MannKind: Afrezza Scripts Close Out August Below 600 - Growth Needed

MannKind (MNKD) has had an interesting week. The company partially resolved a looming cash crunch when it inked a deal with United Therapeutics (UTHR) for the drug candidate Tre-T, a treponsonil product for treating pulmonary arterial hypertension. That news was enough to send the stock up to $3 per share, but the initial excitement has since worn off and the stock is once again trading in the $1s. Part of the sell-off could be attributable to the fact that it will still take quite some time before the treprostonil product is on the market, and the cash runway still needed to be addressed.

For the week ending August 31st, MannKind's Afrezza scripts came in at 583. Afrezza sales have been in the 500s for 17 weeks, and the street wants to see a better growth trajectory than what is actually being delivered. With an infusion of $55 million, MannKind has cash that will take it into Q1 (with some negotiation on covenants), and can afford to once again deliver a small marketing push.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

One big factor that is positive in the United Therapeutics deal is that it will shift some focus from Afrezza to an emerging pipeline. Essentially, the woes of lower than needed Afrezza sales can at least be partially offset by the pathway of the Tre-T pipeline candidate, and the potential of other drug candidates moving forward. Simply stated, there is more of an ability for investors to give the pipeline some attention and remove the laser focus on Afrezza sales. My caution to that is simple. Afrezza sales will be the main driver of income for this company for quite some time and deserves monitoring closely. The more MannKind can bring forward a pipeline, the better the story on the equity will be.

Before getting into the regular data, there are some points of confusion I am seeing out there that need to be addressed. Bio investors which are familiar with Symphony and IMS know that the script data is broken down into new scripts (Nrx), refills, and total scripts (Trx). These knowledgeable investors are also aware of sub-categories of scripts such as 'new to brand', 'returning patient', etc. This week management spoke about the 'new to brand' component and some investors seemed to feel that the company was indicating that these scripts are not captured in the numbers. The fact is that 'new to brand' scripts are a component of Nrx. In other words, these scripts are within the counts. What management was trying to convey is that the 'new to brand' component of Nrx was seeing strong growth. In other words, MannKind is seeing better traction in getting new patients to try Afrezza for the first time. That is a good thing, but should not be taken as 'missing scripts' from the data. In the end, Trx represents all sales inclusive of new scripts and refills.

Quarter Over Quarter

The quarter-over-quarter data on script sales is still demonstrating modest growth. Script sales at this point in Q3 are pacing just 14.44% better than what was delivered at the same point in Q2. Given the company guidance requires sales to be much higher, there is no other way to classify the Q3 sales performance but underwhelming.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

The quarter-over-quarter net revenue is a bit more robust at 21.86% improvement. With revenue being the meaningful metric, being higher is a good thing. That level of improvement, however, is still lower than what is needed to impress the street or hit guidance.

Projections

Afrezza sales remain below my projections despite the fact that I revised my projections lower subsequent to the Q2 conference call. In order for MannKind to show true equity appreciation related to Afrezza, the company must get sales into a higher gear. With an infusion of much needed cash, the company can try another push. The real issue is that MannKind is still limited in the amount of push it can deliver. The cash situation is better, but not yet resolved.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

In terms of retail sales, gross revenue, and net revenue, my projections are below:

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

MannKind's net revenue is lagging my projections mostly because the company is spending more to subsidize the drug than would be desired. These subsidies are impacting the gross to net deduction. All of that being said, I am pleased to see that my projections are in the right neighborhood.

Guidance

I have seen some argue that the deal with United Therapeutics means that guidance no longer matters. Do not be naive. Guidance always matters. Guidance is the company putting forth its expectations for investors to consider. If the company cannot meet its own expectations, then something is wrong.

What we know is that MannKind lowered its guidance to $22 million in net Afrezza sales. I estimate that net Afrezza revenue stands at about $10.8 million as of the end of August. That means that the company must deliver another $11.2 million in net revenue over the remaining 17 weeks. To put that in perspective, the company must average $659,000 in net revenue per week. The most recent week delivered $384,000.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

If we apply an aggressive $640 per script to net revenue, we can see that 17,500 scripts need to be sold in the remaining 17 weeks. That is an average over 1,000 scripts per week. Simply stated, the 'hockey stick' growth many have hoped to see is not materializing. Instead, we are getting slow and steady growth that is slower and less steady than needed to impress the street.

It is my belief that MannKind will once again need to adjust its guidance downward. Realistically speaking, $20 million in net revenue is a better number for the company to use. On the positive side, the company now has a United Therapeutics deal to talk about, so some of the sting may be relieved when discussing lowering guidance.

