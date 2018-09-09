Palo Alto Networks: The Path Ahead Looks Rosy

The company has been able to cling onto ~30% growth for many quarters in a row while continuing to make progress on profitability.

There are few companies that, as they grow much larger and scale into the dominant players of their industries, can continue to grow at a ~30% pace forever. Yet, Palo Alto Networks (PANW), the leading vendor of enterprise firewalls, has continued to defy analysts' expectations that its growth trajectory would give way to deceleration. Palo Alto Networks' growth is still alive and kicking, and as it continues to see its top line toward a ~$3 billion revenue milestone in FY19 (the company doesn't provide full-year guidance, but a 30% y/y growth rate in the coming year would produce a revenue figure just under $3 billion), it has also made great strides on the profitability front.

Palo Alto Networks, in my view, is one of the few long-term holds in the software sector, offering a rare blend of perennial growth (like Salesforce.com (CRM)) while also delivering one of the best free cash flow margins in the SaaS space. Add that to the fact that this is an election year, and high-profile cyberattacks on companies ranging from retailers to financial services institutions puts pressure on both public and private sector clients to rethink their cybersecurity strategies. A heavy spotlight on cybersecurity is a large part of why Palo Alto Networks has managed to keep billings flowing steadily.

PANW data by YCharts

Shares of Palo Alto Networks have fully recovered from a rather ugly 2017, where shares traded sideways for the majority of the year after concerns that it was becoming fully saturated in the firewall space (this year's growth has proven those concerns to be overstated). Year-to-date since the beginning of 2018, Palo Alto Networks is up 58% y/y, eclipsing choppy gains in the broader tech sector - however, I believe shares to still have plenty of upside left.

Valuation leaves room for growth, especially on the FCF front

On a valuation basis, Palo Alto Networks looks reasonably valued at ~7x forward revenues. In addition, unlike many other technology companies, Palo Alto Networks' huge free cash flow generation potential lends huge support to its valuation. At present, Palo Alto Networks is trading at a market cap of $21.1 billion. If we add back the company's gigantic cash stockpile of $3.95 billion (with which it could easily acquire several companies to help bolster growth) and take into account $1.92 billion of debt, Palo Alto Networks has a net cash position of $2.03 billion; its enterprise value is $19.07 billion.

For the full FY18, Palo Alto Networks generated $925 million in free cash flows (comprising of $1.04 billion in operating cash flows less $112 million of capital expenditures), up 31% y/y and representing a large 41% FCF margin. That FCF margin is also up one point from last year's FCF margin of 40%.

Figure 1. Palo Alto Networks FY18 FCF

Source: Palo Alto Networks investor relations

Let's assume that Palo Alto Networks grows its revenues by 30% in FY19 (which began on August 1 of this year) to $2.95 billion, and additionally, that it will achieve one extra point of FCF margin to 42%. This implies a forward free cash flow estimate of $1.24 billion. This puts Palo Alto Networks' current valuation, then, at just 15.4x EV/FY19 FCF - a bargain, considering this is a company that is still growing at ~30% y/y yet trading at lower-growth valuations. Despite being up so sharply in the year to date, Palo Alto Networks still has plenty of rally capacity left.

Q4 download

Here's a look at Palo Alto Networks' fourth-quarter earnings results:

Figure 2. Palo Alto Networks 4Q18 results

Source: Palo Alto Networks investor relations

Revenues grew 29% y/y to $658.1 million, keeping pace with last quarter's 31% y/y revenue growth rate and absolutely stunning Wall Street analysts, who had a consensus estimate of $633.0 million (+24% y/y growth). With a company at Palo Alto Networks' ~$3 billion revenue scale, a five-point beat to consensus expectations is a much more significant beat than a similar five-point beat in a mid-cap SaaS company's quarter.

It's also important to note that Palo Alto Networks' billings results kept pace with revenue growth, indicating that the company's revenue growth isn't poised to decelerate anytime soon. Billings came in at $868.1 million in the quarter, much higher than revenue growth on a dollar basis and also growing at 29% y/y:

Figure 3. Palo Alto Networks billings results

Source: Palo Alto Networks investor relations

Palo Alto Networks also has done a terrific job at "landing and expanding" within its existing client base, which is an important part of a SaaS company's growth as it scales larger and new business becomes more difficult to find. As noted by CFO Kathy Bonanno on the quarter's earnings call:

"We also continued to increase our wallet share with existing customers. Our top 25 customers, all of which made a purchase this quarter, spent a minimum of $31.7 million in lifetime value, a 45% increase over the $21.9 million spend in the same period a year ago."

On the profitability front, Palo Alto Networks also continued to make tremendous progress, especially on a GAAP basis. The company was able to produce profit gains despite a 90 bps reduction in gross margin to 71.9%, which the company's CFO attributed to a greater mix of new product introductions. Making up for this loss, however, was the fact that operating expenses were maintained at a roughly flat pace. General and administrative spending, which I consider to be the least product component of expenses (sales and marketing investments produce top-line growth, while R&D yields new products to bring to market; general corporate overhead doesn't produce anything tangible beyond keeping the company running), actually fell 13% y/y to $56.7 million.

In addition, the company was able to wring considerable leverage out of its sales expenses, with sales and marketing spend consuming "only" 45.2% of revenues this quarter, down 300 bps from 48.2% in the year-ago quarter. As this is Palo Alto Networks' largest expense category (just like most SaaS companies), this 3-point shift makes a large difference. Operating income came in at $8.6 million on a GAAP basis this quarter, representing a 1.3% operating margin (Palo Alto Networks has rarely ever been profitable), a 600 bps improvement over -5.3% in 4Q17. Pro forma EPS of $1.28 also beat Wall Street expectations of $1.17 with 9% upside.

Final thoughts

Over the past year as the company has recovered from negative perceptions in 2017, Palo Alto Networks has emerged as one of the few SaaS companies that has a demonstrated ability to scale up to multi-billion dollar run rates while continuing to improve profitability. Of the companies that have reached this ~$ 3 billion revenue rung, very few have been able to maintain ~30% growth - and those that have, like Workday (WDAY) and ServiceNow (NOW), are rewarded by much higher multiples, typically a double-digit forward revenue valuation, than Palo Alto Networks. On that basis, alone, I believe Palo Alto Networks still has plenty of room to rise higher.

I believe Palo Alto Networks to be worth at least 20x EV/FY19 FCF, which implies a price target of of $289 and 27% upside from current levels. Stay long on this name as it continues to execute on a rarefied growth story in a critical product category in cybersecurity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PANW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.