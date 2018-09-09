Palo Alto Networks Prepares For A Long-Term Ramp

Thus PANW may at least grow into its valuation and, if broadly successful, might prove to be an unusually strong stock on a multi-year basis.

PANW is beginning the roll-out of an innovative, app-based approach to providing services to companies, and its co-founders have re-emerged to again become active.

The company is inherently quite profitable, but the peculiarity of GAAP treatment of share-based compensation makes it show a GAAP loss.

The company is growing in all three of its sectors, is growing margins, and doing well with its subscription push.

Background

I went long Palo Alto Networks (PANW) a few months ago, as discussed in a June 4 article, Buying The Sell-Off In Palo Alto Networks. Part of the reason was that the stock was selling off from new highs down to about $200 despite a strong Q3 report, and part of the reason was the upside potential from a heavy hitter joining as CEO. Now, PANW is back to challenging fresh new highs, and we outsiders have learned a few things about the company that we did not know before based on its Q4 results, conference call, and other information. As I see it, everything we have learned is good, and given the way tech works, that makes PANW more attractive than before despite nearly a 15% price increase in only three months from my prior article.

PANW has been a superb performer in its time as a public company (shown versus the Qs (QQQ)):

PANW data by YCharts

PANW is a leader in cybersecurity; its fiscal 2018 year ended July 31. I estimate that calendar 2019 revenues will be in the $3-3.1 B range. Looking forward to about 95 million diluted shares a year from now (my rough guess, not to be relied upon), and a stock price of $227.61 at Friday's close, I project that PANW is trading at an implied valuation of about $22 B. This suggests that its forward price:sales ratio is around 7X. I think it can easily be 9-10X, thus my 12-18 month price objective is about a 30-40% appreciation for this stock. Obviously, this is a bit of a "wild West" sort of stock, but in this follow-up article to the June one, I'll give a synopsis of the main reasons I not only like it but also added around $230 on Friday.

Beginning with two points about management:

The management story clarifies

The first focus is on the CEO. I had suspected that since Mr. Arora's important tech background begins with Google Europe and then Google HQ (now Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)), followed by being named heir apparent to Masa Son of Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY), with no special cybersecurity experience, he would focus on using his immense knowledge of the tech landscape to use PANW to do deals and grow it into a more diversified tech company. So did many analysts, as it happens, leading Mr. Arora to say this in his prepared remarks:

I've recently read a number of analysts' notes and I understand that my attitude towards M&A is a topic of interest... Not only as a shareholder but also as an investor, my interests are very aligned with yours to create long-term shareholder value. I understand that we cannot create value either by expensive acquisitions or without bringing significant value and execution to any acquisition we make. Any activities in this area are going to be guided by aspirations to solve our customers' problems and bring value to our customers and shareholders... I'm here for one reason and one reason only and that is to build the best cybersecurity company in the world.

It's looking as though there were other matters that Nikesh Arora thought he could build on by joining this company. One of them may relate to a different management insight:

The management story improves

Just before Mr. Arora said the above, he made these points (emphasis added):

In R&D, the team is led by Lee Klarich who is on the call and attacking all of these challenges for our customers with tremendous innovations. Lee's organization now includes more focused leadership across each of our product areas. The goal of this change is to launch product speedboats to help us innovate faster. I'm also delighted to say that Nir Zuk and Rajiv [Batra], our Co-Founders, have both re-engaged, are in entrepreneurial mode helping to accelerate our development engine and ensure we stay ahead of the evolving threat landscape.

Nir Zuk, who is a director and listed as Chief Technology Officer, was not known by me to have disengaged. And it's not easy to find the degree of engagement of Dr. Batra. But just focusing on Nir Zuk, I infer that the change of CEO simultaneous with his re-engagement with the company's ambitious technology drive was probably no coincidence.

This combination of Arora saying that the co-founders are re-engaged and then that the company is going to remain a cybersecurity company suggests to me that there is positive momentum at the company.

This could be adding further good news to the ongoing good news.

PANW appears to be firing on all cylinders even without the co-founders engaged

The detailed, supplemental financial release gives the information a serious investor in PANW needs to think through how it is doing, along with comments from the conference call. On p. 2, we see that the higher-margin subscription and support revenues have doubled in only two years, whereas product sales have risen from $671 MM to $871 MM from FY 2016 to FY 2018. Total sales in FY 2018 were $2.27 B, up 29% yoy. Q4 revenues were also up 29% yoy. Reflecting the company's and probably analyst focus, these were the two highlighted points in the press release:

- Fiscal fourth quarter billings grow 29 percent year over year to $868.1 million; fiscal year 2018 billings grow 25 percent year over year to $2.9 billion - Deferred revenue grows 33 percent year over year to $2.4 billion.

The company has refreshed most of its product lines within the past 15 months, and gross margins have remained within its targeted range of 75-78%. As it grows its subscriptions and services business, gross margins should benefit.