Cash

The cash situation at MannKind is much better than it was a week ago, but not yet fully resolved. Once the company receives the $45 million in upfront money from United Therapeutics, it can finish the year with about $28 million in cash. That keeps the company above the $20 million threshold required by Deerfield. The issue is that the company will be unable to finish Q1 in compliance, and the covenant rises to $25 million for that quarter.

One partial solution could be 14 million warrants priced at $2.38 per share. These go live in mid-October and have a window of opportunity until mid-April of 2019. These warrants would bring in another $30 million. If that is the case, Q1 of 2019 should be okay in terms of compliance. In concept, the company can finish Q1 with $33 million in cash.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Q2 of 2019 is another matter. The company may need to pay a milestone of $5 million to Deerfield as well as another $5 million in May on debt. It will still be a bit early to count on any substantial payments from United, but $10 million or so could be possible in the first half of the year.

Here is the issue in a nutshell. If MannKind can turn over a new leaf on the pipeline to wet the whistle of investors, the company could do an offering to raise enough money to get the company past all of 2019. The debt due in 2020 is less substantial. In essence, if a few things go right, MannKind could be one large dilution or debt event away from getting itself much closer to being fully funded in concept. That is a place MannKind has never been. This has the potential of changing the dynamics of this company in a material way when it comes to an investment thesis. Let me caution readers that MannKind is not there yet, but is now closer than it has ever been. If the company can avoid issuing any substantial sums of coverts or warrants, it would be a huge win.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

As you can see in the chart above, 2020 is very light on debt. If we assume that cash burn from operations in 2019 will be $100 million (increased marketing and R&D), then starting off the year with $58 million would imply that the company would need at least $40 million more. With $22 million in debt payments and $14 million in insulin purchases, another $36 million would be quite handy. Simply stated, raising $50 to $75 million should be on the radar. I anticipate $10 million to $20 million from United Therapeutics, which could reduce that a bit. Another deal of some sort may bring an assist. I do not see Brazil as being a big driver, but it will add a few million. If you want to be very conservative, think about a raise of $75 million. If you want to be aggressive, think along the lines of $45 million to $50 million.

The bottom line is that MannKind needs to still get over another hurdle on the cash front. I have long stated that a MannKind with $150 million in cash is different than a MannKind with a quarter or two of cash. Now the company has a pipeline to talk about as well.

Summary

MannKind is now a bit less speculative than it was a week ago. It remains a speculative play, but there are more paths to viability now than there once were. Sales of Afrezza are still pretty bad. If the company had also announced that it sold off Afreezza for $50-$75 million in exchange for a manufacturing contract and a low double-digit royalty, and was returning to an R&D platform, the stock selloff after the rise to $3 would have been minimal. In fact, the rise could have been much more substantial. The company would be in a position to finish the year with over $100 million in cash, would have massive savings on the $15 million per quarter marketing expense, would have the cash to handle Deerfield, and would be in a position to commit substantial dollars to R&D. Alas that is not where we are. This is why we did not see $5 on the run up, will not see $15 by the end of the year, and will not see $20 by the end of Q2 next year. Those types of numbers are for a different kind of MannKind.

The play here still rests with traders, as there are several binary events to consider. 2018 positive binary events are as follows:

Announce FTC acceptance of United Therapeutics deal (end of September).

Announce a filing for approval in Mexico.

Announce a filing for approval in Canada.

Approval in Brazil.

Announce exercising of warrants.

Announce new partner for Afrezza.

Negative binary events:

Adjust guidance downward.

Slow stock price that allows warrants to be played on the short side (perhaps multiple times) any time the equity rises above $2.38.

A new authorization for additional shares at the wrong time.

Afrezza sales that remain at the current low trajectory.

Liquidia announces a deal that is better than MannKind got (unlikely).

Investors should still have some caution, and should not get overweight this stock. This is a buy between $1.00 and $1.50. It is a speculative buy in the $1.50 to $2 range. It tends to sell off any time the market cap gets above $300 million. Be aware of that. Improved finances could bring the selloff point to $400 million or even $500 million, but some improvements in the balance sheet or in Afrezza sales are needed to bring that condition closer to reality.

Lastly, as the excitement of the United Therapeutics deal wears off, this will once again be an equity tied to the company's ability (or inability) to sell Afrezza. The advantage in this equity remains with the active trader. It is not yet a bull company, though it is closer now than it has been in a very long time. Stay Tuned!

