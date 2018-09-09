The Flight To Dollar And Treasury Safety Has Already Begun (Video)

Stock indices and currency performance thus far in 2018 have confirmed the strength of downward movement in the markets.

In July, I reported the global yield curve inverting as an impending sign of global recession.

Economic contagion seems to be engulfing Latin America and is angling up towards the US through Mexico.

Emerging markets are slumping, and China has it the worst so far in 2018.

Before watching this installment, please see my previous video article regarding the global yield curve inversion.

In the following video, I profile the world's major stock indexes to show that most of the rest of the world is sliding down.

Two major manufacturing centers, China and Germany, are leading the way and are early warning indicators of a wave of slowing economies everywhere else.

Currencies around the world are slumping against the US dollar, which has been slowly melting up this year. It appears to me the markets know what is coming and are beginning some early flights to the safety of US dollar and debt.

Longer term, however, I have concerns whether this is the last time those flights occur, and the massive amount of trade agreements being made outside of the US dollar will signal its ultimate fate.

