 15, 2018 (as of August 31)

The 5th percentile of this return distribution (from the cumulative probability distribution, see chart below) is -18.5%, slightly higher than the value for SPY. The cumulative probability distribution also clearly shows the skewness: the worst 1-in-20 outcomes (the 5th percentile) are much more extreme than the best 1-in-20 outcomes (the 95th percentile). The cumulative probability distribution suggests that there is a 60% chance of a positive return on QQQ between September and December 15th.

Options-implied cumulative probability distribution for QQQ options expiring Dec. 15, 2018 (as of August 31)

Summary

As we enter September, which always tends to be quite volatile - and this year that seems to correspond to political uncertainties - the options markets for SPY and QQQ remain optimistic about additional positive returns until the end of the year. Granted, this just means that the odds are tilted favorably for gains - there is a 60% chance of more gains and a 40% chance of losses for both QQQ and SPY. Furthermore, there is a meaningful possibility of a loss of 20% or worse from now until the end of the year. For SPY, investors have a most-probable price return of 2.9% and a 1-in-20 loss potential of at least -16% (the 5th percentile). For QQQ, the most probable return is 5% with a 5th percentile of -18.5%. On a risk-adjusted basis, QQQ looks like a better bet, but the options markets provide an outlook that is generally favorable for both.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, QQQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.