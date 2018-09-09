Investors Seek Dividends From Utility Stocks Rather Than Interest On Bonds

The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF remains well below its "reversion to the mean".

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has a positive weekly chart with the ETF between semiannual and annual pivots of $53.86 and $54.46, respectively.

The Federal Reserve will release its Beige Book this week and is expected to raise the Federal funds rate at its FOMC meeting ending on Sept. 26. This has bond yields rising, and with the stock market faltering, junk bonds have struggled. However, "flight to safety" investors still like the dividends offered by utilities stocks.

The 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT)

The U.S. Treasury 30-Year Bond ETF trades like a stock and is a basket of U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities of 20+ years to 30 years. As a stock-type investment, it never matures, and interest income is converted to periodic dividend payments.

The Treasury Bond ETF ($119.13 on Sept. 7) is down 6.1% year to date with a negative weekly chart with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $120.57 and below its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $125.11. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 62.76 last week, down from 65.95 on Aug. 31.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my monthly and quarterly value levels of $114.72 and $109.86, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to the 200-week simple moving average of $125.11.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)

The Utility Stock ETF ($54.10 on Sept. 7) is up 2.7% year to date and has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $53.23 and above its 200-week simple moving average of $48.81. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 86.06 versus 87.68 on Aug. 31 with both readings well above the overbought threshold of 80.00. Investors should continue to hold a core long position given its 3.25% dividend yield.

Investor Strategy: Investors should buy weakness to my monthly and quarterly value levels of $50.62 and $49.98, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my annual pivot of $54.46. My semiannual pivot of $53.86 should remain as a magnet.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

The Junk Bond ETF ($35.76 on Sept. 7) is down 2.6% year to date but with a neutral weekly chart. The ETF is below its five-week modified moving average of $35.84 and below its 200-week simple moving average of $36.60. JNK has been below this "reversion to the mean" since the week of Nov. 14, 2014, when the average was $40.08. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 82.48 versus 81.43 on Aug. 31 with both readings above overbought threshold of 80.00 this week. A decline below 80.00 would shift the weekly chart to negative, which would be a warning for stocks.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my monthly and semiannual value levels of $35.21 and $31.15, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my annual and quarterly risky levels of $37.15 and $37.23, respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.