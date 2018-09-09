Nike Lovers Have The Ball And Move It Down The Field; Online Sales Up 31% As Brand Love Falls 38%

I had suggested in a previous article that Nike has made a mistake; Nike does not take a knee. I will stand by that call; there may be another shoe to drop.

The controversial player is now on the NFL sidelines, but he's now front and center on the Nike brand stage.

Of course, Kaepernick is the NFL player who 'took a knee' during the national anthem in 2016.

On Thursday, my article Nike Goes Way Offside With Its Colin Kaepernick Ad. Nike Does Not Take A Knee was published on Seeking Alpha. That said, I had made a quick call on this firestorm and had penned the article on Tuesday - that article sat in the Seeking Alpha hopper for a couple of days. So it was a quick call and certainly a gut reaction based on my advertising and branding experience. I had no access, obviously, to the Nike (NKE) strategy and the research that Nike had conducted on the potential fallout and the effect on brand strength and sales. That said, after further review, the call stands. But I will be more than happy to be wrong. Full disclosure as they say, we are loooong Nike.

'Pontificaters' are in the dark trying to make their best guesses. Some branding experts are certainly more enlightened than others, and I'll set you up so that you can give me your best shot - I am not claiming to be the smartest guy in the room.

But this guy might be, Bruce Philp, author of the Consumer Republic and The Orange Code.

Bruce was my brand teacher. He has a no nonsense laser sharp focus as it relates to launching brands, building brands, maintaining brands, reinvigorating brands and also on how one might slip up and destroy a brand. This Nike 'controversy' plays right up his branding and Consumer Republic alley. The thesis of Consumer Republic is that in the upside down Brave New World, social media puts the power and the conversation in the hands of the consumer, the consumer can and should win. The consumer will set the course and steer the companies and their actions.

And here's the official line from Bruce and the publishers of the book ...

"The foundation of Consumer Republic's message is this single, inarguable truth: Brands make corporations accountable. Expensive to create, essential to making money, and more public than anything else a corporation has or does, a brand is an enormously valuable and fragile asset to them. Through this book Bruce Philp will inspire you to buy less, maybe, but demand better; to make better choices; and then to speak up when you're happy and when you're not. Pin every one of these acts to a brand and corporations will be forced to cooperate in making our way of life sustainable. Ultimately, if we take control of brands, we can save the world."

But here's the thing, Nike is a sophisticated and astronomically successful brand. They are not followers. Great brands lead. Great brands stand for something and they lead the conversation and then they hope the public, their users and supporters who buy into and share the same brand spirit, will become brand advocates. When branding is done successfully, your customer also becomes your greatest sales tool.

Apple (AAPL) is also one of the strongest brands on the planet.

Think Different.

Apple founder Steve Jobs knew that Apple had to lead the consumer, not the other way around. Steve Jobs -

"Some people say, "Give the customers what they want." But that's not my approach. Our job is to figure out what they're going to want before they do. I think Henry Ford once said, "If I'd asked customers what they wanted, they would have told me, 'A faster horse!'" People don't know what they want until you show it to them. That's why I never rely on market research. Our task is to read things that are not yet on the page.”"

With that quote Mr. Jobs was certainly in the product headspace, creating the products that no one knew that they wanted, and eventually 'needed'.

Nike's 'product' in this case is their brand. And they're not going to let the broad public tell them what their brand should be, they're going to lead in a bold and provocative and very calculated manner. Bruce penned an op-ed for Canada's most read newspaper, The Globe and Mail, with Heroes Have Always Been The Beating Heart of Nike's Narrative. And for my money, here's the most important or telling paragraph from that narrative.

"To begin with, it’s naive to imagine that Nike didn’t carefully consider the potential downside of signing Mr. Kaepernick. As brand risks go, this one is pretty quantifiable, lying as it does along a tragically familiar American cultural fault line. It’s virtually certain that the company knows the politics of its customers as intimately as it knows where they live and how they play. And it is a public company, after all; if Nike took a chance like this, it’s because it had a quantitative basis for believing the move would not materially hurt its business. This could not have been an impetuous decision, nor as risky as it appeared. Still, did that make it smart?"

Using Kaepernick is a cold hard cash decision.

Nike set the rules of the game and threw the brand ball on the field.

We're in the first quarter, the teams were separated and selected by that tragic fault line, we have the kick off return and the younger hipper more urban (folks looking for street cred) Nike lovers have the ball and have just completed a successful kick off return. The new Nike haters (that Nike created) are on defense.

We'll see how far down the field the Street Creders can get.

Nike is happy to watch the dangerous and emotional and angry game that they created. They are happy to dance along that tragic American fault line, causing that line to shake more violently. And yes, unfortunately, we have that racial divide. We also have politics (unfortunately) poisoning the pot.

We now have Nike being supported and loved by one group, at the same time as it is being yelled at by another group.

But they are all playing for Nike now, the puppet masters. Will Nike win? Divide the country and conquer. But this is classic marketing 101 as well. A company has a target market and they might not care about the folks who are outside of their core target market. Nike will let their core supporters tell them if they are doing the right thing. Take a quick trip through the social media battleground and you'll see that their supporters are defending and supporting their brand with incredible passion and commitment.

So we've just had the kick off and the Nike lovers have moved the ball down the field. Nike Online Sales Up 31% After Company Unveiled Kaepernick Campaign, Data Shows.

What's not in that headline, but it is in the article, is that sentiment toward the brand dropped 38%. Also, one might expect that the online sales figure will measure where and how the Nike lovers are more likely to shop. The Nike haters might prefer more of a ground game, they might walk to the store - in their new adidas (OTCQX:ADDDF). They're also out of matches. We'll see what happens when the haters get the ball back.

I'll be watching, keeping score.

But it's a dangerous game, this dividing and conquering.

Author's note: Thanks for reading. Please always know and invest within your risk tolerance level. Always know all tax implications and consequences. If you liked this article, please hit that "Like" button. If you'd like notices of future articles, click the "Follow" button.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS, TD, RY, AAPL, NKE, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, ABT, PEP, TXN, WMT, UTX, BLK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.