The company described significant achievements that look consistent with a market share gainer. For example, the CFO mentioned these points:

Stable deal duration around 3 years

More than 54,000 customers

Addition of more than 3,000 customers in Q4

All top 25 customers made a purchase in Q4

Lifetime value of purchases made in Q4 by those top 25 customers rose yoy from $22 million to $32 million.

So, PANW added about 6% to its customer base in only one quarter. And as the lifetime value of deals signed with at least its largest customers shows, and as the company said in the Q&A, it is getting a good deal more business with its existing customers. This is apparently with price stability.

So, as PANW begins to move toward the $3 B revenue mark, it has enhanced its existing products, gained new customers, gotten more business from existing customers, and the techie co-founders have gotten interested in working again. Sounds good to me, noting however that I'm no techie, just an investor interested in growth stocks.

What about profits and valuation?

PANW: It's profitable, but not according to GAAP

According to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP, PANW lost $0.02 per share in Q4 versus a loss of $0.42 per share in Q4 2017. However, what the company highlights and most analysts use is seen in the following paragraph from the press release:

Non-GAAP net income for the fiscal fourth quarter 2018 was $125.0 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $85.5 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the fiscal fourth quarter 2017.

According to GAAP or according to the company, it either lost 2 cents per share or made $1.28 per share.

My take is different, which is that a more realistic view of its profitability can be derived from the presentation on p. 6 of the supplemental financials. Near the bottom of the array of numbers, we see this:

Pre-tax loss FY 2017 = $194 MM

Pre-tax loss FY 2018 = $130 MM

Then, we see a number of add-backs to get to PANW's pre-tax "profit." The biggest add-back, charges for share-based compensation, is truly non-cash. So I would agree on adding that back. However, several of the charges involve cash expended in the quarter or previously spent but never charged against earnings. These line items are:

Acquisition-related costs

Amortization charges (of intangibles including patent licensing)

Non‐cash interest expense related to convertible notes.

I'm not going to impose my views of what an "earning" is in this article. But for purposes of discussion, I believe that this is one situation where GAAP is badly wrong. PANW is clearly growing profitably and simply is going to suffer shareholder dilution from share-based compensation, but dilution does not turn a profitable company into an unprofitable one.

My guesstimate of PANW's prospective FY 2019 EPS as I see it is above $5 per share. If so, then PANW is trading above 40X forward EPS. Can that be justified?

I think so (no guarantees). The reasons build upon the above points to include its latest growth initiative.

PANW tries to go to the next level as a cybersecurity integrator

The company identifies its available market as $100 B per year, likely to rise to about $150 B in five or so years. If it is heading toward $3 B per year, clearly it can grow much larger and still remain a small player in the IT security field, define it as one wishes. If we were able to project a 25% growth rate compounded for the next three years, then PANW might be at a 20X forward P/E three years hence, and it might trade at a 25-30X forward P/E at that time. So it may be a perfectly good investment, as I see no reason why it cannot achieve a 20-25% CAGR for several years to come.

What could be exciting beyond the build-out of its existing business plan as of the end of Q4 is the advent of its Application Framework (and Logging Service). The company wants to be the nexus of a group of apps written by software partners, itself or the company it is serving that work seamlessly with PANW's products. Mr. Arora discussed this in his prepared remarks, saying:

The application framework is an attempt to resolve all of these and prepare for a world which is data rich. The application framework will provide simple yet flexible integration, fast speed of deployment and innovative security applications offering big data analytics and machine learning to stay ahead of the bad guys and solve the most challenging cybersecurity threat. In August, the application framework became generally available to third-party apps and we expect the first of those applications to be offered to customers in the near future.

In the Q&A, the company asserted that while it's very early days in this effort, customers would truly like to see it succeed.

With the co-founders apparently motivated again, I'm liking the upside in this effort.

Risks

I hope it is clear to all readers by now that I view PANW as a high-risk investment. Please see the company's disclosures for details.

I would editorialize that one of the worst aspects of investing in a young company in a highly competitive field that is also very highly technical is that the outside investor has no good way of knowing whether a sell-off in the stock means anything.

Concluding points: PANW may be the right stock at the right price

PANW would appear to have no direct harm from the tariff wars. It also is only indirectly affected by the Fed's tightening program. As an emerging player in a hot field with secular growth characteristics, it can grow rapidly almost no matter what twists and turns GDP takes. If one wants to look at its forward P/E as 40X and if one wants to assume a 25% growth rate, the price:earnings:growth ratio, or PEG ratio, of 1.75X is potentially attractive to growth stock investors.

All in all, I like the established, ongoing growth of PANW, I like the vibes of the co-founders returning to action, I like the sector, and I even like the chart. Thus I am long PANW with a target of around $300 by H2 next year. Risks are significant, however.

The real hope is that this company succeeds in its Application Framework effort and grows at warp speed for years to come. Then we could be looking at significant capital gains looking out perhaps 5-7 years. This goal could certainly have been the reason that a heavy hitter such as Arora signed on to this gig.

Thanks for reading and sharing and thoughts or knowledge of the company and the cybersecurity environment you may have.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PANW, GOOGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.