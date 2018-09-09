Cedar Fair Press Release Raises Concerns

Cedar Fair LP (FUN), as it usually does shortly after the Labor Day weekend, posted preliminary results as its busy summer season came to an end.

Although most of its parks cease daily operations after Labor Day (with the exception being Knotts Berry Farm in southern California), the parks will be open during weekends in October for its popular Halloween themed events and half of the parks will again re-open for several weeks for its Winterfest activities late in the year.

The press release painted a nice picture and the shares bounced up more than 7% the past couple of days. The release was titled Cedar Fair Reports Record Revenues In August and was quick to note that its fiscal August set record results with:

"- Strong performance in August driven by increases in attendance (+5%), guest spending (+1%) and out-of-park revenues (+7%).

- Company reiterates its commitment to 4% distribution growth. Cedar Fair... announced that preliminary results for the five weeks ended Monday, September 3, 2018, represented record revenues for the fiscal month of August. For the five weeks, preliminary net revenues were $288 million, up 6%, or $17 million, when compared with the same period in 2017. This was the result of a 5%, or 255,000-visit, increase in attendance, a 1%, or $0.52, increase in average in-park per capita spending and a 7%, or $2 million, increase in out-of-park revenues, including resort accommodations."

Good news, right? Especially the part about the company's commitment to the 4% growth in the distribution. And it was even a bit better at the beginning of the next paragraph:

"Year-to-date preliminary net revenues through Labor Day, September 3, 2018, were $1.04 billion, up slightly when compared with the similar period through Labor Day, September 4, 2017. The 2018 results compared with 2017 reflect increases of 1%, or $0.38, in average in-park per capita spending to $47.46 and 5%, or $5 million, in out-of-park revenues, including resort accommodations, to $120 million."

Unfortunately, that paragraph concluded:

"These increases were offset by a 1%, or 225,000-visit, decrease in attendance to 20.0 million guest visits."

For several years the company had said that weather tends to even out over the course of the year, but despite that statement, weather has had a major impact for the past several years. One year it was poor weather in October that impacted its Halloween weekends. Another it was flooding and a harsh winter in the Midwest that extended the school year, holding down attendance at its parks in Q2. Last year a drag in attendance was blamed on weather during key weekends being too hot, and this past year it was too much rain.

With the Halloween weekends among the company's most profitable, and the continued expansion of operations (with Winterfest) after Labor Day, weather becomes more and more likely to impact results. And while this should not be ignored by investors, the larger concern should be with the company's inability to meet its Adjusted EBITDA guidance. This is what has been expected to drive the 4% increases in the payout and the company's investment in the business. From the press release:

"[CEO Richard] Zimmerman also reiterated the Company's commitment to delivering a steady 4% annual increase in the cash distribution to unitholders while continuing to invest in the business at a responsible level."

The company has been discussing 4% growth for most of this decade. First, it was with FUNforward and subsequently with FUNforward 2.0. Shown below is the slide used following a strong 2015:

The expectation was that $500 million would be achieved no later than 2017, and possibly in 2016. When the weather issues began to arise, 2016 came in at a somewhat disappointing $481 million. On the 2017 year-end conference call earlier this year, CFO Brian Witherow reported a decline in Adjusted EBITDA:

"Adjusted EBITDA which we believe is a meaningful measure of our park level operating results was $479 million for 2017 down $2 million or less than 1% when compared with our record results from last year. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA for 2017 was due to higher planned operating costs and the lower than anticipated attendance growth."

From the press release this week, we now find out that:

"the Company now expects 2018 full-year net revenues to be in the range of $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion, and full-year Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $460 million to $470 million."

That will be back to back years of declining EBITDA. And, equally important, it means that the 2018 target of $500+ million won't be achieved until at least 2019.

The Distribution

To be clear, Cedar Fair is not a corporation but is a publicly traded Limited Partnership. Instead of shares, one owns and trades units, and instead of getting paid a dividend, the unitholder receives a quarterly distribution. There are some significant differences around tax time, and even when the asset is held in a tax-sheltered IRA account, it is possible that one may incur a tax obligation.

Those investors that bought the units in the early part of the decade have been rewarded with a distribution that increased from a single payment of $0.25 in 2010 to annual totals of $1, $1.60, $2.575, $2.85, $3.075, $3.33 and $3.455 over the next seven years. Current unitholders will receive their third $0.89 distribution later this month, and if there is to be another 4% increase in Q4, the payout should total ~$3.60 for 2018 and grow to $3.75 in 2019. At Friday's closing unit price of $55.52, the forward yield would be a fairly attractive ~6.8%.

The Unit Price

The unit price also appreciated dramatically during that time frame, growing from the low teens to an all-time high in the low $70s by the middle of last year. The price recently fell to a low of $50 following a report of weak attendance through the July 4th weekend, and recovered modestly following this recent press release. Obviously, those that bought at prices above the low $50 range have little consolation from the large distribution, and it could take years before those that purchased at prices above $65 get to break-even.

So, what's next? Should one buy now, or take their cue from the unofficial state slogan where Cedar Fair's Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun park in Kansas City MO., is located - the "Show-Me State"?

Buy, Sell or Hold?

The negative growth of Adjusted EBITDA over the past two years could be an indication that the 4% growth in the distribution may not be sustainable. And, if the distribution growth rate comes under pressure, this becomes much more of an income oriented investment yielding ~7%. And, that 7% could lose some of its luster as the Fed continues to raise interest rates.

I can see some very modest upside in the unit price, but it may not even perform as well as the market, and the risk-reward keeps me from tagging this as a buy recommendation. Nor, due to that 7% yield, would I suggest anyone sell. For those that are seeking a bit more current income and are willing to add a bit of complexity, a simultaneous buy of the units and sale of a covered call can push the potential annual percentage yield into double digits.

Personally, I am long, but it's currently less than 2% of the income portion of my portfolio. Ideally, I would like to have 20-25 investments in that portfolio, with each investment no more than 4%-5% of the total. I may add to my Cedar Fair position by purchasing units and simultaneously selling a $50 or $55 March covered call as a pure income play. On the other hand, I may also decide to wait until the year-end results are in and let the company show me that they can at least hit the midpoint of their new "$460 million to $470 million" target.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FUN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may add to my position with a buy write covered call strategy if the price weakens.